The Latest: International Tennis Hall of Fame launches ‘Transcending Tennis: 50 Years of the WTA’
RI singer-songwriter J. Michael Graham playing CD release party at Foolproof Brewing April 21 | DEM: Free trees available, just in time for spring planting: April 7 deadline
Celebrate Earth Month with Eastern Rhode Island Conservation District
Events include rain barrel workshops, seedling sale, trash pickups/plogging, comedy show, and more.
RI singer-songwriter J. Michael Graham playing CD release party at Foolproof Brewing April 21
New album “Live From Little Rhody” from Pawtucket-based singer
Rep. Spears and Sen. DiPalma introduce legislation to protect human services benefits
Rep. Tina L. Spears and Sen. Louis P. DiPalma, Chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, have introduced legislation which will help individuals keep some access to crucial human services programs and benefits, even if their incomes rise above eligibility standards.
International Tennis Hall of Fame launches ‘Transcending Tennis: 50 Years of the WTA’
Through a museum exhibit and digital content, the ITHF will celebrate the lasting impact of women’s professional tennis
DEM: Free trees available, just in time for spring planting: April 7 deadline for popular Energy-Saving Trees program
Thanks to DEM’s partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation, Rhode Islanders have benefited by receiving thousands of free trees over the past several years. Individually, the average homeowner can save up to 20% on energy bills by planting the right tree in the right place. Collectively, the Energy-Saving Trees Program is helping to improve air quality and fight climate change.
The Ocean Race: Biotherm battling for third
Paul Meilhat’s Biotherm is staying close to 11th Hour Racing Team in the podium fight
Former Providence mayor named CEO of education organization
Former Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza has been named chief executive officer of the political advocacy organization Democrats for Education Reform.
Latino empowerment council to advise Massachusetts governor
Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey is planning to sign an executive order Wednesday creating a Governor’s Council on Latino Empowerment.
Deal protects about 2,800 acres of Vermont mountain land
A new land conservation deal will ensure that the largest remaining piece of privately owned land within the Green Mountain National Forest remains undeveloped and accessible to the public.
Burlington to rename airport for retired Vermont Sen. Leahy
Burlington is planning to rename Vermont’s largest airport in honor of retired U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy, the city’s Mayor said Monday.
Comic – Sour Grapes: Television
Sour Grapes is a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog, and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world.
Obituary: Keehln Mychael Edwards
September 09, 1986 – March 27, 2023
Obituary: Doris L. Corey
September 04, 1930 – March 24, 2023
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
Providence 7-day weather forecast
This week’s high is 67 °F on Tuesday, while the low is 35 °F on Sunday. There are expected to be 3 sunny days and rain on 2 days this week.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
What’s Up this week in Newport: April 3 – 9
Daffodil Bike Ride, April Beer Hall featuring The Ravers, Full Moon Bike Ride, Easter, and more.
What's Up Newp is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.