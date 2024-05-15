Newport Police Department has confirmed that an 11-month-old child was transported to Hasbro Children’s Hospital by Med Flight on Tuesday evening after falling from a third-story window.

Board game features spaces with notable Aquidneck Island landmarks – available in stores soon

National Endowment for the Arts announces funding to the state’s Arts Agency and 4 R.I. arts organizations

According to data from the Multiple Listing Service, this marks the highest sale on record in the Island Park neighborhood of Portsmouth.

The program is open to domestic and foreign new boats and products that launched after April 1, 2024, and will make their official debut at the Newport International Boat Show this September 12-15.

With over ten years of experience in historic preservation and nonprofit leadership, Miner will oversee programming and initiatives to support and promote the Fort’s mission while building partnerships that engage Newport’s community and celebrate its rich history.

RITBA today announced that the construction near the toll plaza that restricted travel to one lane in each direction has been completed and all lanes are open in both directions.

Newport Police summon/cite two individuals; take another two into custody.

“Doubt: A Parable” runs at the Gamm on Jefferson Boulevard in Warwick through June 2.

Recent Local Obituaries

Trending Now on WhatsUpNewp.com

What’s Up on Wednedsay

Did you miss our newsletter this morning? Get caught up on all that’s happening, new, and to do out there today, here - What's Up in Newport: May 15

What’s Up on Thursday

Weather

Thursday: Showers are likely, mainly before 3 pm. It will be cloudy, with a high near 63. The east wind will be around 15 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch are possible.

Thursday Night: There is a chance of showers, mainly before midnight. It will be mostly cloudy, with a low of around 52. The northeast wind will be 10 to 13 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.

Marine

Thursday: The wind is ENE, around 13 kt. Showers are likely, mainly before 3 p.m. Seas are 1 ft or less.

Thursday Night: NNE wind 9 to 11 kt. There is a chance of showers, mainly before midnight. Seas 1 ft or less.

Water Temperature: 50°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:24 am | Sunset: 8 pm | 14 hours and 35 minutes of sun.

High tide at 3:06 am & 3:38 pm | Low tide at 9:31 am & 9:40 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 7.9 days, 55% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

JPT Film & Event Center: Sail Newport Presents Cole Brauer at 5:30 pm & 8:30 pm

Landing: Mark Flynn from 4 pm to 7 pm, Timmy Smith from 7 pm to 10 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Newport Comedy Series presents Steve Sweeny from 8:30 pm to 10 pm

Newport Playhouse: The Foursome at 11 am

One Pelham East: Jeff Rosen Duo from 9 pm to 1:30 am

Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia in the Greenhouse from 6 pm to 8 pm

Newport County Government

Cruise Ship Schedule

Here’s what’s coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule.

Saturday, June 15 | Island Princess

Wednesday, June 19 | Silver Shadow

Wednesday, June 26 | Emerald Princess

What’s Up This Week

What’sUpNewp stories related to this week.

Newport County roadwork and bridge lane closures announced for May 11 – 18

It’s Time to “Shellebrate”: The 8th annual Quahog Week returns to Rhode Island May 11-18

The Sailing Museum to host Seaweed Art Workshop

Comedian Steve Sweeney to perform at Newport Blues Cafe on May 16

Newport Classical presents its next Chamber Series concert featuring soprano Magdalena Kuźma on May 17

Newport Oyster & Chowder Festival returns May 18 - 19, announces BankNewport as presenting sponsor

Jamestown Newport Ferry’s hop-on hop-off service season begins on May 18

Middletown Public Library to host free Floral Wall Art Class

Free shredding event in Tiverton on May 18

Newport In Bloom to host annual Spring Plant Sale on May 19

Further Reading

CBS News: Bob Dylan biopic starring Timothée Chalamet, Edward Norton, Elle Fanning films in Cape May, New Jersey

DVIDS: NUWC Division Newport employee wins 2024 Business Women Award from Providence Business News

East Bay RI: Portsmouth's provisional budget adds 40¢ to tax rate

The Rhode Show: Newport Contemporary Ballet

USNWC: Readout of U.S. Naval War College President Rear Adm. Pete Garvin Meeting with Adm. Joachim Rühle, German Navy, Chief of Staff – Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe