The Latest: Judy Collins coming to The JPT, Effort underway to build new playground in Portsmouth
International Tennis Hall of Fame announces winners of Iconic Moments in Tennis History Vote Campaign
Local, independent online news for Newport, Rhode Island, and beyond.
Four Hearts Foundation looks to rebuild Turnpike Avenue Playground in Portsmouth
Town of Middletown: Revised budget schedule released
Sen. Valverde, Rep. Cassar: Supreme Court leak confirms imminent threat to reproductive health care rights
Coronavirus in Rhode Island: The latest data on community transmission of COVID-19
Governor’s Race: Foulkes tops first quarter fundraising
“Taking the Reigns” on Homelessness Kentucky Derby Party to be held Saturday, May 7 at Wyndham Newport
Entang Wiharso: Meta Landscape to open at Jamestown Arts Center on May 14
Judy Collins to perform at The JPT on August 19
How gas prices have changed in Rhode Island in the last week
Editor’s Note – World Press Freedom Day: Why independence matters
Rhode Island Museum of Art and Science to permanently close; Educational Outreach Program absorbed by Rhode Island Computer Museum
Aquidneck Community Table finds a new home for Saturday Aquidneck Growers Market
Local Obituaries
What’s Up This Week
What’s Up this week: May 2 – 8
National Small Business Week takes place May 1 – 7, here’s what’s on tap through the SBA
Island reps., Innovate Newport, to host Aquidneck Island Earth Week wrap-up party
Second Annual ‘MVYRADIO Night Out For Nonprofits’ will take place on May 7
Rogers High School alumni, students, and residents are invited to community day that will bid farewell to the current Rogers High School
Prof. Carla Pestana to open 2022 Judah Touro Series with a talk on religious freedom in colonial Newport
Where to find the best Mexican food in and around Newport
