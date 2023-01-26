The Latest: Region’s workforce shifting away from hospitality
Region’s workforce shifting away from hospitality
A leading New England economist is suggesting that jobs in the region are shifting from leisure and hospitality to higher-paying industries, while job openings remain at “historic highs.”
What’s Up this weekend in and around Newport: Jan. 27 – 29
Improv with The Bit Players, Aquidneck Growers Market, Winter Speaker Series, and more.
Adoptable Cat of the Week: Jake
“Jake is a shy but sweet gentleman. He really loves a nice window to look out where he can stretch and relax to his heart’s desire”
Middletown moving forward with school plans – without regionalization
The Town Council said Wednesday night the study of a new middle-high school on property just north of Gaudet Middle School should continue. #MiddletownRI
Bill introduced to help Rhode Island wineries sell on-site
Sen. Lawson, Rep. Kazarian introduce bill to help local wineries
Patriots announce hiring of Bill O’Brien as new OC
Bill O’Brien is back with the New England Patriots.
Governor McKee proposes $7 million investment in preserving Pre-K seats
Governor McKee Continues #RIReady Budget Tour by Highlighting Proposed Investments in Pre-K
Gary Furtado named President of Narragansett Council, Boy Scouts of America
Gary Furtado recently retired from Navigant Credit Union, where he served for 44 years, 35 of those as President and CEO.
The Ocean Race, Leg 2: Slowly sliding south
The fleet had a slow night, gybing south from Cabo Verde
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain
Newport trails far behind other cities and towns in short-term rental registration requirement
Rogers’ cosmetology and automotive programs to survive construction budget cuts
Rhode Island launches statewide program to assist first-time homebuyers
Newport International Boat Show generates $26.1 million in economic impact
