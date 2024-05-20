Here’s a full roundup of all the events, live music, and entertainment happening this week and weekend around Newport!

As the Spring market gains momentum, Newport County buyers are confronted with a scarcity of properties, making the search for the ideal home a formidable task and an uphill climb.

East Bay Community Action Program to receive $1,329,485 to provides a wide array of dental, health, and human services to East Bay residents, including the municipalities of Barrington, Bristol, East Providence, Jamestown, Little Compton, Middletown, Newport, Portsmouth, Tiverton, and Warren.

The best of these stories, as is true with the best of King’s work, feature horror tempered with heart.

A congressman who represents California’s north coast has sent a letter to federal regulators asking that they “urgently place” a senior official in the state to respond to tribal needs as wind power is developed offshore.

Rhode Island Senator Honored for Environmental Protections

The Towns of Portsmouth and Middletown and the City of Newport are developing the first-ever multi-jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan for Aquidneck Island.

DEM Offering $65K in Grant Funding to Communities and Organizations to Provide Free Swimming Lessons to Low-Income Youth

The highest-performing stock on the list returned +3.3% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.

Newport Police take four into custody over the weekend.

Youngest member of Newport band The Cowsills

Recent Local Obituaries

Trending Now on WhatsUpNewp.com

What’s Happening Today

Did you miss our newsletter this morning? Get caught up on all that’s happening, new, and to do out there today, here - What's Up in Newport: Monday, May 20

What’s Up on Tuesday

Weather

Tuesday: Patchy fog before 9 am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 64. Light southwest wind becoming south 8 to 13 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: Patchy fog after 4 am. Otherwise, it is mostly cloudy, with a low of around 54. South wind 5 to 8 mph.

Marine

Tuesday: Variable winds less than 5 kt, becoming S 6 to 11 kt in the morning. Patchy fog before 9 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tuesday Night: SSW wind 5 to 7 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt after midnight. Patchy fog after 4 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Water Temperature: 50°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:20 am | Sunset: 8:04 pm | 14 hours and 44 minutes of sun.

High tide at 7:02 am & 7:21 pm | Low tide at 12:41 am & 12:23 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 12.4 days, 94% lighting.

Cruise Ship Schedule

Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule - Island Princess will visit on Saturday, June 15.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Fastnet Pub: Disco Tuesday with DJ 4Hundo at 10 pm

Gas Lamp Grille: Karaoke at 10 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Wicked Little Letters at 4:30 pm, Coup De Chance at 7:30 pm

Landing: Mark Flynn from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, Jay Parker from 4 pm to 7 pm, John Erikson from 8 pm to 11 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: Trivia at 7 pm

Newport County Government

What’s Up This Week

What’sUpNewp stories related to this week.

What’s Up in Newport – May 20 – 27: Boots on The Ground, Rogue Island Comedy Festival, Memorial Day Celebration, and more

Viking ship Draken Harald Hårfagre will stop in Newport before heading home to Norway

Preview: Docket for Newport City Council Regular Meeting on May 22

Newport to appear on Food Network’s ‘Best Bite In Town’ on May 24

Paving around Pell Bridge Ramps project to cause alternating lane closures at night through May 24

Free ‘Hop-On Hop-Off Trolley’ returning to Newport this summer

Wakefield Music Festival to return to downtown for a day of fun and music on May 25

Newport Vineyards’ Memorial Day Weekend Bash: Live music, food, & wine and beer tastings

Newport Rotary Club to host Annual Charity Polo Match on May 25

Newport’s Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War to host Annual Memorial Day Ceremony at Island Cemetery

Further Reading

East Bay RI: Portsmouth Police deal with domestic assault, DUIs

ecoRI News: Aquidneck Island Cyclists Visit Mass. to See Bicycle-Friendly Community

WLNE: Former Tiverton firefighter laid to rest