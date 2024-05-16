Draken Harald Hårfagre, known as the world’s largest Viking ship sailing in modern times, will return to Newport this month as it prepares to make its journey home to Norway.

A look at the events, live music, and entertainment happening this weekend, May – 17 – 19, in and around Newport, Rhode Island.

21 Bedlow Avenue, Newport, RI – 7 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms, 2585 square feet. Offered at $1,350,000.

Rhode Island delegation seeks answers on Global Entry center reopening timeline

Rhode Island to build 1,000 new affordable homes with $102 million in federal aid

Sour Grapes is a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world.

Five undergraduate and five graduate students were each awarded $5,000 scholarships from the Middletown-based company to support their studies of undersea technology and related fields.

The celebration will take place Thursday, May 23, from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the State Room on the second floor of the State House. All are welcome, seating is limited.

Heavy rainfall causes shellfish harvesting area closures in Rhode Island

By Senators Sandra Cano, Alana DiMario, Louis DiPalma, Valarie Lawson and Joshua Miller

Biden is arguably the most pro-union occupant of the White House since the New Deal, writes Erik Loomis a Professor of History at the University of Rhode Island

Newport Police take two into custody.

Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Rhode Island, neighboring states, and nationwide, and which roles they’re looking to fill.

Recent Local Obituaries

Trending Now on WhatsUpNewp.com

What’s Up on Thursday

Did you miss our newsletter this morning? Get caught up on all that’s happening, new, and to do out there today, here - What's Up in Newport: May 16

What’s Up on Friday

Weather

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Northeast wind around 13 mph.

Friday Night: Patchy fog after 5 am. Otherwise, it is mostly cloudy, with a low of around 50. Northeast wind 8 to 10 mph.

Marine

Friday: NNE wind around 11 kt, becoming ENE in the afternoon. Partly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Friday Night: NNE wind 7 to 9 kt. Patchy fog after 5 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Water Temperature: 51°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:23 am | Sunset: 8:01 pm | 14 hours and 37 minutes of sun.

High tide at 3:59 am & 4:33 pm | Low tide at 10:07 am & 10:35 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 8.8 days, 65% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Newport County Government

No local meetings are scheduled.

Cruise Ship Schedule

Here’s what’s coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule.

Saturday, June 15 | Island Princess

Wednesday, June 19 | Silver Shadow

Wednesday, June 26 | Emerald Princess

What’s Up This Weekend

What’sUpNewp stories related to this weekend.

Further Reading

DVIDS: NUWC Division Newport oceanographer studies how melting Arctic ice presents challenges for naval operations

East Bay RI: Nominations sought for Portsmouth Award

WJAR: 11-month-old baby falls out of third story window in Newport, expected to be OK