The nearly three dozen declared candidates for the now vacant first U.S. House of Representative seat in Rhode Island face a series of deadlines that should substantially reduce the field.

The students will perform on all three days of the festival in jazz combos under the direction of the 2023 RIMEA All-State Jazz Ensemble Director Dino Govoni.

“Falcor is a handsome young Husky awaiting his forever home! He is a high-energy, playful dog, and would do well with an active family”

Breaking new ground, ITHF and Infosys bring tennis history, artifacts and incredible stories to fans around the world connecting people who love the sport of tennis.

‘The Bodyguard’ runs July 12 – August 5, 2023 at Theatre By The Sea

Stacker investigated which counties in Rhode Island have the most bridges in dire need of repair using data from the Federal Highway Administration.

The Special Meeting scheduled for this evening has been canceled and will be rescheduled to a new date, the City of Newport announced at 9:20 am on July 5.

City of Newport’s 4th of July fireworks, live music at Newport Vineyards and Ragged Island Brewing, and more.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

