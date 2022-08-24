Good Afternoon,

Here are the latest headlines from What’sUpNewp and a look at what’s happening, new, and to do this week and weekend in and around Newport, enjoy!

This newsletter is free and our site doesn't have a paywall. Reader support powers our newsroom. If you like what we do, a contribution of $8 per month or $80 per year makes a big difference, and any amount helps us keep covering all things Newport.

I value What'sUpNewp!

The Latest from What’sUpNewp

Mark Cutler’s Same Thing Project announces ‘Community Songwriting for Mental Health’ College Tour

Bristol Ferry Lighthouse hits the market for $750,000

Rookie clubs reach for the podium at Resolute Cup

League of Women Voters of Newport County is seeking applications for the Joan C. Arnold Civic Participation Award

Weekday commuter rail service will return to Foxboro Station beginning September 12

Newport Water Division warns of fake utility crews

Brown U. acquires trove of Mumia Abu-Jamal’s prison papers

Jamestown Arts Center to host Rhode Island premiere of ‘Cunningham’ on August 27

CCRI Players bring Shakespeare to Vietnam with unique adaptation of Othello

States with the most and least student debt

Obituary: Marshall M. Michael Jr.

Bova seeks to delay regionalization vote

Gerry Goldstein: Tracking the bluebird of happiness

What’s Up This Week & Weekend

Further Reading

The Daily Beast: Eat Sheet: Our Tips on Where to Dine in Newport, Rhode Island

Cleveland.com: Glimpsing the Vanderbilts’ Gilded Age on a girls trip to Newport, Rhode Island

PR Newswire: Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. Announces Purchase of Vessel

WPRI: Bristol native awarded one of golf’s highest honors

URI Today: Life saved after URI Community First Responder Program outreach