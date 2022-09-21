The Latest: Judge rules Rhode Island truck tolling system unconstitutional
Plus: Apple Picking Season is here! ‘Six Picks’ Orchards in Newport County and beyond
Judge rules RI truck tolling system unconstitutional
Weather forecast for Newport County
High Surf Advisory in effect on Thursday and Friday
Westerly Sound teams up with Mystic Seaport Museum on a new music series
DEM reopens most of Shellfish Area A in Upper Narragansett Bay as of sunrise today
Fishermen appeal judge ruling that protects endangered whale
6 tips for eating more mindfully
Increase in Venezuelan migration is felt across US
Red Sox get 3 HRs in 5-3 win; Reds set mark for hit batters
Migrants sue Florida governor over Martha’s Vineyard flights
Independent Bookstores thriving as community centers
Elizabeth Burke Bryant to step down as KIDS COUNT executive director
Recent Local Obituaries
What’s Up This Week
