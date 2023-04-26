The Latest: Paid and Residential Parking season begins May 1 | Lane closures scheduled for Newport Pell Bridge on April 27 – 28
Programming Note: Reminder - I’m currently traveling internationally with limited internet service. While What’sUpNewp.com continues to be regularly updated by our contributors, What’sUpNewp’s newsletters will return to their regular schedule on May 1.
What Sold: 16 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (April 17 – 21)
Here’s what homes changed hands in Newport County last week.
Paid and Residential Parking season begins May 1
Parking Fees Set to Remain Steady While New Rates are Implemented
Lane closures scheduled for Newport Pell Bridge on April 27 – 28
Traffic heading eastbound (towards Newport) on the Newport Pell Bridge will be one-lane from 9 am on Thursday, April 27th until 4 am on Friday, April 28th.
2023 Newport Folk Festival lineup announcements
Find out who’s playing at this year’s Newport Folk Festival.
The Ocean Race: The inside track
The fleet is squeezing between the coast and an exclusion zone, keeping the racing tight…
Village Hearth Bakery & Cafe start a non-profit, partner with Newport Pride
The organization’s goal is to unify the community in order to galvanize support, expand awareness, and increase visibility for the LGBTQIA+ community and its allies.
This Day in RI History: April 26, 1718, Esek Hopkins is born in Scituate
American Naval Officer and Slave Trader
Young’s long 3 lifts Hawks to 119-117 win over Celtics
Duran’s grand slam helps Red Sox snap Orioles’ streak, 8-6
Jarren Duran’s drive to center field was hit plenty hard, and he figured he had a chance for extra bases.
ALT announces Merritt Neighborhood Fund grant recipients
Established in 1999 to honor the late Peter M. Merritt, the organization’s president emeritus, the Fund supports projects that strengthen community identity and character, and which model the ethic of land conservation and stewardship through community volunteerism.
DEM announces bonuses of up to $1,000 for lifeguards this summer; revs Up recruitment for key seasonal workforce to staff State Beaches and Parks
18 ways to live with less plastic
Humans have generated more than 6.3 billion metric tons of plastic waste since 1950, and though we’re recycling more plastic each year, only 9 percent of it has actually been reused.
Texas man involved in online romance scams gets 3 years
The Ocean Race: Hunting the breeze
The fleet is still close, but small differences are emerging as the navigators seek the strongest winds
Preserve RI announces $125,000 in grants to local non-profits for preservation projects
This year’s grant round resulted in the highest number of requests to date with over 40 organizations requesting a total of $369,000 for important preservation work across the state.
Newport Contemporary Ballet announces new Frontier Series
All New Production Debuts at WaterFire Arts Center with Two World Premiere Works
Comic – Sour Grapes: Sick
Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos opens nominations for the 30th Annual Lieutenant Governor Leadership Awards
First started in 1993 by Lieutenant Governor Robert Weygand, the Leadership Awards are presented annually at the State House in June.
Newport Live to present Lisa O’Neill Saturday, April 29 at the Colony House
Award-winning eclectic folk musician from Ireland
What’s Up in Newport: April 17 – 30
Newport Restaurant Week, Newport Daffodil Days Festival, Earth Week, SpringFest, Newport Craft Beer Festival, and much more!