Newport Schools’ Superintendent Jermain joins What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation
Newport Public Schools: Superintendent’s Community Update – October 26
What’s Up Interview: Drew Becker, star of ‘Tootsie,’ playing PPAC through Sunday Oct. 30
2022 Rhody Awards celebrates the impact historic preservation has on communities across the state
Weather forecast for Newport County
Travel Advisory: RIDOT closing Fish Road for the replacement of the Sin and Flesh Brook Bridge in Tiverton
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Daniela Abbott, candidate for Portsmouth Town Council
Rhode Island is one of the least affordable states for renters—see where it ranks
Now Hiring: 90 job opportunities available right now in and around Newport
Rhode Island among states with the highest cancer rates
How manufacturing employment in every state has changed over the last 30 years
Here’s the schedule of our WUN-ON-ONE conversations with the candidates
Bruins improve to 6-1; beat Stars 3-1 behind Hall, Ullmark
School construction projects on the ballot in several Rhode Island communities
The Gamm hosts its annual meeting, ribbon cutting for courtyard
People’s Credit Union will host a free community shred day on Oct. 29
Charter Books to welcome Pulitzer Prize-winning author Stacy Schiff on Nov. 4
Teachers Association of Newport opposes the regionalization ballot question
QB Jones returns, but questions grow for Pats after loss
Data breach victims sue Rhode Island transit agency, insurer
Eleven Rhode Island ventures awarded SEG Microgrant Funds
Rep. Carson to be honored by Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau
Recent Local Obituaries
What’s Up This Week & Weekend
Here’s what’s on the docket for Newport City Council’s Regular Council Meeting on Oct. 26
RISCA Executive Director will be the special guest at ‘Arts Around The Fire’ on Oct. 26
Members’ Show at the Jamestown Arts Center opens Oct. 28 with solo-exhibition in the small gallery by Tracy Weisman
The Kings Lens to present ‘The Show Must Go On” at The JPT on Oct. 28
What’s Up Interview: Matt Stubbs of GA-20, playing Narrows Center on Friday Oct. 28
Volunteer cleanup of Butts Hill Fort to take place on Oct. 29
Newport Vineyards to host 5th Annual Harvest Festival Oct. 29 – 30
