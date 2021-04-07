The Latest: NUWC Division Newport impact on the economy was $1.3 billion in 2020; Stoneacre Garden to host a dog show; Act on Climate is the commitment we need
Newport City Council will host their next regular meeting on April 14, here’s what’s on the agenda
WATCH: A conversation with Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea (April 7 at 1 pm)
NUWC Division Newport impact on the economy was $1.3 billion in 2020
Stoneacre Garden to host dog show in May
Club Passim announces “Down Home Up Here Bluegrass Festival” coming April 17-18
Opinion – Sen. Euer, Rep. Carson: Act on Climate is the commitment we need
Middletown creates a task force to study short-term rentals
‘Committed: Surfing the Northeast’ released online; the documentary was filmed in Newport, across Rhode Island
Opinion: Government’s system of checks and balances
WATCH: Newport City Council COVID-19 Status Update (April 8 at 4:30 pm)
WATCH: Governor McKee, RIDOH host COVID-19 press briefing (April 8 at 1 pm)
Elite Airways announces daily nonstops to Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket from White Plains
Newsletter: What’s Up in Newport County Today: Wednesday, April 7
General Assembly approves Act on Climate bill
Now Hiring: 160+ job opportunities available in and around Newport right now (April 6)
What Sold: 35 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (March 29 – April 4)
Newport Restaurant Week returns April 9 - 18 with crave-worthy deals
