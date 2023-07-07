Two-time Grand Slam finalist Kevin Anderson will end his retirement to play in the Hall of Fame Open this month, the tournament said Friday.

On the market for a new home? Here’s a look at what homes are hosting an open house this weekend.

Summer festivals, Tom Keifer, Kyshona and more!

Castle Hill Inn is offering guests the opportunity to reserve a private gathering space on our iconic front lawn, complete with Adirondack furniture and cocktail service.

Going Out of Business sales have commenced across all remaining Christmas Tree Shops store locations nationwide, including their two locations in Rhode Island – Middletown and Warwick.

Climate change is driving rising temperatures and more record heat.

A woman who was previously warned to stay away from Taylor Swift’s home in Rhode Island was arrested this week outside the beachfront property, police said.

Stacker compiled a list of places with the fastest growing home prices in Newport County, RI using data from Zillow.

Conservation leader Terry Sullivan has been appointed Executive Director of Aquidneck Land Trust (ALT).

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Recent Local Obituaries

Catherine Eileen Johnson

Zachary Ray Jones

Robert E. Sullivan

Edward E. Angel

Donald Smith

Constance Diane Robinson

Louis J. Kampmeyer

Claudia Facchini

George Hauerstein

Newport Classical Music Festival, Portsmouth and Jamestown fireworks, Newport Kite Festival, and much more!

The parade of horses and riders will make their way from Newport’s Gateway Center to Bannister’s Wharf

This event has sold-out!

Some of UB40’s most famous hits include “Red Red Wine,” “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” “Kingston Town,” and “I Got You Babe,” which they performed with Chrissie Hynde of The Pretenders.

Singer playing Updike Room at the Greenwich Hotel

Providence Restaurant Weeks is Back, Featuring More Than 60 Local Eateries