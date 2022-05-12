The Latest: School regionalization faces critical votes on Monday, Yagi Noodles is on the move, What's Up this weekend
The Latest from Newport County
School regionalization faces critical votes on Monday
City of Newport: Workshop aims to address park use & safety
Yagi Noodles is moving from Thames Street to Long Wharf Mall
Foodlove Market launches catering services
What’s Up This Weekend: May 13 -15
City of Newport: Memorial Benches coming to Storer Park
Newport Weather Forecast for Thursday, May 12
The Latest from Rhode Island
Election 2022: Kalus accuses “insiders” of bribing businesses to come to RI; Gorbea endorsed by Steelworks’ union
Governor McKee directs U.S. and R.I. flags lowered in memory of the 1 million American lives that have been lost to COVID-19
Two Rhode Island men get life sentences in 2019 shooting death of 17-year-old girl
Coronavirus in Rhode Island: The latest data on community transmission of COVID-19
Commission studying CRMC reorganization issues report
Six Picks Events: What’s Up in RI this weekend (May 13-15)
Opinion: After COVID-19, our frontline health care workers deserve extra appreciation and support
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Rhode Island
The Latest from Beyond
US fishing haul fell 10% during first pandemic year
CT selects new top prosecutor after scandal, retirement
Baseball signed by Zelenskyy sells at auction for $50,000
Cops: Vermont man hit teen with truck, dumped him in ravine
Local Obituaries
What’s Up This Week
What’s Up This Week: May 9 – 15
Lerner & Loewe’s MY FAIR LADY coming to PPAC May 11-15
Michelangelo – A Different View’ coming to the RI Convention Center May 12-June 12
FABRIC Arts Festival returns to Fall River for 3rd edition May 12-14
Megadeth and Lamb of God announce “Metal Tour of the Year” with stop at Mohegan Sun May 13
Entang Wiharso: Meta Landscape to open at Jamestown Arts Center on May 14
RentReliefRI Clinic, Community Resource Fair to be held at CCRI’s Newport Campus on May 14
NUWC Division Newport to hold hiring event for STEM, information technology careers on May 14
Sixth Annual Rhode Island Quahog Week set for May 15-21
Sting to bring “My Songs” World Tour to Mohegan Sun May 15
