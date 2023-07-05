The Latest: House District 1 candidates face important deadlines, RI high school students to perform at the 2023 Newport Jazz Festival
Plus: International Tennis Hall of Fame and Infosys launch immersive Metaverse Museum Experience | Newport City Council special meeting on the excavated soil at Rogers High School has been canceled
House District 1 candidates face important deadlines
The nearly three dozen declared candidates for the now vacant first U.S. House of Representative seat in Rhode Island face a series of deadlines that should substantially reduce the field.
RI high school students to perform at the 2023 Newport Jazz Festival
The students will perform on all three days of the festival in jazz combos under the direction of the 2023 RIMEA All-State Jazz Ensemble Director Dino Govoni.
Adoptable Dog of the Week: Falcor
“Falcor is a handsome young Husky awaiting his forever home! He is a high-energy, playful dog, and would do well with an active family”
International Tennis Hall of Fame and Infosys launch immersive Metaverse Museum Experience
Breaking new ground, ITHF and Infosys bring tennis history, artifacts and incredible stories to fans around the world connecting people who love the sport of tennis.
Theatre By The Sea’s 90th Anniversary continues with ‘The Bodyguard’
‘The Bodyguard’ runs July 12 – August 5, 2023 at Theatre By The Sea
Counties with the most bridges in dire need of repair in Rhode Island
Stacker investigated which counties in Rhode Island have the most bridges in dire need of repair using data from the Federal Highway Administration.
Newport City Council special meeting on the excavated soil at Rogers High School has been canceled
The Special Meeting scheduled for this evening has been canceled and will be rescheduled to a new date, the City of Newport announced at 9:20 am on July 5.
What’s Up Today: Wednesday, July 5
City of Newport’s 4th of July fireworks, live music at Newport Vineyards and Ragged Island Brewing, and more.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
What Sold: 37 homes changed hands in Newport County last week
Rhode Island Foundation awards $300,000 to improve student performance in Newport schools