Local legend and RI Music Hall of Fame member and his band playing show to benefit area charities

Let’s come together on the green on June 17th and drive positive change in our community!

Get ready to embark on a lifetime of adventures with your new best friend, Otto

Miantonomi Park Memorial Tower will be open for climbing on Monday, May 27th from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m. in observance of Memorial Day!

Tiverton Public Library Announces Summer Programs for Adults

7-day curated experience will support participants’ learning of Justice, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion and enhance understanding of equity-related topics

Rhode Island Lottery Celebrates 50 Years with $50K Wins

The Biden administration said Tuesday that it is releasing 1 million barrels of gasoline from a Northeast reserve established after Superstorm Sandy in a bid to lower prices at the pump this summer.

The journeys of the Class of 2024 – Vijay Amritraj, Richard Evans and Leander Paes – are recognized through tribute galleries in the Museum and the digital Road to Newport video series.

Rhode Island Life Science Hub Summit Highlights Opportunities for Growth

Narragansett Bay Symphony Community Orchestra to Perform Season-Ending Concert on June 9

The season begins with the Pulitzer Prize and Tony® Award-winning musical A Chorus Line, which will be presented from May 29 – June 22, 2024.

A Middletown, Rhode Island resident is $10,000 richer after a recent visit to Sin City. But his good fortune didn’t happen in the casino.

Sour Grapes is a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world.

Newport Police took several individuals into custody on Monday, May 20 on various charges.

By Barbara A. VonVillas, Member of Middletown Town Council

President Joe Biden, aiming to highlight his legislative accomplishments this election year, traveled to New Hampshire on Tuesday to detail the impact of a law that helps military veterans get benefits as a result of burn pit or other toxic exposure during their service.

Recent Local Obituaries

What’s Happening Tuesday

What’s Up on Wednesday

Weather

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Southwest wind 9 to 14 mph.

Wednesday Night: Patchy fog after 10 pm. Otherwise, it is mostly cloudy, with a low of around 56—southwest wind around 11 mph.

Marine

Wednesday: SW wind 8 to 12 kt. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Wednesday Night: SW wind around 10 kt. Patchy fog after 10 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Water Temperature: 54°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:19 am | Sunset: 8:05 pm | 14 hours and 46 minutes of sun.

High tide at 7:41 am & 7:57 pm | Low tide at 1:22 am & 1 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 13.3 days, 98% lighting.

Cruise Ship Schedule

Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule - Island Princess will visit on Saturday, June 15.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm

Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm

Fifth Element: Ruby Mac from 7 pm to 10 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Coup De Chance at 4:30 pm, Exhibition on Screen: John Singer Sargent at 7:30 pm

Landing: Mark Flynn from 4 pm to 7 pm, Jim Devlin from 7 pm to 10 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: The Van Pelt Duo at 9 pm

Ragged Island Brewing: Steve Demers from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm

Sardella’s: Live Jazz Music at 7 pm

The Quencher: Karaoke at 9 pm

Newport County Government

What’s Up This Week

What’sUpNewp stories related to this week.

What’s Up in Newport – May 20 – 27: Boots on The Ground, Rogue Island Comedy Festival, Memorial Day Celebration, and more

Viking ship Draken Harald Hårfagre will stop in Newport before heading home to Norway

Preview: Docket for Newport City Council Regular Meeting on May 22

Newport to appear on Food Network’s ‘Best Bite In Town’ on May 24

Paving around Pell Bridge Ramps project to cause alternating lane closures at night through May 24

Free ‘Hop-On Hop-Off Trolley’ returning to Newport this summer

Wakefield Music Festival to return to downtown for a day of fun and music on May 25

Newport Vineyards’ Memorial Day Weekend Bash: Live music, food, & wine and beer tastings

Newport Rotary Club to host Annual Charity Polo Match on May 25

Newport’s Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War to host Annual Memorial Day Ceremony at Island Cemetery

Miantonomi Park Tower will be open to the public on Memorial Day

