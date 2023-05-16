The Ocean Race Newport Stopover, Newport Oyster & Chowder Festival, Cars & Coffee, and much more.

The Rose Island Lighthouse & Fort Hamilton Trust is now accepting preorders for their special edition Rose Island Lighthouse license plates.

Sunday’s highlights included film “Shaped by Water” and singer Caroline Jones

Our supporters help What’sUpNewp grow. Join them and make a contribution to support our local, independent journalism.

Massachusetts man wins $30,000 on Instant Game.

Maha Chamseddine, Brad Read, and Sean Napolitano are among the new Corporators.

Here’s what’s on the agenda.

This event is free and open to the public; all materials will be provided.

With just under a month to go until the first gun, the ORC fleet for the 169th running of North America’s oldest recurring regatta stands at 33 boats and is well positioned to best last year’s fleet of 39 boats.

The #MiddletownRI Town Council learns the latest Monday night about the proposed middle-high school, including all the hard work behind the scenes to make the project a success.

Find out who’s playing at this year’s Newport Folk Festival.

CODAC Behavioral Healthcare, Inc. (CODAC) announced that it has added two executive-level staff to its experienced group of professionals.

September 06, 1970 – May 10, 2023

January 06, 1929 – May 13, 2023

July 25, 1967 – May 16, 2023

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.