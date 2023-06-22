The Latest: Law enacted to provide tax relief to year-round Newport residents
Pilot, crew of Titan submersible believed to be dead, expedition company says
The U.S. Coast Guard said Thursday that an underwater vessel has located a debris field near the Titanic in the search for a missing submersible with five people aboard, a potential breakthrough in the around-the-clock effort.
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with NewportOUT’s Sean O’Connor about Newport Pride Weekend
Coming up on Friday, June 23 at 9 am.
New law will allow low-speed vehicles on Rhode Island roads
A new law sponsored by Sen. Louis P. DiPalma and Rep. Terri Cortvriend will establish rules of the road for low-speed vehicles.
2023 Joe Cawley, Jr. Memorial Scholarship available to students from the Newport area
The Newport Elks Lodge #104 has established the Cawley Memorial Scholarship in memory of Raymond Joseph “Joe” Cawley, Jr., founder of R. J. Cawley Contracting, Inc.
Law enacted to provide tax relief to year-round Newport residents
Newport’s new tax structure to encourage owner-occupied housing is now finalized, after legislation sponsored by Rep. Lauren H. Carson and Sen. Dawn Euer to authorize it was signed into law.
New Middletown High School Principal: Communication is key
Donna Sweet is the new principal of #MiddletownRI High. A longtime educator, Sweet said clear communication is the key to success at every level and will be a priority for her as she starts her job next month.
Kazarian/Euer bill to protect domestic violence victims signed into law
A bill sponsored by Sen. Dawn Euer and House Majority Whip Katherine Kazarian that would protect domestic violence victims from abusive litigation filed by abusers has been signed by the governor.
The top patent earner in Rhode Island last year
Read on to see who scooped up the rights to the most cutting-edge tech in Rhode Island last year.
Package of bills to combat childhood lead poisoning becomes law in Rhode Island
Move comes after AG files complaint against major landlord
UConn’s Dan Hurley cashes in on national title with a new 6-year, $31.5M contract
UConn men’s basketball coach Dan Hurley has cashed in on the Huskies national championship, agreeing to a new six-year, $31.5 million contract, the school announced Thursday.
Extreme heat days are on the rise across the US: Where Providence stands
Read on to see how 2022’s extreme heat days in Providence, Rhode Island compare to previous years.
The Ocean Race: Team Holcim-PRB leading IMOCAs into Med, while WindWhisper is roaring towards Genova
While the VO65 WindWhisper has escaped into the Med, Team Holcim-PRB is charging to the front to lead the rest of the boats into Gibraltar Strait…
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
What’s Up Today: Thursday, June 22
Wes Anderson Day at The JPT | newportFILM to kick off 2023 Outdoors Season
Democrats in Congress run full-court press on reproductive rights ahead of Dobbs anniversary
In both chambers, Democrats are trying to force votes and discussions on abortion and contraception. The measures are not expected to go anywhere — but spotlight Republican opposition.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
Recent Local Obituaries
Six Picks: Best Beaches in Rhode Island – From Watch Hill to Little Compton
Newport Chowder Company opens a pop-up location on Thames Street
What’s Up This Week & Weekend
What’s Up This Week in Newport County: June 19 – 25
Newport Pride Weekend, The Newport Flower Show, The Big Lebowski, Master & Commander, Taproot Brewing’s 5 year anniversary, and much more.
newportFILM announces its 2023 newportFILM Outdoors schedule
Providence-Newport Ferry will kick off 2023 season on June 23
“The Ocean State”, which is operated by Seastreak, will run through Columbus Day weekend (October 9), and will include summer weekend stops in Bristol.
What’s Up Interview: Singer-Songwriter Pete Francis playing Ragged Island Brewery Saturday, June 24
Former Dispatch bassist and mental health advocate releasing new album
‘Six Picks’ 2023 Pride Events in Rhode Island
Celebrations in Newport, Providence and beyond
Wickford In Bloom: Historic Home and Garden Tour returns June 24 – 25
The self-guided tour starts at Updike Park (corner of Brown and West Main Streets) in the heart of charming Wickford Village and features gardens and homes located on picturesque tree-lined streets.
