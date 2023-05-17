The Latest: Inaugural Newport Rare Book Fair to take place June 2 – 4 | Meet Cookie Monster
What’s Up Interview: ‘Goodnight, Sweetheart Goodnight’ playwright Darcie Dennigan and composer Niki Healy
World premiere musical from Wilbury Theatre Group opening May 25 at Waterfire Arts Center
Adoptable Dog of the Week: Cookie Monster
Available for adoption at the Potter League for Animals in Middletown, Cookie Monster (a.k.a. Derby) is a 3-year-old male mixed breed.
Inaugural Newport Rare Book Fair to take place June 2 – 4
The event will bring over 20 rare book dealers from across the United States to exhibit their books and ephemera.
What’s On The Agenda: Newport City Council’s Regular Meeting on May 24
Public hearing on the FY 2024 & FY 2025 Proposed Biennial Operating Budget, and much more.
2023 Newport Folk Festival lineup announcements
Lana Del Rey added to the 2023 lineup.
Biggest tornadoes in Rhode Island of the past decade
Citing data from NOAA’s Storm Events Database, Stacker identified the biggest tornadoes in Rhode Island since 2012.
Tiverton Cleanup Week kicked off with record participation
On Saturday, May 13th, the Tiverton Litter Committee held its kick-off at Grinnell’s Beach for their Annual Cleanup Week, which runs through Saturday, May 20th.
$1.5 billion of unclaimed tax refunds are about to expire
Six of the 10 states with the biggest average unclaimed tax refunds are in the Northeast, leaving an average of $1,065 unclaimed for 2019.
Red Flag Warning issued for Southern New England: Potential Fire Hazards
A Red Flag Warning is an alert issued when conditions can prompt any brush fires that start to spread rapidly and become difficult to extinguish
The most common undergraduate degrees awarded in Rhode Island
Best Universities compiled data from the Department of Education on the average number of students graduating from a particular undergraduate program in each state in the 2017 and 2018 school years which is the most recent data available.
NUWC Division Newport highlights new Navy projects during Industry Day
Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport representatives gathered with 200 members of the Undersea Technology Innovation Consortium (UTIC) in Middletown on April 26 to discuss upcoming U.S. Navy projects and how industry can support them with rapid development, prototyping and testing of innovative technology.
Zip codes donating the most money to Donald Trump in Rhode Island
Stacker analyzed Federal Election Commission records from Jan. 1, 2022 through March 31, 2023, to compile a list of the zip codes that have donated the most money to Donald Trump for the 2024 presidential election.
Obituary: Anne V. Jenkins
February 25, 1950 – May 15, 2023
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
What’s Up This Week
What’s Up in Newport: May 16 – 21
The Ocean Race Newport Stopover, Newport Oyster & Chowder Festival, Cars & Coffee, and much more.
Jamestown Newport Ferry kicks off its hop-on hop-off season on May 17
Stops include Jamestown, Rose Island Lighthouse, Newport’s Fort Adams, Ann Street Pier and Perrotti Park.
Mary McAleese, former president of Ireland, will participate in public conversation at Salve Regina University on May 17
Mary McAleese, who served as Ireland’s eighth president from 1997 to 2011, will participate in a public conversation covering a wide range of topics when she visits Salve Regina University on May 17.
Wednesday farmers market opens on Memorial Boulevard for the season on May 17
Market is held from 2 – 6 pm every Wednesday through October 25.
Newport Navy Choristers to perform May 19 benefit concert for James L. Maher Center
The Newport Navy Choristers and the James L. Maher Center are both turning 70 this year, and they are celebrating with a special concert event benefiting the Maher Center.
Newport In Bloom to host its Annual Plant Sale on May 21
Time to start your Spring planting – while supporting a great cause.
