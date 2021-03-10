Good Evening,

Restore Greater Newport requests state assistance to save the tourist season

Watch Live: Newport City Council meeting (March 10 at 6:30 pm)

You can now stay the night in Tiverton’s Essex Memorial Library

CCRI Art Professor creates an animated film to raise awareness and money to combat homelessness

Opinion – Stephanie Winslow: In support of Black Lives Matter

Governor McKee, RIDOH to host COVID-19 briefing on Friday morning

Portsmouth Free Public Library to host a virtual presentation on starting seeds with a URI Master Gardener

New Memoir Explores Life, Death and the Spiritual Connections of Partner Lost to Cancer

Greenwich Odeum announces “Meals for Reels” to support local restaurants

What’s Up in Newport County today: Wednesday, March 10

The Nitro Bar is opening a second location in Newport

Funding for mental health, substance use treatment heading to RI as part of American Rescue Plan

Obituary | Woodrow Edward Cristiansen Jr.

COVID-19 in Rhode Island

Elsewhere

