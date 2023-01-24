The Rhode Island Division of Rail Explorers, presented by the Newport and Narragansett Bay Railroad, will kick off the season with tours along ‘The Northern Ramble’ and ‘Southern Circuit.’

The advisory affects Southern Rhode Island, Southeastern Massachusetts, Cape Cod, and the Islands.

Residents in the affected areas should be aware that excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

The goal of QUORUS is to empower and amplify the voices of the LGBTQIA+ community in Newport County, providing a safe and inclusive environment for singers of all backgrounds, races, and genders.

“Kingsley & Koko are a bonded pair of sugar gliders! These absolutely adorable marsupials are nocturnal”.

Evening to benefit St. Jude’s Childrens Hospital and celebrate the spirit of the late Odeum board member and WUN contributor.

Applications accepted Feb. 1st- 28th for kayak, dinghy owners

The states taking part in the suit include California, Virginia, Connecticut, Colorado, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island and Tennessee.

Bill O’Brien has agreed to return to the Patriots as their offensive coordinator, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The Royals acquired left-hander Josh Taylor from the Boston Red Sox for injury-prone shortstop Adalberto Mondesi and an additional player on Tuesday, the second straight day that Kansas City dealt one of its surplus position players in a bid to upgraded its lackluster bullpen.

The Lego Group announced Tuesday that it will move its North American headquarters from Enfield, Connecticut, to Boston, Massachusetts, by the end of 2026.

The Cliff Walk Commission, which is charged with overseeing the maintainence, operations, and activities of the City of Newport’s historic Cliff Walk, will host its next meeting on January 31 at 4:30 pm in the Rotary Room of the Newport Public Library.

Valerie June, Newport Festivals Foundation, Third Man Books, and Gibson, Partner to Donate Resources to Local Music Programs

One day in January, a once-regular customer at Fuel Training Studio in Newburyport, Massachusetts, stopped in to take a “shred” class. She hadn’t stepped foot in the gym since before the pandemic.

Jennifer Coolidge, who saw a career resurgence following her Emmy-winning turn as Tanya McQuoid-Hunt in the acclaimed HBO series “The White Lotus,” was named the 2023 Woman of the Year by Harvard University’s Hasty Pudding Theatricals on Tuesday.

The race from Cabo Verde to Cape Town is one of transitions

Stacker included each state’s overall score and its rank in all five categories in this story. Read on to see where your state stacks up against the national average.

A Rhode Island man accused of running over and killing his on-and-off girlfriend during an argument has been sentenced to life in prison.

Stacker examined 2021 Census Bureau data, released in 2022, to find how many renters in each state spend more than half their income on housing.

The Rhode Island Department of Health says it was not able “to definitively confirm or refute the presence of Santa” in a young girl’s home after she requested to have a partially eaten cookie and a couple of gnawed-on carrot sticks tested for DNA to see if Santa Claus is real.

To get a better sense of this latest wrinkle in college sports, Stacker compiled a list of 20 college sports that collect the most money through NIL deals, as calculated in a 2022 report by Opendorse.

May 22, 1946 – January 17, 2023

