The Latest: Providence-Newport Ferry returns on June 17; Lawmakers revise bill to legalize recreational marijuana; Meet Tank & Saige
What’s Up Interview: Bob Mould, playing the Greenwich Odeum Thursday, May 26
Good Afternoon,
Here are the latest headlines from What’sUpNewp and a look at what’s up this week.
The Latest
Opinion: Celebrating our Earth, today and every day
Rhode Island lawmakers revise bill to legalize recreational marijuana
Providence-Newport Ferry season begins on June 17
What’s Up Interview: Bob Mould, playing the Greenwich Odeum Thursday, May 26
Tom Brady featured in upcoming Netflix ‘Greatest’ roast
Adoptable Pet Of The Week: Tank & Saige
National Safe Boating Week returns May 21 – 27, will highlight urgency of always wearing life jackets
Coronavirus in Rhode Island: The latest data on community transmission of COVID-19
2022 Newport Folk Festival Lineup Announcement – Arny Margret will perform on July 24
Rhode Island is the #2 state with the highest child vaccination rates for COVID-19
Concert Photos: Tori Amos impressive at The Vets
Newport 7-Day weather forecast
Town of Middletown: Town Council votes to look into an ‘opportunity of a lifetime’ for Middletown Schools
Vermont Republican Gov Phil Scott to seek fourth term
Boston man pleads guilty to 2013 stabbing death of wife
Massachusetts is the #3 state with the highest child vaccination rates for COVID-19
Vermont is the #1 state with the highest child vaccination rates for COVID-19
LGBTQ+ history before Stonewall
New Hampshire man accused of killing wife’s co-worker, forcing beheading
There's No Paywall Here
That's right, we don't have one. Local businesses and readers like you keep our work free for everyone to read. If you think that it's important to have What'sUpNewp's reporting, news, information, and stories, we hope you'll support our work with a monthly contribution.
Local Obituaries
Captain Charles Walter Jauss, USN, (Ret.)
CWO-2 Alton B. LeCroy, USN, (Ret.)
What’s Up This Week
What’s Up This Week: May 16 – 22
Green Animals Topiary Garden to host plant sale May 16 – 21
Kamala Harris to speak at Coast Guard Academy commencement
Live From The Loading Dock: Summer concert series returning to MLK Center
Concert to benefit Jamestown Ukraine Relief Project coming to Central Baptist Church May 20
Blue Man Group returning to the Providence Performing Arts Center MAY 20 – 22, 2022
‘Coffee and Donuts at the Fort’ to be hosted at Butts Hill Fort on May 21
Elliott’s Ride for Everyone returns to Ocean Drive on May 21
Newport Yacht Club will host Vessel Safety Checks and No Discharge Inspections on May 21 – 22
What’s Up Interview: Pete Silva – playing Stone Soup Coffeehouse with Paula Clare May 21
Newport In Bloom’s Plant Sale returns on May 22
Candlelight Concert of Remembrance to be held at St. John’s on May 22
Girls on the Run Rhode Island will host the Girls on the Run 5K & 1 Mile Family Fun Run in Bristol on May 22
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to sign in.