The Latest: Newport warns of fake utility crews; Here's your chance to buy the Bristol Ferry Lighthouse; and more
Jamestown Arts Center to host Rhode Island premiere of ‘Cunningham’ on August 27
Good Afternoon,
Here are the latest headlines from What’sUpNewp and a look at what’s happening, new, and to do this week and weekend in and around Newport, enjoy!
The Latest from What’sUpNewp
Mark Cutler’s Same Thing Project announces ‘Community Songwriting for Mental Health’ College Tour
Bristol Ferry Lighthouse hits the market for $750,000
Rookie clubs reach for the podium at Resolute Cup
League of Women Voters of Newport County is seeking applications for the Joan C. Arnold Civic Participation Award
Weekday commuter rail service will return to Foxboro Station beginning September 12
Newport Water Division warns of fake utility crews
Brown U. acquires trove of Mumia Abu-Jamal’s prison papers
CCRI Players bring Shakespeare to Vietnam with unique adaptation of Othello
States with the most and least student debt
Obituary: Marshall M. Michael Jr.
Bova seeks to delay regionalization vote
Gerry Goldstein: Tracking the bluebird of happiness
What’s Up This Week & Weekend
Here’s what’s on the docket for Newport City Council’s Regular Meeting on August 24
What’s Up Interview: Jim Weider of The Weight Band, playing Jane Pickens Thursday, August 25
newportFILM to screen SXSW Grand Jury Award-Winning Film ‘Master of Light’ at Marble House on August 25
Kenny Chesney to perform at Gillette Stadium on Friday and Saturday
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit to play Bold Point Park August 26
Bike Newport’s 10 SPOT RIDE is August 27, and it promises to be amazing
Clear The Shelters: Potter League for Animals to participate in national pet adoption event on August 27
Rhode Island Folk Festival returning to Rose Larisa Park in East Providence Sunday, August 28
