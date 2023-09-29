Rejects Beer Co. and the Potter League for Animals are thrilled to announce the release of their latest creation, “Whiskers Rebellion,” a brew that’s as bold as it is compassionate.

According to data maintained by the Rhode Island Statewide MLS, this transaction marks the second-highest sale in Middletown, and the second highest sale in Newport County, year-to-date.

“On Thursday night, October 5, we are scheduled to move to the final traffic configuration on Admiral Kalbfus Road, removing the current lanes shifts and opening lanes that had been closed for construction.”

Governor Dan McKee today endorsed action by the Executive Climate Change Coordinating Council (EC4) to approve a spending plan allocating $2.6 million across state partners to support Rhode Island’s implementation of the Act on Climate law.

The Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests has completed a long-term effort to protect two adjacent forests in the northern part of the state totaling 3,700 acres (1,497 hectares).

Look out for road construction, lane closures, and delays on these Rhode Island roadways.

RI Mosquito Report: State announces additional WNV Positive Sample; urges Rhode Islanders to use personal precautions to reduce risk

As Rhode Island continues building toward a clean, reliable, affordable energy future, it is critical that the state has a strong pipeline of skilled workers to meet demand.

Newport band Laden Valley is among the performers.

804,000 borrowers will have a total of $39 billion forgiven under a one-time adjustment granted by the Biden administration.

Are you in search of the perfect place to call home? Look no further! Inventory is still limited, but there is a busy weekend of Open Houses featuring a diverse selection of properties in Jamestown, Little Compton, Middletown, Newport, Portsmouth, and Tiverton.

Starting Sunday, October 1, 2023, R-Line passengers will be required to pay the full fare

Arrests made for Domestic – Disorderly Conduct, Fraudulent Use of Credit Cards, and more.

To see what songs are making up Providence’s soundtrack at the moment, Stacker compiled a list of the songs most often Shazamed in Providence over the past seven days.

Mid-Autumn Festival, Army versus Navy in Cardines Classic, and more. Here’s your comprehensive rundown of all that’s happening for events, live music, and entertainment today.

On Tap This Week: Audrain’s Newport Concours & Motor Week, Norman Bird Sanctuary Harvest Fair, Half-Way to St. Patrick’s Day, and more.