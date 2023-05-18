The Latest: IYRS names its next President | Only 10 percent of Rhode Islanders can afford childcare for even one child
In its annual review of conditions for children and their families, Kids’ Count characterized the childcare system as “unworkable for most families.”
Kern Maass named next president of IYRS School of Technology & Trades
He will succeed Jay Coogan, who became IYRS’s president in 2018 and announced his retirement in October 2022.
Governor nominated, R.I. Senate confirms 5 members to the State’s Arts Council
Loren Spears, Jason Pamental, Katherine Quinn and Libby Slader, who served as Chair of the Council, have stepped down from their role on the Council after serving multiple terms.
Judge rejects lawsuit by Nantucket residents to block wind turbines, protect right whales
A federal judge has rejected a lawsuit brought by Nantucket residents who argued that the planned construction of dozens of wind turbines off the affluent resort island threatens the survival of endangered Northern Atlantic right whales.
Vermont Legislature’s impeachment committee to meet over the summer
A special committee of the Vermont House of Representatives formed to investigate the possible impeachment of the Franklin County sheriff and state’s attorney will be meeting over the summer, the speaker of the Vermont House says.
Guest speaker discusses mental health stigmas with NUWC Division Newport workforce
A nationally certified instructor in mental health care shared tips with the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport’s workforce on how to address the stigmas that come with mental health challenges, as part of the command’s recognition of May’s Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month and Mental Health Awareness Month.
White House expected to withdraw federal appeals court nomination, in judicial defeat for Biden
In a rare judicial defeat for President Joe Biden, the White House is expected to soon withdraw the nomination of Michael Delaney for the Boston-based 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, according to a person familiar with his confirmation process.
$101 million in funding will support the construction of over 1,400 units of housing across Rhode Island
The 1,481 units will be across 13 municipalities and contain over 1,200 units of affordable housing
Maine may pay lobster fishers to test new gear as whale protection rules loom
Lawmakers in Maine are getting behind a drive to pay lobster fishers to comply with potential new fishing regulations.
PPL Foundation delivers $200,000 to support Rhode Island community initiatives
Charitable grants provide support to 22 nonprofit organizations working to make a difference across communities served by Rhode Island Energy.
Pentagon leak suspect was warned multiple times about mishandling of classified information
Superiors of the Massachusetts Air National Guard member charged with leaking highly classified military documents had raised concerns internally on multiple occasions about his handling or viewing of classified information, according to a court filing Wednesday.
2023 Newport Folk Festival lineup announcements
My Morning Jacket added to the 2023 lineup.
Man charged with killing 5-year-old who was found dead in a suitcase 9 years ago
The man charged with murder in the death of 5-year-old Jeremiah Oliver, whose body was found in a suitcase beside a Massachusetts highway in 2014, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment on Thursday and was held without bail.
Vince Gill to join All-Star Band for a free concert in Boston
Public invited to free July 15 concert & exhibition at TD Garden
IMOCA World Champion Charlie Dalin joins 11th Hour Racing for Leg 5 of The Ocean Race
Two times IMOCA world champion, Charlie Dalin, will join 11th Hour Racing Team for next leg of The Ocean Race
Bill to force schools to inform inquiring parents about transgender children fails in New Hampshire
A bill that would have required school officials to disclose to inquiring parents that their child is using a different name or being referred to as being a different gender was defeated Thursday in the New Hampshire House.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
Obituary: Kenneth R. Toole
December 17, 1940 – May 14, 2023
Obituary: CDR Saverio De Ruggiero, Jr., USN, (Ret.)
September 12, 1935 – May 13, 2023
What’s Up This Week
What’s Up in Newport: May 16 – 21
The Ocean Race Newport Stopover, Newport Oyster & Chowder Festival, Cars & Coffee, and much more.
‘Six Picks’ Events: What’s Up in RI this weekend (May 19-21)
Shakespeare, Comedy, Spring Festivals and more
Newport Navy Choristers to perform May 19 benefit concert for James L. Maher Center
The Newport Navy Choristers and the James L. Maher Center are both turning 70 this year, and they are celebrating with a special concert event benefiting the Maher Center.
Newport In Bloom to host its Annual Plant Sale on May 21
Time to start your Spring planting – while supporting a great cause.