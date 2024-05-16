The latest headlines from What'sUpNewp + A look at What's Up on Friday
Viking ship Draken Harald Hårfagre will stop in Newport before heading home to Norway
Draken Harald Hårfagre, known as the world’s largest Viking ship sailing in modern times, will return to Newport this month as it prepares to make its journey home to Norway.
What’s Up in Newport This Weekend: Newport Oyster & Chowder Festival, Spring Plant Sale, and more
A look at the events, live music, and entertainment happening this weekend, May – 17 – 19, in and around Newport, Rhode Island.
Home of the Week: A stunning Queen Anne Victorian residence in Newport’s North End
21 Bedlow Avenue, Newport, RI – 7 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms, 2585 square feet. Offered at $1,350,000.
Rhode Island delegation seeks clarity on reopening of Global Entry Enrollment Center
Rhode Island to receive $102 million in federal aid for new housing projects; will build 1,000 affordable homes
Comic – Sour Grapes: Inside
Sour Grapes is a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world.
UTIC awards $5,000 scholarships to five undergraduate and five graduate students
Five undergraduate and five graduate students were each awarded $5,000 scholarships from the Middletown-based company to support their studies of undersea technology and related fields.
Senators Gu and Ujifusa to host Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month celebration at State House
The celebration will take place Thursday, May 23, from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the State Room on the second floor of the State House. All are welcome, seating is limited.
Shellfish harvesting areas in southern Rhode Island closed due to heavy rainfall
Op-Ed: Urgent action needed to support Rhode Island’s youth with mental health and behavioral needs
By Senators Sandra Cano, Alana DiMario, Louis DiPalma, Valarie Lawson and Joshua Miller
Biden’s labor report card: Historian gives ‘Union Joe’ a higher grade than any president since FDR
Biden is arguably the most pro-union occupant of the White House since the New Deal, writes Erik Loomis a Professor of History at the University of Rhode Island
Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Log: May 15 – 16
Newport Police take two into custody.
Movies and TV shows casting in Rhode Island
Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Rhode Island, neighboring states, and nationwide, and which roles they’re looking to fill.
Recent Local Obituaries
Rhode Island Senate approves bill allowing breweries to sell one-sixth kegs of beer to the public
Rhode Island House approves legislation to preserve public access to abandoned roads and trails
11-month-old child falls from a third-story window in Newport
Newport Mansions to host updated Inside “The Gilded Age” Tours
Abigail the Bengal cat seeks a loving home in Connecticut or Massachusetts
Weather
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Northeast wind around 13 mph.
Friday Night: Patchy fog after 5 am. Otherwise, it is mostly cloudy, with a low of around 50. Northeast wind 8 to 10 mph.
Marine
Friday: NNE wind around 11 kt, becoming ENE in the afternoon. Partly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Friday Night: NNE wind 7 to 9 kt. Patchy fog after 5 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Water Temperature: 51°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:23 am | Sunset: 8:01 pm | 14 hours and 37 minutes of sun.
High tide at 3:59 am & 4:33 pm | Low tide at 10:07 am & 10:35 pm.
Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 8.8 days, 65% lighting.
Things To Do
7 am to 9 am: Bike to Work Day at Bike Newport
9 am to 12 pm: Fraud Fighting Friday – Newport at The Edward King House Senior Center
10 am: Health Fair at Tiverton Senior Center
1:30 pm & 3:30 pm: Scenic Bay Cruise with Coastal Queen Cruises
1:30 pm to 2:30 pm: Nurturing Resilience group – Newport at Hope Recover Center of Newport County
2 pm to 5 pm: Film Series – Viola Davis at Newport Public Library
3:30 pm to 4:30 pm: Fiber Arts Meet Up at Portsmouth Free Public Library
3:30 pm to 5 pm: L’Heure du The-Tea Hour at French Confection
4 pm to 6 pm: Building Inclusivity Workshop at Newport Pride Center
5 pm to 7 pm: Little Compton Business Owners Network at Carolyn’s Sakonnet Vineyard
5 pm to 9 pm: Gaudet’s Cocktails For A Cause at Knights of Columbus – Middletown/Newport Council #256
5:30 pm: Battle for Baldur’s Gate – 50th Anniversary Edition Booster Draft at Video Game Remedy
6 pm: Evening Cocktail Cruise with Coastal Queen Cruises
6:30 pm to 9:30 pm: Flesh & Blood Fridays Classic Constructed at Video Game Remedy
7:30 pm: Newport Classical presents Soprano Magdalena Kuźma Sings Barber, Rachmaninoff, Chopin at Newport Classical Recital Hall
8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
Bally’s Tiverton: Live DJ at Center Bar from 8:30 pm to 12:30 am
Bar & Board: Dave Alves from 8 pm to 11 pm
Blue Anchor Grille: Stephen Hodgman from 6 pm to 9 pm
Busker’s Irish Pub: Mike Warner & Friends at 9 pm
Common Fence Point Community Hall: Ryan Lee Crosby Band w. Ilana Katz Katz at 7 pm
Elks Club: Phenix Ave Duo from 6 pm to 9 pm
Johnny’s Restaurant: Michelle and Don from 6 pm to 9 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Civil War at 4:30 pm, Wicked Little Letters at 7:30 pm
La Forge Casino Restaurant: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
Landing: Mark Flynn from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, Timeless from 4 pm to 7 pm, Straight Outta Rehab from 8 pm to 12 am
Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music at 9:30 pm
Narragansett Cafe: Pete LaGrange & the Ghost Riders from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
Newport Classical Recital Hall: Newport Classical presents Soprano Magdalena Kuźma Sings Barber, Rachmaninoff, Chopin at 7:30 pm
Newport Playhouse: The Foursome at 6 pm
O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy at 9:30 pm
One Pelham East: Jimmy Weinstock from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm, Jeff Rosen Duo from 8:30 pm to 11:30 pm
Ragged Island Brewing Co.: The Naticks from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
Speakeasy: Live Music at 9 pm
The Firehouse Theatre: The Bit Players at 8 pm
The Reef: J-Crack & Cairo from 7 pm to 10 pm
Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos from 7:30 pm to 12:30 am
Vieste’s Vino Wine Bar: Live music at 7 pm
Newport County Government
No local meetings are scheduled.
Cruise Ship Schedule
Here’s what’s coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule.
Saturday, June 15 | Island Princess
Wednesday, June 19 | Silver Shadow
Wednesday, June 26 | Emerald Princess
