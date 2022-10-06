Good Afternoon,

Here’s a look at the latest headlines from What’sUpNewp and a roundup of all that’s happening, new, and to do this week and weekend;

The Latest from What’sUpNewp

RIDOT opening a new Route 138 extension in Newport tonight

WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Kate Jessup, candidate for Newport City Council At-Large

Weather forecast for Newport County

Longtime Met Museum chair presents conference keynote as Salve Regina celebrates ‘75 Years of Preservation’

Francisco Pais returns to the Jamestown Arts Center on Saturday to debut a new album

‘Six Picks’ Events: What to do in RI this weekend (Oct. 7-10)

WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Lynn Ceglie, candidate for Newport City Council At-Large

WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Robert Power, candidate for Newport School Committee

The Amica Newport Marathon returns this weekend

What’s Up This Weekend: Oct. 7 – 10

On This Day in Newport History – October 6, 1884: Naval War College Established in Newport

Wild-card Rays lose 5th straight, fall 6-3 to Red Sox

WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with James Dring, candidate for Newport School Committee

Pats’ Zappe soaks in extra reps ahead of possible 1st start

WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Louisa Boatwright, candidate for Newport School Committee

Letter: Vote for defenders of shoreline access, vote for Lauren Carson

Here’s what’s on the docket for Newport City Council’s next Regular Council Meeting

Newport Public Schools: Superintendent’s Community Update – October 5

What’s Up This Week: Oct. 3 – 10

What’s Up Interview: Glenn Tilbrook of Squeeze, playing Greenwich Odeum Thursday, Oct. 6

Lori McKenna to perform at The JPT on October 6

Newport Historical Society will host its Annual Meeting on October 6

Author David Sedaris coming to The Vets in Providence October 6

Singer/Guitarist/Songwriter Mike Kaufman to play Saint Paul’s United Methodist Church Oct. 8

Providence-Newport Ferry wraps up 2022 season on Oct. 10

Fall Cruise Ship schedule updated