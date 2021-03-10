The Latest: Saving the tourist season; Stay the night in a former library; COVID-19 briefing moved to Friday
Restore Greater Newport requests state assistance to save the tourist season
Watch Live: Newport City Council meeting (March 10 at 6:30 pm)
You can now stay the night in Tiverton’s Essex Memorial Library
CCRI Art Professor creates an animated film to raise awareness and money to combat homelessness
Opinion – Stephanie Winslow: In support of Black Lives Matter
Governor McKee, RIDOH to host COVID-19 briefing on Friday morning
Portsmouth Free Public Library to host a virtual presentation on starting seeds with a URI Master Gardener
New Memoir Explores Life, Death and the Spiritual Connections of Partner Lost to Cancer
Greenwich Odeum announces “Meals for Reels” to support local restaurants
What’s Up in Newport County today: Wednesday, March 10
The Nitro Bar is opening a second location in Newport
Funding for mental health, substance use treatment heading to RI as part of American Rescue Plan
Obituary | Woodrow Edward Cristiansen Jr.
Here's the status of major Newport County and Rhode Island events in 2021
What Sold: 23 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (March 1 - 8)
37 hotels across Rhode Island will participate in the 2nd annual Hotel Week RI
COVID-19 in Rhode Island
Elsewhere
AP - 3rd mass vaccination site opens at former Middletown Benny’s
Cision - BidNet Direct Expands the Rhode Island Purchasing Group (BidNet Direct announces that the City of Newport and 14 other local government entities are now utilizing the Rhode Island Purchasing Group.)
URI Today - URI, Rensselaer collaborate on fast, accurate test with potential of verifying purity of pharmaceutical heparin
ecoRI News - Plan Needed to Handle More Renewable Energy
