Scientists renew efforts to find ship torched by colonists

Man charged with killing mother at sea to inherit estate

What’s Up Newp and Jane Pickens to screen Blues documentary ‘The Torch’ Saturday May 14

Candlelight Concert of Remembrance to be held at St. John’s on May 22

Coronavirus in Rhode Island: The latest data on community transmission of COVID-19

Tom Brady to join Fox Sports when playing career ends

SVF Foundation names recipients of charitable donations: Smithsonian, Tufts, and Star Kids

2022 Newport Folk Festival Lineup Announcement – The Roots will perform on July 24

Newport Hospital’s Frederick Henry Prince Memorial Fund awards $154,520 in grants to 24 local youth programs

International Tennis Hall of Fame’s Road to Newport video series to feature Lleyton Hewitt

Aquidneck Land Trust awards ten grants totaling $12,427 to local community and neighborhood groups

Lowest-paying jobs in the Providence Metro area, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics

Sail Newport opens Harbor Classroom for Pell students

SEG awards first round of microgrants to elevate impact businesses in Rhode Island

GoFundMe campaign to support Pump House Music established

Local Obituaries

Lorraine Deasley Perry

Joseph M. Silvia

What’s Up This Week

What’s Up This Week: May 9 – 15

The Sailing Museum will open its doors to the public on May 10

Edward Hirsch to present ‘The Heart of American Poetry at Charter Books on May 11

Lerner & Loewe’s MY FAIR LADY coming to PPAC May 11-15

Newport City Council will host its next Regular Council Meeting on May 11, here’s a look at what’s on their docket

Michelangelo – A Different View’ coming to the RI Convention Center May 12-June 12

FABRIC Arts Festival returns to Fall River for 3rd edition May 12-14

Megadeth and Lamb of God announce “Metal Tour of the Year” with stop at Mohegan Sun May 13

Entang Wiharso: Meta Landscape to open at Jamestown Arts Center on May 14

RentReliefRI Clinic, Community Resource Fair to be held at CCRI’s Newport Campus on May 14

NUWC Division Newport to hold hiring event for STEM, information technology careers on May 14

Sixth Annual Rhode Island Quahog Week set for May 15-21

Sting to bring “My Songs” World Tour to Mohegan Sun May 15