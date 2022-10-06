The Latest: RIDOT opening a new Route 138 extension in Newport tonight
Plus: The Amica Newport Marathon returns this weekend
Good Afternoon,
Here’s a look at the latest headlines from What’sUpNewp and a roundup of all that’s happening, new, and to do this week and weekend;
The Latest from What’sUpNewp
RIDOT opening a new Route 138 extension in Newport tonight
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Kate Jessup, candidate for Newport City Council At-Large
Weather forecast for Newport County
Longtime Met Museum chair presents conference keynote as Salve Regina celebrates ‘75 Years of Preservation’
Francisco Pais returns to the Jamestown Arts Center on Saturday to debut a new album
‘Six Picks’ Events: What to do in RI this weekend (Oct. 7-10)
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Lynn Ceglie, candidate for Newport City Council At-Large
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Robert Power, candidate for Newport School Committee
The Amica Newport Marathon returns this weekend
What’s Up This Weekend: Oct. 7 – 10
On This Day in Newport History – October 6, 1884: Naval War College Established in Newport
Wild-card Rays lose 5th straight, fall 6-3 to Red Sox
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with James Dring, candidate for Newport School Committee
Pats’ Zappe soaks in extra reps ahead of possible 1st start
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Louisa Boatwright, candidate for Newport School Committee
Letter: Vote for defenders of shoreline access, vote for Lauren Carson
Here’s what’s on the docket for Newport City Council’s next Regular Council Meeting
Newport Public Schools: Superintendent’s Community Update – October 5
Recent Local Obituaries
What’s Up This Week & Weekend
What’s Up This Week: Oct. 3 – 10
What’s Up This Weekend: Oct. 7 – 10
‘Six Picks’ Events: What to do in RI this weekend (Oct. 7-10)
RIDOT opening new Route 138 Extension in Newport on October 6
What’s Up Interview: Glenn Tilbrook of Squeeze, playing Greenwich Odeum Thursday, Oct. 6
Lori McKenna to perform at The JPT on October 6
Newport Historical Society will host its Annual Meeting on October 6
Author David Sedaris coming to The Vets in Providence October 6
Singer/Guitarist/Songwriter Mike Kaufman to play Saint Paul’s United Methodist Church Oct. 8
Providence-Newport Ferry wraps up 2022 season on Oct. 10
The Amica Newport Marathon returns this weekend
Francisco Pais returns to the Jamestown Arts Center on Saturday to debut a new album
Fall Cruise Ship schedule updated
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to sign in.