With important deadlines looming tomorrow and Saturday, only eight of the thirty-four candidates for the district 1 U.S. House of Representatives race have collected the required 500 signatures to qualify to appear on the ballot.
Save The Bay’s Hamilton Family Aquarium is slated to open in late Fall 2023
Save The Bay signed a lease for the first floor of the Gateway Transportation & Visitors Center in 2021, and construction has been underway since January 2022.
Umbrella Sky Newport at Brick Market to host ribbon-cutting ceremony with Providence Drum Troupe Saturday, July 22
International art installation already a big hit in Newport
Charlie Enright, skipper of Newport-based 11th Hour Racing Team, appears on CBS Mornings
Team skipper Charlie Enright joins “CBS Mornings” to discuss the grueling event and what’s next.
Yale New Haven names new CEO at Westerly, Lawrence + Memorial Hospitals
Richard Lisitano replaces Patrick Green as president of Westerly and Lawrence + Memorial Hospital
Vermont braces for more rain in wake of historic flooding
Vermont prepared for the next round of storms — and possibly a tornado — as people took advantage of calm weather Thursday to clean up from historic flooding that damaged thousands of homes, businesses and roads, and left some residents stranded.
Hydropower transmission corridor to be renegotiated because of cost increases
Partners on a $1 billion project aimed at bringing Canadian hydropower to the New England power grid are trying to sort out how cost increases during lengthy litigation will be shared, in hopes of getting the stalled project moving.
On The Market: A contemporary retreat in Easton’s Point
With its west-facing sunset views and two spacious top-level decks, this property offers an extraordinary coastal living experience.
Brew At The Zoo returns to Rogers Williams Park Zoo on August 26
Guests will tap into their wild side at this adults-only evening event, where they can sample over 170 beers, hard seltzers, and ready-to-drink cocktails from 80+ local, regional, and national brewers.
What’s Up Today: Thursday, July 13
What’s happening, new, and to do today + all of the latest What’sUpNewp headlines
What Sold: 9 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (July 3 – 7)
Here’s what homes changed hands in Newport County last week.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
Recent Local Obituaries
Joan F. Murphy
