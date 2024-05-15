The latest headlines from What'sUpNewp + A look at What's Up on Thursday
11-month-old child falls from a third-story window in Newport; Newport-themed MONOPOLY unveiled at Audrain Auto Museum; and more.
11-month-old child falls from a third-story window in Newport
Newport Police Department has confirmed that an 11-month-old child was transported to Hasbro Children’s Hospital by Med Flight on Tuesday evening after falling from a third-story window.
Newport-themed MONOPOLY unveiled at Audrain Auto Museum
Board game features spaces with notable Aquidneck Island landmarks – available in stores soon
National Endowment for the Arts announces $25,000 in funding to Newport Classical
National Endowment for the Arts announces funding to the state’s Arts Agency and 4 R.I. arts organizations
$2 million sale of a home on Seaconnet Avenue marks the highest sale on record in Island Park
According to data from the Multiple Listing Service, this marks the highest sale on record in the Island Park neighborhood of Portsmouth.
Submissions open For Newport International Boat Show’s ‘Newport For New Products’ Awards Program
The program is open to domestic and foreign new boats and products that launched after April 1, 2024, and will make their official debut at the Newport International Boat Show this September 12-15.
Fort Adams Trust taps Regan Miner as its next Executive Director
With over ten years of experience in historic preservation and nonprofit leadership, Miner will oversee programming and initiatives to support and promote the Fort’s mission while building partnerships that engage Newport’s community and celebrate its rich history.
Lane restrictions lifted at Newport Pell Bridge
RITBA today announced that the construction near the toll plaza that restricted travel to one lane in each direction has been completed and all lanes are open in both directions.
Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Log: May 14 – 15
Newport Police summon/cite two individuals; take another two into custody.
Theatre Review: ‘Doubt: A Parable’ is a powerful tale
“Doubt: A Parable” runs at the Gamm on Jefferson Boulevard in Warwick through June 2.
Recent Local Obituaries
What’s Up on Wednedsay
Did you miss our newsletter this morning? Get caught up on all that’s happening, new, and to do out there today, here - What's Up in Newport: May 15
What’s Up on Thursday
Weather
Thursday: Showers are likely, mainly before 3 pm. It will be cloudy, with a high near 63. The east wind will be around 15 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch are possible.
Thursday Night: There is a chance of showers, mainly before midnight. It will be mostly cloudy, with a low of around 52. The northeast wind will be 10 to 13 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.
Marine
Thursday: The wind is ENE, around 13 kt. Showers are likely, mainly before 3 p.m. Seas are 1 ft or less.
Thursday Night: NNE wind 9 to 11 kt. There is a chance of showers, mainly before midnight. Seas 1 ft or less.
Water Temperature: 50°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:24 am | Sunset: 8 pm | 14 hours and 35 minutes of sun.
High tide at 3:06 am & 3:38 pm | Low tide at 9:31 am & 9:40 pm.
Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 7.9 days, 55% lighting.
Things To Do
12 pm to 1 pm: Museum Reads: “The Unknown Hieronymus Bosch” at Newport Art Museum
12 pm to 1 pm: Booked By Books group - Newport at Hope Recovery Center of Newport County
4:30 pm: Drink and Dabble at Newport Elks Lodge
5:30 pm to 7 pm: Adult Intermediate Ballet at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
5:30 pm to 7 pm: Sail Newport Presents Cole Brauer at The JPT
6 pm to 7 pm: Am I Not a Man and a Woman: The Rise of African Heritage Political Identity in Gilded Age Rhode Island at Rosecliff
6:30 pm to 8 pm: Bristol & the Transatlantic Trade at The Pennfield School
7 pm to 8 pm: Absolute Beginner Ballet and Stretch at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
8:30 pm to 9:45 pm: Sail Newport Presents Cole Brauer at The JPT
Live Music & Entertainment
JPT Film & Event Center: Sail Newport Presents Cole Brauer at 5:30 pm & 8:30 pm
Landing: Mark Flynn from 4 pm to 7 pm, Timmy Smith from 7 pm to 10 pm
Newport Blues Cafe: Newport Comedy Series presents Steve Sweeny from 8:30 pm to 10 pm
Newport Playhouse: The Foursome at 11 am
One Pelham East: Jeff Rosen Duo from 9 pm to 1:30 am
Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia in the Greenhouse from 6 pm to 8 pm
Newport County Government
Middletown: Personnel Board at 3 pm, School Committee at 4 pm
Newport: Public Library at 4 pm
Portsmouth: Vicious Dog Hearing Panel at 1 pm, Conservation Commission at 6 pm, Zoning Board of Review at 6:30 pm, Planning Board at 6:30 pm
Tiverton: Planning Board at 6:30 pm, Dog Park Committee at 6:30 pm
Cruise Ship Schedule
Here’s what’s coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule.
Saturday, June 15 | Island Princess
Wednesday, June 19 | Silver Shadow
Wednesday, June 26 | Emerald Princess
What’s Up This Week
