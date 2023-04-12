Local Residents Get Free Admission to Newport Mansions April 22-23

McKee rolls out strategy to improve student learning outcomes and help Rhode Island reach Massachusetts education levels by 2030.

Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s a look at some of the job opportunities that are available right now in the Newport area.

City-by-the-Sea is the only North American stopover for the third consecutive time

DEM: Stopover of The Ocean Race in May underscores Newport’s bonafides as Sailing Capital, will bring global attention to Rhode Island

Part of Newport Live’s Indigenous Voices Series

Willi Carlisle is an award-winning folksinger, writer, and theater artist from Northwest Arkansas

The Newport Folk Festival began its tradition of a rolling lineup announcement for its 2023 festival on February 2.

According to the Tiverton Police Department, installation of the new equipment is expected to begin shortly and be completed by the end of this year.

The Black Economic Council of Massachusetts has held three events to highlight opportunities for Black-owned companies to grow their business by installing or servicing electric vehicle chargers, reselling equipment, and offering charging services.

Harrick Jr. played for his father at Pepperdine, where he graduated in 1987. He was on his father’s staff at Rhode Island and Georgia.

Somewhere in a remote stretch of forest near Maine’s border with Canada, rocks from space crashed to Earth and may be scattered across the ground — just waiting to be picked up.

Recent Local Obituaries

February 23, 1938 – April 10, 2023

Popular on WhatsUpNewp.com Right Now

Rhode Races Newport, Newport Restaurant Week, April Wake + Create, Suzanne Vega live at The JPT, and much more.