The Latest: Scientists renew efforts to find HMS Gaspee, The Roots to play Newport Folk, Local nonprofits receive grants
Plus: Man charged with killing mother at sea to inherit estate
There’s no paywall here. But we need reader support. Your donation powers our reporting and keeps our content free for everyone.
Good Afternoon,
Here are the latest headlines from What’sUpNewp.
The Latest
Scientists renew efforts to find ship torched by colonists
Man charged with killing mother at sea to inherit estate
What’s Up Newp and Jane Pickens to screen Blues documentary ‘The Torch’ Saturday May 14
Candlelight Concert of Remembrance to be held at St. John’s on May 22
Coronavirus in Rhode Island: The latest data on community transmission of COVID-19
Tom Brady to join Fox Sports when playing career ends
SVF Foundation names recipients of charitable donations: Smithsonian, Tufts, and Star Kids
2022 Newport Folk Festival Lineup Announcement – The Roots will perform on July 24
Newport Hospital’s Frederick Henry Prince Memorial Fund awards $154,520 in grants to 24 local youth programs
International Tennis Hall of Fame’s Road to Newport video series to feature Lleyton Hewitt
Aquidneck Land Trust awards ten grants totaling $12,427 to local community and neighborhood groups
Lowest-paying jobs in the Providence Metro area, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics
Sail Newport opens Harbor Classroom for Pell students
SEG awards first round of microgrants to elevate impact businesses in Rhode Island
GoFundMe campaign to support Pump House Music established
Local Obituaries
What’s Up This Week
What’s Up This Week: May 9 – 15
The Sailing Museum will open its doors to the public on May 10
Edward Hirsch to present ‘The Heart of American Poetry at Charter Books on May 11
Lerner & Loewe’s MY FAIR LADY coming to PPAC May 11-15
Newport City Council will host its next Regular Council Meeting on May 11, here’s a look at what’s on their docket
Michelangelo – A Different View’ coming to the RI Convention Center May 12-June 12
FABRIC Arts Festival returns to Fall River for 3rd edition May 12-14
Megadeth and Lamb of God announce “Metal Tour of the Year” with stop at Mohegan Sun May 13
Entang Wiharso: Meta Landscape to open at Jamestown Arts Center on May 14
RentReliefRI Clinic, Community Resource Fair to be held at CCRI’s Newport Campus on May 14
NUWC Division Newport to hold hiring event for STEM, information technology careers on May 14
Sixth Annual Rhode Island Quahog Week set for May 15-21
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to sign in.