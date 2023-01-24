The Latest: New LGBTQIA+ Chorus launches in Newport; Rail Explorers will open for its 2023 Season in Portsmouth on April 30
Plus: Wind Advisory and Flood Watch issued
Pedal-Powered Adventure: Rail Explorers will open for its 2023 Season in Portsmouth on April 30
The Rhode Island Division of Rail Explorers, presented by the Newport and Narragansett Bay Railroad, will kick off the season with tours along ‘The Northern Ramble’ and ‘Southern Circuit.’
Wind Advisory issued for Southern Rhode Island, Cape Cod, and the Islands
The advisory affects Southern Rhode Island, Southeastern Massachusetts, Cape Cod, and the Islands.
Flood Watch issued for Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts
Residents in the affected areas should be aware that excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
QUORUS: New LGBTQIA+ Chorus launches in Newport
The goal of QUORUS is to empower and amplify the voices of the LGBTQIA+ community in Newport County, providing a safe and inclusive environment for singers of all backgrounds, races, and genders.
Adoptable Pet of the Week: Kingsley and Koko, a bonded pair of Sugar Gliders
“Kingsley & Koko are a bonded pair of sugar gliders! These absolutely adorable marsupials are nocturnal”.
Greenwich Odeum to celebrate Ken Shane with screening of ‘The Last Waltz’ Feb. 3
Evening to benefit St. Jude’s Childrens Hospital and celebrate the spirit of the late Odeum board member and WUN contributor.
Lottery for dinghy and kayak rack spaces in Newport opens on Feb. 1
Applications accepted Feb. 1st- 28th for kayak, dinghy owners
Justice Dept. sues Google over digital advertising dominance
The states taking part in the suit include California, Virginia, Connecticut, Colorado, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island and Tennessee.
AP source: Bill O’Brien agrees to return as Patriots OC
Bill O’Brien has agreed to return to the Patriots as their offensive coordinator, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Tuesday.
Royals get LHP Taylor from Boston for oft-injured SS Mondesi
The Royals acquired left-hander Josh Taylor from the Boston Red Sox for injury-prone shortstop Adalberto Mondesi and an additional player on Tuesday, the second straight day that Kansas City dealt one of its surplus position players in a bid to upgraded its lackluster bullpen.
Lego to move North American headquarters to Boston in 2025
The Lego Group announced Tuesday that it will move its North American headquarters from Enfield, Connecticut, to Boston, Massachusetts, by the end of 2026.
What’s On The Agenda: Cliff Walk Commission to meet on Jan. 31
The Cliff Walk Commission, which is charged with overseeing the maintainence, operations, and activities of the City of Newport’s historic Cliff Walk, will host its next meeting on January 31 at 4:30 pm in the Rotary Room of the Newport Public Library.
Valerie June partners with Newport Festivals Foundation to donate instruments and books to music programs in Tennessee and Mississippi
Valerie June, Newport Festivals Foundation, Third Man Books, and Gibson, Partner to Donate Resources to Local Music Programs
Gyms that survived pandemic steadily get back in shape
One day in January, a once-regular customer at Fuel Training Studio in Newburyport, Massachusetts, stopped in to take a “shred” class. She hadn’t stepped foot in the gym since before the pandemic.
Coolidge named Harvard’s Hasty Pudding Woman of the Year
Jennifer Coolidge, who saw a career resurgence following her Emmy-winning turn as Tanya McQuoid-Hunt in the acclaimed HBO series “The White Lotus,” was named the 2023 Woman of the Year by Harvard University’s Hasty Pudding Theatricals on Tuesday.
The Ocean Race – Shifting Gears: Leg 2 presents challenges to IMOCA sailors
The race from Cabo Verde to Cape Town is one of transitions
Ranking: The healthiest states for seniors
Stacker included each state’s overall score and its rank in all five categories in this story. Read on to see where your state stacks up against the national average.
Rhode Island man gets life sentence in death of girlfriend
A Rhode Island man accused of running over and killing his on-and-off girlfriend during an argument has been sentenced to life in prison.
Here’s how many households spend over half their income on rent in every state
Stacker examined 2021 Census Bureau data, released in 2022, to find how many renters in each state spend more than half their income on housing.
Results released in girl’s request for DNA evidence of Santa
The Rhode Island Department of Health says it was not able “to definitively confirm or refute the presence of Santa” in a young girl’s home after she requested to have a partially eaten cookie and a couple of gnawed-on carrot sticks tested for DNA to see if Santa Claus is real.
Gold rush: How college athletes in different sports make money in the Wild West of name, image, and likeness deals
To get a better sense of this latest wrinkle in college sports, Stacker compiled a list of 20 college sports that collect the most money through NIL deals, as calculated in a 2022 report by Opendorse.
Obituary: Geraldine Selecta Orosco
May 22, 1946 – January 17, 2023
Del's Lemonade franchise, a Middletown deli, a profitable sandwich shop, and other businesses that are currently for sale in Rhode Island
$4.795 million sale of Jamestown home among 9 real estate transactions across Newport County last week
