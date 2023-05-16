The Latest: Pre-orders now available for Rose Island Lighthouse License Plate
What’s Up in Newport: May 16 – 21
The Ocean Race Newport Stopover, Newport Oyster & Chowder Festival, Cars & Coffee, and much more.
Pre-orders now available for Rose Island Lighthouse License Plate
The Rose Island Lighthouse & Fort Hamilton Trust is now accepting preorders for their special edition Rose Island Lighthouse license plates.
Ocean Race Stopover in Newport – Photos and more
Sunday’s highlights included film “Shaped by Water” and singer Caroline Jones
$30,000 instant ticket sold at 7-Eleven in Middletown
Massachusetts man wins $30,000 on Instant Game.
BankNewport elects nine new Corporators at Annual Meeting
Maha Chamseddine, Brad Read, and Sean Napolitano are among the new Corporators.
Newport City Council and Newport School Committee to host joint workshops on May 22 & 25
Here’s what’s on the agenda.
Jamestown Arts Center to host a Kite Making Drop-In Workshop on May 28
This event is free and open to the public; all materials will be provided.
ORC finds strength in numbers for New York Yacht Club’s 169th Annual Regatta
With just under a month to go until the first gun, the ORC fleet for the 169th running of North America’s oldest recurring regatta stands at 33 boats and is well positioned to best last year’s fleet of 39 boats.
Town of Middletown: Proposed school on track
The #MiddletownRI Town Council learns the latest Monday night about the proposed middle-high school, including all the hard work behind the scenes to make the project a success.
2023 Newport Folk Festival lineup announcements
Find out who’s playing at this year’s Newport Folk Festival.
New Executive Staff joins CODAC Behavioral Healthcare, Inc.
CODAC Behavioral Healthcare, Inc. (CODAC) announced that it has added two executive-level staff to its experienced group of professionals.
Obituary: Kimberly Riley
September 06, 1970 – May 10, 2023
Obituary: Roy Peter McPoland Jr.
January 06, 1929 – May 13, 2023
Obituary: Roy McGowan
July 25, 1967 – May 16, 2023
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.