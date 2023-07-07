The Latest: Kevin Anderson ends retirement to play Hall of Fame Open in Newport
37 open houses taking place across Newport County this weekend | 'Six Picks' Music: The best in local music this weekend | New 'Private Adirondack Experience' launches on The Lawn at Castle Hill
Kevin Anderson ends retirement to play Hall of Fame Open in Newport
Two-time Grand Slam finalist Kevin Anderson will end his retirement to play in the Hall of Fame Open this month, the tournament said Friday.
House Hunting? There are 37 open houses taking place across Newport County this weekend
On the market for a new home? Here’s a look at what homes are hosting an open house this weekend.
‘Six Picks’ Music: The best in local music this weekend (July 7-9)
Summer festivals, Tom Keifer, Kyshona and more!
New ‘Private Adirondack Experience’ launches on The Lawn at Castle Hill Inn
Castle Hill Inn is offering guests the opportunity to reserve a private gathering space on our iconic front lawn, complete with Adirondack furniture and cocktail service.
Christmas Tree Shops stores closing in Middletown and Warwick, hosting Going Out of Business sales
Going Out of Business sales have commenced across all remaining Christmas Tree Shops store locations nationwide, including their two locations in Rhode Island – Middletown and Warwick.
Hottest months in Newport County since 1895
Climate change is driving rising temperatures and more record heat.
Woman arrested outside Taylor Swift’s beachfront Rhode Island home on trespassing charge
A woman who was previously warned to stay away from Taylor Swift’s home in Rhode Island was arrested this week outside the beachfront property, police said.
Places with the fastest-growing home prices in Newport County
Stacker compiled a list of places with the fastest growing home prices in Newport County, RI using data from Zillow.
Terry Sullivan appointed Executive Director of Aquidneck Land Trust
Conservation leader Terry Sullivan has been appointed Executive Director of Aquidneck Land Trust (ALT).
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
Recent Local Obituaries
Irish Polo Team to participate in 'Pony Parade' in downtown Newport on July 7
New 'Private Adirondack Experience' launches on The Lawn at Castle Hill Inn
Sophie B. Hawkins returning to East Greenwich for special show Sunday, July 9
Newport in Bloom’s Annual Garden and Container Competition returns for its 41st year
‘Six Picks’ 2023 Newport Classical: Summer Concert Series running through July 23
What’s Up in Newport: July 6 – 9
Newport Classical Music Festival, Portsmouth and Jamestown fireworks, Newport Kite Festival, and much more!
‘Six Picks’ Music: The best in local music this weekend (July 7-9)
Summer festivals, Tom Keifer, Kyshona and more!
Irish Polo Team to participate in ‘Pony Parade’ in downtown Newport on July 7
The parade of horses and riders will make their way from Newport’s Gateway Center to Bannister’s Wharf
On The Point: Secret Garden Tour returns July 7 – 9
This event has sold-out!
House Hunting? There are 37 open houses taking place across Newport County this weekend
On the market for a new home? Here’s a look at what homes are hosting an open house this weekend.
IYRS Summer Gala on July 8 will feature a performance by UB40
Some of UB40’s most famous hits include “Red Red Wine,” “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” “Kingston Town,” and “I Got You Babe,” which they performed with Chrissie Hynde of The Pretenders.
Sophie B. Hawkins returning to East Greenwich for special show Sunday, July 9
Singer playing Updike Room at the Greenwich Hotel
Providence Restaurant Weeks returns July 9 – 22
Providence Restaurant Weeks is Back, Featuring More Than 60 Local Eateries
