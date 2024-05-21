The latest headlines from What'sUpNewp + A look at What's Up on Wednesday
What’s Up Interview: James Montgomery headlining concert at Jane Pickens Friday, May 24; Swing for a Cause: Newport Mental Health’s Annual Golf Tournament returns to The Aquidneck Club on June 17
What’s Up Interview: James Montgomery headlining concert at Jane Pickens Friday, May 24
Local legend and RI Music Hall of Fame member and his band playing show to benefit area charities
Swing for a Cause: Newport Mental Health’s Annual Golf Tournament returns to The Aquidneck Club on June 17
Let’s come together on the green on June 17th and drive positive change in our community!
Otto is a bundle of love waiting to bring joy to your life
Get ready to embark on a lifetime of adventures with your new best friend, Otto
Miantonomi Park Tower will be open to the public on Memorial Day
Miantonomi Park Memorial Tower will be open for climbing on Monday, May 27th from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m. in observance of Memorial Day!
Tiverton Public Library announces June programs
Tiverton Public Library Announces Summer Programs for Adults
United Way invites all Rhode Islanders, local businesses to join its 2024 Equity Challenge
7-day curated experience will support participants’ learning of Justice, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion and enhance understanding of equity-related topics
Rhode Island Lottery celebrates 50th birthday with two $50,000 wins
Rhode Island Lottery Celebrates 50 Years with $50K Wins
Biden releasing 1 million barrels of gasoline from Northeast reserve in bid to lower prices at pump
The Biden administration said Tuesday that it is releasing 1 million barrels of gasoline from a Northeast reserve established after Superstorm Sandy in a bid to lower prices at the pump this summer.
International Tennis Hall of Fame gears up for July induction celebrations with tribute gallery, ‘Road to Newport’ video series
The journeys of the Class of 2024 – Vijay Amritraj, Richard Evans and Leander Paes – are recognized through tribute galleries in the Museum and the digital Road to Newport video series.
Rhode Island’s Life Sciences Hub Summit draws 500+
Rhode Island Life Science Hub Summit Highlights Opportunities for Growth
Narragansett Bay Symphony Community Orchestra ends season with ‘Mozart, Motion, Mystery’
Narragansett Bay Symphony Community Orchestra to Perform Season-Ending Concert on June 9
Theatre By The Sea’s 91st Season opens with ‘A Chorus Line’ on May 29
The season begins with the Pulitzer Prize and Tony® Award-winning musical A Chorus Line, which will be presented from May 29 – June 22, 2024.
Middletown resident wins National Pool Championship in Las Vegas
A Middletown, Rhode Island resident is $10,000 richer after a recent visit to Sin City. But his good fortune didn’t happen in the casino.
Comic – Sour Grapes: Liquid
Sour Grapes is a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world.
Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Log: May 20 – 21
Newport Police took several individuals into custody on Monday, May 20 on various charges.
Letter – Barbara A. VonVillas: Focus on community service
By Barbara A. VonVillas, Member of Middletown Town Council
Over 1 million claims related to toxic exposure granted under new veterans law, Biden announces
President Joe Biden, aiming to highlight his legislative accomplishments this election year, traveled to New Hampshire on Tuesday to detail the impact of a law that helps military veterans get benefits as a result of burn pit or other toxic exposure during their service.
What'sUpNewp Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Recent Local Obituaries
Trending Now on WhatsUpNewp.com
Viking ship Draken Harald Hårfagre will stop in Newport before heading home to Norway
What Sold: A look at 20 home sales across Newport County (May 13 - 17)
Newport to appear on Food Network's 'Best Bite In Town' on May 24
What’s Up in Newport – May 20 – 27: Boots on The Ground, Rogue Island Comedy Festival, Memorial Day Celebration, and more
What’s Happening Tuesday
Did you miss our newsletter this morning? Get caught up on all that’s happening, new, and to-do today.
What’s Up on Wednesday
Weather
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Southwest wind 9 to 14 mph.
Wednesday Night: Patchy fog after 10 pm. Otherwise, it is mostly cloudy, with a low of around 56—southwest wind around 11 mph.
Marine
Wednesday: SW wind 8 to 12 kt. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Wednesday Night: SW wind around 10 kt. Patchy fog after 10 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
Water Temperature: 54°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:19 am | Sunset: 8:05 pm | 14 hours and 46 minutes of sun.
High tide at 7:41 am & 7:57 pm | Low tide at 1:22 am & 1 pm.
Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 13.3 days, 98% lighting.
Cruise Ship Schedule
Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule - Island Princess will visit on Saturday, June 15.
Things To Do
10 am to 11 am: Family Storytime at Newport Public Library
11 am to 6 pm: Wednesday Flight Specials at Newport Vineyards
2 pm to 5 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market - Wednesday on Memorial Boulevard
3:30 pm to 4:15 pm: Free Wednesday Nature Walk at Norman Bird Sanctuary
3:30 pm to 5 pm: Dungeons and Dragons at Newport Public Library
6 pm to 8 pm: Drink & Draw at Newport Art Museum
6 pm to 8 pm: Fiber Therapy: A Knitting and Crocheting Group, Open to All! at Newport Public Library
6:30 pm to 8:30 pm: Fermentation Class at Forty 1 North
Live Music & Entertainment
Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
Fifth Element: Ruby Mac from 7 pm to 10 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Coup De Chance at 4:30 pm, Exhibition on Screen: John Singer Sargent at 7:30 pm
Landing: Mark Flynn from 4 pm to 7 pm, Jim Devlin from 7 pm to 10 pm
O’Brien’s Pub: The Van Pelt Duo at 9 pm
Ragged Island Brewing: Steve Demers from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
Sardella’s: Live Jazz Music at 7 pm
The Quencher: Karaoke at 9 pm
Newport County Government
Middletown: Middletown Town Council at 6 pm
Newport: Newport School Committee at 5:30 pm, Newport City Council at 5:30 pm, Newport City Council at 6:30 pm
Portsmouth: Portsmouth School Committee - Safety Subcommittee at 2 pm, Portsmouth School Committee - Finance Subcommittee at 3 pm, Portsmouth School Committee - Personnel Subcommittee at 4 pm
RITBA: Turnpike and Bridge Authority, Rhode Island at 8:30 am
Tiverton: Tiverton North End and Industrial/Business Park Advisory Subcommittee at 7 pm
What’s Up This Week
What’sUpNewp stories related to this week.
What’s Up in Newport – May 20 – 27: Boots on The Ground, Rogue Island Comedy Festival, Memorial Day Celebration, and more
Viking ship Draken Harald Hårfagre will stop in Newport before heading home to Norway
Preview: Docket for Newport City Council Regular Meeting on May 22
Newport to appear on Food Network’s ‘Best Bite In Town’ on May 24
Paving around Pell Bridge Ramps project to cause alternating lane closures at night through May 24
Free ‘Hop-On Hop-Off Trolley’ returning to Newport this summer
Wakefield Music Festival to return to downtown for a day of fun and music on May 25
Newport Vineyards’ Memorial Day Weekend Bash: Live music, food, & wine and beer tastings
Newport Rotary Club to host Annual Charity Polo Match on May 25
Newport’s Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War to host Annual Memorial Day Ceremony at Island Cemetery
Miantonomi Park Tower will be open to the public on Memorial Day
Further Reading
East Bay RI: Tiverton KOC sells building, gives away $1 million
ecoRI News: Long-Term Sampling in Narragansett Bay Reveals Plummeting Plankton Levels
Salve Today: Salve Regina awarded 22 doctoral degrees during graduate Commencement
WLNE: Volunteers help display Boots on the Ground in Newport
WPRI: Hometown Hero: John Mass, Portsmouth
Do you have thoughts on something included in this newsletter? Comment below.