With important deadlines looming tomorrow and Saturday, only eight of the thirty-four candidates for the district 1 U.S. House of Representatives race have collected the required 500 signatures to qualify to appear on the ballot.

Save The Bay signed a lease for the first floor of the Gateway Transportation & Visitors Center in 2021, and construction has been underway since January 2022.

International art installation already a big hit in Newport

Team skipper Charlie Enright joins “CBS Mornings” to discuss the grueling event and what’s next.

Richard Lisitano replaces Patrick Green as president of Westerly and Lawrence + Memorial Hospital

Vermont prepared for the next round of storms — and possibly a tornado — as people took advantage of calm weather Thursday to clean up from historic flooding that damaged thousands of homes, businesses and roads, and left some residents stranded.

Partners on a $1 billion project aimed at bringing Canadian hydropower to the New England power grid are trying to sort out how cost increases during lengthy litigation will be shared, in hopes of getting the stalled project moving.

With its west-facing sunset views and two spacious top-level decks, this property offers an extraordinary coastal living experience.

Guests will tap into their wild side at this adults-only evening event, where they can sample over 170 beers, hard seltzers, and ready-to-drink cocktails from 80+ local, regional, and national brewers.

Program to benefit Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Center

Boston-based comic will appear with fellow comedians Kerri Louise and Christine Hurley

Portions of the East Passage of Narragansett Bay will be temporarily closed for Save the Bay Swim on Saturday, July 15.

The event will be held to commemorate the landing of French troops under the command of Comte de Rochambeau and to honor a 243-year special bond between the people of France and the United States.

Join Co-director and co-writer Paul Glenshaw and Dr. Benedict Leca, Executive Director at Redwood Library and Athenaeum, for a film screening, followed by Q&A.

Ragged Island Summer Concert Series, NIMFEST, Newport Classical, Family Night/ Children’s Night Concert Series at Easton’s Beach, and more.

98 cruise ships, including the Queen Mary II, are scheduled to visit Newport, Rhode Island in 2023.