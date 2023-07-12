The Latest: Mother Pizzeria officially opens on Long Wharf Mall
Plus: DEM will provide an update on the excavated soil at Rogers High School during a special Newport City Council meeting on July 19 | ‘Bayview’ in Jamestown sells for $5.075 million
Mother Pizzeria officially opens on Long Wharf Mall
A new neighborhood restaurant from the team behind the award-winning Giusto
‘Bayview’ on Orient Avenue in Jamestown sells for $5.075 million
According to data from the Multiple Listing Service, this is the highest-priced sale in Jamestown this year.
National Sailing Hall of Fame Announces 2023 inductees
The National Sailing Hall of Fame (NSHOF) announced today ten sailors comprising its 13th class of inductees.
DEM will provide an update on the excavated soil at Rogers High School during a special Newport City Council meeting on July 19
Update from R.I. Department of Environmental Management expected on July 19
Narragansett Bay Boating Advisory for July 15
Portions of the East Passage of Narragansett Bay will be temporarily closed for Save the Bay Swim on Saturday, July 15.
Art&Newport, Newport Restoration Foundation present ‘GAMES, GAMBLERS & CARTOMANCERS: The New Cardsharps’
The free exhibition is open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from July 1 to October 1, 2023.
The top careers hiring for AI skills in Rhode Island, according to job postings
In Freshworks’ analysis of Revelio’s job posting data culled from several popular hiring platforms between January 2022 and March 2023, we’ve identified the top roles in Rhode Island that highlight AI job skills.
Letter: Newport In Bloom’s Garden Competition now open
The contest is open to all.
Flooded New England communities shift to recovery, shoveling out tons of mud and debris
Floodwaters receded in Vermont cities and towns pummeled by a storm that delivered two months of rain in two days, enabling people to focus on recovering from a disaster that trapped residents in homes, closed roadways and choked streets and businesses with mud and debris.
Free ‘Skin Check’ screenings to be held at select Rhode Island beaches
Easton’s Beach, Scarborough State Beach, and East Matunuck State Beach among five beaches where screenings will be held.
State’s Arts Agency awards $828,328 to be distributed among 138 arts entities
Newport County grantees include Jamestown Arts Center, Looking Upwards, Choral Collective of Newport County, Newport Classical, Newport Live, Newport Art Museum and Art Association, Newport Contemporary Ballet, Newport String Project, and newportFILM.
What’s Up Today: Wednesday, July 12
Aquidneck Growers Market + Family Friendly Funnies + Wednesday Music Series at Newport Vineyards + more.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
12 Metre World Championship returns July 30 – August 5
Ten historic 12 Metres will compete in the World Championship, which was last held in the U.S. (in Newport) in 2019.
Cannabis dispensary lawsuit challenges labor provisions of recreational marijuana law
Greenleaf Compassion Center filed a complaint in federal court on Monday, contending that the marijuana legalization law signed in May 2022 violates the U.S. Constitution and national labor standards.
Recent Local Obituaries
Joan F. Murphy
Sidney “Andy” Anderson
Alberta “Bunny” Duckman
