Events include rain barrel workshops, seedling sale, trash pickups/plogging, comedy show, and more.

New album “Live From Little Rhody” from Pawtucket-based singer

Rep. Tina L. Spears and Sen. Louis P. DiPalma, Chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, have introduced legislation which will help individuals keep some access to crucial human services programs and benefits, even if their incomes rise above eligibility standards.

Through a museum exhibit and digital content, the ITHF will celebrate the lasting impact of women’s professional tennis

Thanks to DEM’s partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation, Rhode Islanders have benefited by receiving thousands of free trees over the past several years. Individually, the average homeowner can save up to 20% on energy bills by planting the right tree in the right place. Collectively, the Energy-Saving Trees Program is helping to improve air quality and fight climate change.

Paul Meilhat’s Biotherm is staying close to 11th Hour Racing Team in the podium fight

Former Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza has been named chief executive officer of the political advocacy organization Democrats for Education Reform.

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey is planning to sign an executive order Wednesday creating a Governor’s Council on Latino Empowerment.

A new land conservation deal will ensure that the largest remaining piece of privately owned land within the Green Mountain National Forest remains undeveloped and accessible to the public.

Burlington is planning to rename Vermont’s largest airport in honor of retired U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy, the city’s Mayor said Monday.

Sour Grapes is a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog, and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world.

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

This week’s high is 67 °F on Tuesday, while the low is 35 °F on Sunday. There are expected to be 3 sunny days and rain on 2 days this week.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

Daffodil Bike Ride, April Beer Hall featuring The Ravers, Full Moon Bike Ride, Easter, and more.