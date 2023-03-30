The Latest: Salve Regina men’s, women’s hockey programs will join New England Hockey Conference in 2024-2025
Plus: Vision of permanent state archives building closer to reality
Salve’s women’s team has been competing at the Division III level for 20 years and recently concluded its 2022-2023 season with an 11-13 overall record.
The Ocean Race Newport: Newport’s Ocean Live Park to promote sailing and sustainability
More than 4,000 students to enjoy educational experience
Vision of permanent state archives building closer to reality
For several years, former Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea and current Secretary of State Greg Amore have envisioned the state moving its archives out of temporary rental spaces to its own building. This is getting closer to reality.
URI hosts Adjutant General’s Cup Hockey Tournament Friday night at Boss Arena
Annual game between R.I. Army and Air National Guard will benefit Vet Center
Tomatoes, eggs, and other groceries that dropped in price in the Northeast last month
Grocery prices at large are not going down. But there are some exceptions.
Boston auction of signed Zelenskyy painting to help Ukraine
Bidding on the 40-by-24-inch (101.5-by-61-centimeter) painting by American artist Oleg Jones starts at $50,000, and the goal is to sell it for at least $100,000, Bobby Livingston, executive vice president of auctioneer RR Auction in Boston, said Thursday.
Final Four: Last year’s bluebloods are this year’s no-names
One short year ago, college basketball was getting ready for the game of a lifetime: North Carolina vs. Duke at the Final Four. And this year? Well, to put it kindly, who the heck are these guys?
Team Malizia neck and neck with Team Holcim – PRB after more than a month of racing
Top pair engaged in close quarters battle off the coast of Argentina…
Sardella’s celebrating its 43rd Anniversary by offering original menu prices from the 1980s
Sardella’s 43rd Anniversary menu will be offered on April 6, 13, 20, and 27.
Reminder: RIDOT to open new intersection on March 30 to reconnect JT Connell Highway
RIDOT says that the change will create a more direct link between Downtown Newport and the City’s North End
Obituary: William Francis McCann
Obituary: Charles Ernest Parks
November 06, 1927 – March 15, 2023
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
What’s Up This Week
What’s Up This Week: March 27 – April 2
Newport Daffodil Days, Newport Night Run, Soak Up The Sun Spring Fundraiser Party, and more.
What’s Up Interview: Christian Dryden of The Ritualists, playing Askew March 31
NYC-based band playing PVD for first time
Trudeau Center to hold CD release party for Donald Torres new album March 31
Torres, a client of Trudeau is releasing “The Man, The Myth, The Legend”
The Elms and Green Animals Topiary Garden will open for the season in April
With the arrival of spring, The Preservation Society of Newport County is set to open two more of its best-loved properties.
Sig’s Place has sold, its last day will be April 1st
After operating for over twelve years in Middletown and almost ninety years on Aquidneck Island, Sig’s Place has been sold and will be closing permanently on April 1.
Bloom Flower & Home Market returning to Waterfire Arts Center April 1 – 2
Celebrate the start of spring with 85+ small and independent businesses
Spring Blooms in Newport: 12th Annual Daffodil Days set to take over Newport in April
With over 1,350,000 daffy buds ready to burst forth in dazzling displays of yellow, Newport’s 12th Annual Daffodil Days and Newport in Bloom will celebrate their arrival throughout April, 2023
