Photo Gallery: 38th Aquidneck Island National Police Parade | Luke's Lobster to open on Bowen's Wharf
Photo Gallery: 38th Aquidneck Island National Police Parade held in Newport Sunday
Annual event honors police who have lost their lives in the line of duty
What’s Up Interview: Jazz great Kamasi Washington, playing City Winery and Newport Jazz Festival
Saxophonist at City Winery in Boston May 9-11
Luke’s Lobster to open on Bowen’s Wharf
Locals and visitors alike will have the chance to enjoy a Maine-style lobster roll while strolling the idyllic wharf enjoying the sun, sights, and sounds of summer.
Sen. Ujifusa: Great opportunities for young AAPI leaders
Sen. Linda Ujifusa (D-Dist. 11, Portsmouth, Bristol) is encouraging young leaders in the Asian American Pacific Islander community to consider applying for three leadership opportunities offered through the Asian Pacific American Institute for Congressional Studies (APAICS).
Cities with the most expensive homes in Rhode Island
Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.
Kevin O’Leary named new Director of Marketing at the Preservation Society of Newport County
O’Leary joins the Preservation Society after a remarkably effective tenure as the Vice President of Business Development and Marketing at Mystic Seaport Museum.
Bidens to host UConn, LSU basketball teams at White House
President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, plan to welcome the men’s and women’s NCAA basketball champions to the White House later this month.
The Ocean Race: Brutal hours ahead for the fleet
The forecast is for winds gusting near 50 knots as the leaders approach their penultimate night at sea on Leg 4…
2023 Newport Folk Festival lineup announcements
Find out who’s playing at this year’s Newport Folk Festival.
Hoops Hall of Famer Ray Allen receives degree from UConn
Twenty-seven years after hitting his last jump shot in the building, Ray Allen walked back into Gampel Pavilion on Sunday wearing a cap and gown.
US backs study of safe injection sites, overdose prevention
The grant provides more than $5 million over four years to New York University and Brown University to study two sites in New York City and one opening next year in Providence, Rhode Island.
Tiny Kitchen Magic: Steak and (Twice Baked) Potatoes
I thought it was about time I showed you one of my favorite steak and taters recipes.
Obituary: Richard J. Paris
February 23, 1950 – May 07, 2023
Obituary: Margaret P. Mello
November 13, 1931 – May 06, 2023
Obituary: Ronald “Ron” Moniz
February 26, 1954 – May 05, 2023
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
