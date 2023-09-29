Discover more from What's Up Newp
The Latest: Rejects Beer Co. and Potter League for Animals unite for ‘Whiskers Rebellion’
Plus: ‘Meadowgrass’ on Third Beach Road in Middletown sells for $5.9 million
Craft Beer with a Cause: Rejects Beer Co. and Potter League for Animals unite for ‘Whiskers Rebellion’
Rejects Beer Co. and the Potter League for Animals are thrilled to announce the release of their latest creation, “Whiskers Rebellion,” a brew that’s as bold as it is compassionate.
‘Meadowgrass’ on Third Beach Road in Middletown sells for $5.9 million
According to data maintained by the Rhode Island Statewide MLS, this transaction marks the second-highest sale in Middletown, and the second highest sale in Newport County, year-to-date.
RIDOT provides an update on Aquidneck Avenue, Pell Bridge Ramps projects
“On Thursday night, October 5, we are scheduled to move to the final traffic configuration on Admiral Kalbfus Road, removing the current lanes shifts and opening lanes that had been closed for construction.”
Governor McKee endorses State Climate Panel’s $2.6 million spending plan
Governor Dan McKee today endorsed action by the Executive Climate Change Coordinating Council (EC4) to approve a spending plan allocating $2.6 million across state partners to support Rhode Island’s implementation of the Act on Climate law.
Project conserves 3,700 acres of forest in northern New Hampshire
The Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests has completed a long-term effort to protect two adjacent forests in the northern part of the state totaling 3,700 acres (1,497 hectares).
Rhode Island Road Report: Travel Advisories for Sept. 30 – Oct. 7
Look out for road construction, lane closures, and delays on these Rhode Island roadways.
DEM: Mosquito sample from trap set in Central Falls tests positive for West Nile Virus
RI Mosquito Report: State announces additional WNV Positive Sample; urges Rhode Islanders to use personal precautions to reduce risk
RI Delegation & Governor McKee announce $2 million for clean-energy job training
As Rhode Island continues building toward a clean, reliable, affordable energy future, it is critical that the state has a strong pipeline of skilled workers to meet demand.
Mystic Folkways Music Festival returns to Mystic Seaport Museum October 7 – 8
Newport band Laden Valley is among the performers.
804,000 long-term borrowers are having their student loans forgiven before payments resume this fall
804,000 borrowers will have a total of $39 billion forgiven under a one-time adjustment granted by the Biden administration.
Discover your dream home at these Newport County Open Houses
Are you in search of the perfect place to call home? Look no further! Inventory is still limited, but there is a busy weekend of Open Houses featuring a diverse selection of properties in Jamestown, Little Compton, Middletown, Newport, Portsmouth, and Tiverton.
RIPTA R-Line free fare pilot program ends on October 1
Starting Sunday, October 1, 2023, R-Line passengers will be required to pay the full fare
Newport police reports for September 28 – 29
Arrests made for Domestic – Disorderly Conduct, Fraudulent Use of Credit Cards, and more.
Top 25 songs in Providence on Shazam in the past week
To see what songs are making up Providence’s soundtrack at the moment, Stacker compiled a list of the songs most often Shazamed in Providence over the past seven days.
What’s Up Newp: Friday, September 29
Mid-Autumn Festival, Army versus Navy in Cardines Classic, and more. Here’s your comprehensive rundown of all that’s happening for events, live music, and entertainment today.
What’s Up this weekend: Sept. 28 – Oct. 1
On Tap This Week: Audrain’s Newport Concours & Motor Week, Norman Bird Sanctuary Harvest Fair, Half-Way to St. Patrick’s Day, and more.