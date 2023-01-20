The Latest: Newport Police Department accepting applications for new recruits; 21 open houses to check out this weekend; and more
Plus: Rhode Island girl asks police to test cookie for DNA proof of Santa
Newport Police Department accepting applications for new recruits
Applications Being Accepted Through February 21st
Road Report: Schedule of lane closures and road construction projects (Jan. 21 – 28)
The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA).
21 open houses happening in Newport County this weekend
On the market for a new home? Here’s a look at what homes are hosting an open house this weekend, January 20 – 22, 2023.
Mixed precipitation is in store for the weekend
This weekend, the weather in Newport, Rhode Island is expected to be a mix of rain, snow, and clouds.
Girl asks police to test cookie for DNA proof of Santa
A young Rhode Island girl has finally figured out how to determine if Santa Claus is real — DNA.
Recap: This week at the Rhode Island General Assembly (Jan. 16 – 20)
Here are the highlights from news and events that took place in the General Assembly this week.
Newport’s Meghan Mureddu named to President’s List at Castleton University
To qualify for this highest academic honor, students must maintain full-time status and a semester grade point average of 4.0 at the university, which is based in Castleton, Vermont.
Rep. McGaw Introduces legislation to protect Rhode Island from plastic industry’s ‘Advanced Recycling’
McGaw introduces bill to protect RI from new high-heat waste processing facilities
Crafting Series precedes 2023 ‘Inspired Craft’ exhibition at Little Compton Historical Society
Workshops in weaving and needle felting
Providence woman pleads guilty to conspiring in $330,000 bank fraud scheme
A Providence woman who was previously employed by Citizens Bank admitted to a federal judge that she stole the banking information of unsuspecting individuals, businesses, and a law firm, and then provided that information to the leader of a bank fraud conspiracy, who used it to create fraudulent personal and business checks.
This lunar year will be the Year of the Rabbit or the Year of the Cat, depending on where you live
In most parts of East Asia, the new year that begins on Jan. 22 corresponds to the rabbit. In Vietnam though it will usher in the Year of the Cat.
Bretton Woods Ski Resort re-introduces popular winter activities
These activities, which were temporarily on a hiatus due to the Pandemic, include Fat Tire Biking, Snowshoe Expedition, Après Ski, Snowshoeing, The Slopeside Climbing Wall, Snow Tubing, and Nordic Skiing.
Boston’s The Gravel Project playing Askew Saturday Jan. 21
All-star band mixes up multiple genres for a pleasing musical stew
Feds try to improve fishing data with new monitoring rules
Changes to U.S. rules about the monitoring of Northeast commercial fishing activities are going into effect this month with a goal of providing more accurate information about some of the nation’s oldest fisheries.
All Rhode Island Counties now at ‘Medium’ level for COVID-19 spread
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated the COVID-19 community levels for Rhode Island’s counties.
Local students named to President’s List at Plymouth State University
Plymouth University has released its President’s List for the Fall 2022 semester, and two students from Newport County are among the 89 named to the list.
The Ocean Race: It’s not over til it’s over
There’s a cat and mouse battle at the head of both fleets as the leaders weave their way towards Cabo Verde
What’s Up this weekend in and around Newport: Jan. 20 – 22
A Real Weird January Beer Hall, Newport Live presents Chris Spedding Trio, Candlelight Dinner at The Reef, and more!
Bouchard Restaurant & Inn to rebrand as 'Chanterelle Restaurant'
Hope and Main opens Downtown Makers Marketplace in Providence