The Latest: Roughly 20,000 vaccine appointment will open at 5 pm; McKee to sign Act on Climate bill in Newport on Saturday; Live music slowly returning to the region
Green Animals will open for the 2021 season on April 16
RI Delegation announces $724K EDA grant for 401 Tech Bridge to support economic recovery
Jamestown Arts Center welcomes new programs, events this spring
Black Pants White Socks debuts this weekend at The Social in Tiverton
Department of Health provides weekly ‘Rhode Island COVID-19 Vaccination Update’
Roughly 20,000 vaccine appointment will open today at 5 pm
Governor McKee will sign Act on Climate bill in Newport on Saturday
Now Hiring – DEM: Lifeguards, groundskeepers, and other seasonal positions at state beaches, parks, and campgrounds
Live music slowly returning to the region
Newsletter: What’s Up in Newport County Today: Friday, April 9
Boston Symphony Orchestra announces 2021 Tanglewood Season
Recent Local Obituaries
'Committed: Surfing the Northeast' released online; the documentary was filmed in Newport, across Rhode Island
2021 dates, details announced for Newport Folk and Newport Jazz
17 Newport County Open Houses to check out this weekend (April 9 - 11)
The Latest: COVID-19 / Vaccine
News | Data | Vaccine Info & Registration | Reopening RI | Travel Restrictions
