Plus: State leaders, local organizers promote The Ocean Race’s stopover in Newport | Governor Dan McKee delivers Education Address in Newport
Preservation Society invites Newport County residents to enjoy free admission to its properties April 22 – 23
Improving Student Outcomes: Governor Dan McKee delivers Education Address in Newport
Now Hiring: 50+ job opportunities available right now in the Newport area
Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s a look at some of the job opportunities that are available right now in the Newport area.
Newport to host North American stopover of The Ocean Race May 13 – 21
State leaders, local organizers promote The Ocean Race’s stopover in Newport
Kennedy Center Award Winner, Cary Morin Duo, to take the stage at Jamestown Arts Center on May 12
Willi Carlisle will perform at the 2023 Newport Folk Festival
2023 Newport Folk Festival lineup announcements
Reed, Whitehouse, & Cicilline deliver $500,000 for Tiverton Public Safety
Massachusetts group seeks on-ramp to electric vehicle industry for Black-owned businesses
Jim Harrick Jr., former assistant basketball coach, dies
Space race! Meteorites hit Maine, museum offers $25K reward
Recent Local Obituaries
Obituary: Carol B. Fritz
February 23, 1938 – April 10, 2023
