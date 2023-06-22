The U.S. Coast Guard said Thursday that an underwater vessel has located a debris field near the Titanic in the search for a missing submersible with five people aboard, a potential breakthrough in the around-the-clock effort.

Coming up on Friday, June 23 at 9 am.

A new law sponsored by Sen. Louis P. DiPalma and Rep. Terri Cortvriend will establish rules of the road for low-speed vehicles.

The Newport Elks Lodge #104 has established the Cawley Memorial Scholarship in memory of Raymond Joseph “Joe” Cawley, Jr., founder of R. J. Cawley Contracting, Inc.

Newport’s new tax structure to encourage owner-occupied housing is now finalized, after legislation sponsored by Rep. Lauren H. Carson and Sen. Dawn Euer to authorize it was signed into law.

Donna Sweet is the new principal of #MiddletownRI High. A longtime educator, Sweet said clear communication is the key to success at every level and will be a priority for her as she starts her job next month.

A bill sponsored by Sen. Dawn Euer and House Majority Whip Katherine Kazarian that would protect domestic violence victims from abusive litigation filed by abusers has been signed by the governor.

Read on to see who scooped up the rights to the most cutting-edge tech in Rhode Island last year.

Move comes after AG files complaint against major landlord

UConn men’s basketball coach Dan Hurley has cashed in on the Huskies national championship, agreeing to a new six-year, $31.5 million contract, the school announced Thursday.

Read on to see how 2022’s extreme heat days in Providence, Rhode Island compare to previous years.

While the VO65 WindWhisper has escaped into the Med, Team Holcim-PRB is charging to the front to lead the rest of the boats into Gibraltar Strait…

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Wes Anderson Day at The JPT | newportFILM to kick off 2023 Outdoors Season

In both chambers, Democrats are trying to force votes and discussions on abortion and contraception. The measures are not expected to go anywhere — but spotlight Republican opposition.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

Recent Local Obituaries

Popular Stories On WUN Right Now

What’s Up This Week & Weekend

Newport Pride Weekend, The Newport Flower Show, The Big Lebowski, Master & Commander, Taproot Brewing’s 5 year anniversary, and much more.

“The Ocean State”, which is operated by Seastreak, will run through Columbus Day weekend (October 9), and will include summer weekend stops in Bristol.

Former Dispatch bassist and mental health advocate releasing new album

Celebrations in Newport, Providence and beyond

The self-guided tour starts at Updike Park (corner of Brown and West Main Streets) in the heart of charming Wickford Village and features gardens and homes located on picturesque tree-lined streets.

Support WUN

You can make a one-time, monthly, or annual contribution to support our independent newsroom. Your contribution will significantly impact our ability to deliver quality news. Thank you for your continued support.

Support What'sUpNewp