The Latest: Roughly 20,000 vaccine appointment will open at 5 pm; McKee to sign Act on Climate bill in Newport on Saturday; Live music slowly returning to the region

Green Animals will open for the 2021 season on April 16

RI Delegation announces $724K EDA grant for 401 Tech Bridge to support economic recovery

Jamestown Arts Center welcomes new programs, events this spring

Black Pants White Socks debuts this weekend at The Social in Tiverton

Department of Health provides weekly ‘Rhode Island COVID-19 Vaccination Update’

Roughly 20,000 vaccine appointment will open today at 5 pm

Governor McKee will sign Act on Climate bill in Newport on Saturday

Out and About in South County

Now Hiring – DEM: Lifeguards, groundskeepers, and other seasonal positions at state beaches, parks, and campgrounds

Live music slowly returning to the region

Newsletter: What’s Up in Newport County Today: Friday, April 9

Boston Symphony Orchestra announces 2021 Tanglewood Season

Recent Local Obituaries

  1. 'Committed: Surfing the Northeast' released online; the documentary was filmed in Newport, across Rhode Island

  2. Middletown beach parking passes will go on sale on April 12

  3. 2021 dates, details announced for Newport Folk and Newport Jazz

  4. 17 Newport County Open Houses to check out this weekend (April 9 - 11)

  5. Stoneacre Garden to host dog show in May

