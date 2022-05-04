The Latest: R.I. Supreme Court decision upholds abortion law
Plus: Tickets go on sale for the 2022 Infosys Hall of Fame Open, Westerly/Wakefield homeless shelters combine
Local, independent online news for Newport, Rhode Island, and beyond.
Good Afternoon,
Here are the latest headlines from What’sUpNewp;
Rhode Island Supreme Court decision upholds abortion law
Tickets go on sale for the 2022 Infosys Hall of Fame Open
Westerly/Wakefield homeless shelters combine
New Englanders support more offshore wind power – just don’t send it to New York
RentReliefRI Clinic, Community Resource Fair to be held at CCRI’s Newport Campus on May 14
McKee Administration recognizes clean energy achievements across public sector at 5th Annual Lead by Example Awards
DEM hiring Lifeguards, Park Rangers, Facilities Attendants, and more to staff State Beaches and Parks
Coronavirus in Rhode Island: The latest data on community transmission of COVID-19
2022 Newport Folk Festival Lineup Announcement – Cassandra Jenkins will perform on July 22
Event marking the 250th anniversary of the Gaspee Affair will include an announcement regarding the search for the HMS Gaspee
After another strong quarter, CVS raises outlook for 2022
What's Up Newp is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a paid subscriber.
Local Obituaries
Obituary: Christopher J. O’Donnell
Obituary: Katherine M. Mikolite
Further Reading
5 new Netflix series to watch this weekend
How countries around the world celebrate Mother’s Day
100 best sci-fi movies of all time
What’s Up This Week
What’s Up this week: May 2 – 8
National Small Business Week takes place May 1 – 7, here’s what’s on tap through the SBA
Island reps., Innovate Newport, to host Aquidneck Island Earth Week wrap-up party
Second Annual ‘MVYRADIO Night Out For Nonprofits’ will take place on May 7
“Taking the Reigns” on Homelessness Kentucky Derby Party to be held Saturday, May 7 at Wyndham Newport
Rogers High School alumni, students, and residents are invited to community day that will bid farewell to the current Rogers High School
Prof. Carla Pestana to open 2022 Judah Touro Series with a talk on religious freedom in colonial Newport
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to sign in.