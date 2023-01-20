Applications Being Accepted Through February 21st

The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA).

On the market for a new home? Here’s a look at what homes are hosting an open house this weekend, January 20 – 22, 2023.

More From What’sUpNewp

This weekend, the weather in Newport, Rhode Island is expected to be a mix of rain, snow, and clouds.

A young Rhode Island girl has finally figured out how to determine if Santa Claus is real — DNA.

Here are the highlights from news and events that took place in the General Assembly this week.

To qualify for this highest academic honor, students must maintain full-time status and a semester grade point average of 4.0 at the university, which is based in Castleton, Vermont.

McGaw introduces bill to protect RI from new high-heat waste processing facilities

Workshops in weaving and needle felting

A Providence woman who was previously employed by Citizens Bank admitted to a federal judge that she stole the banking information of unsuspecting individuals, businesses, and a law firm, and then provided that information to the leader of a bank fraud conspiracy, who used it to create fraudulent personal and business checks.

In most parts of East Asia, the new year that begins on Jan. 22 corresponds to the rabbit. In Vietnam though it will usher in the Year of the Cat.

These activities, which were temporarily on a hiatus due to the Pandemic, include Fat Tire Biking, Snowshoe Expedition, Après Ski, Snowshoeing, The Slopeside Climbing Wall, Snow Tubing, and Nordic Skiing.

All-star band mixes up multiple genres for a pleasing musical stew

Changes to U.S. rules about the monitoring of Northeast commercial fishing activities are going into effect this month with a goal of providing more accurate information about some of the nation’s oldest fisheries.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated the COVID-19 community levels for Rhode Island’s counties.

Plymouth University has released its President’s List for the Fall 2022 semester, and two students from Newport County are among the 89 named to the list.

There’s a cat and mouse battle at the head of both fleets as the leaders weave their way towards Cabo Verde

A Real Weird January Beer Hall, Newport Live presents Chris Spedding Trio, Candlelight Dinner at The Reef, and more!

Weather

Recent Local Obituaries

Leslie A. Paquette

Ronald R. Dupont

Velvet C. Coite

Popular Stories Right Now