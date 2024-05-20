The latest headlines from What'sUpNewp + A look at What's Up on Tuesday
What’s Up in Newport – May 20 – 27: Boots on The Ground, Rogue Island Comedy Festival, Memorial Day Celebration, and more
Here’s a full roundup of all the events, live music, and entertainment happening this week and weekend around Newport!
What Sold: A look at 20 home sales across Newport County (May 13 – 17)
As the Spring market gains momentum, Newport County buyers are confronted with a scarcity of properties, making the search for the ideal home a formidable task and an uphill climb.
$19 million in federal funding will support Rhode Island community health centers, research, and public health priorities
East Bay Community Action Program to receive $1,329,485 to provides a wide array of dental, health, and human services to East Bay residents, including the municipalities of Barrington, Bristol, East Providence, Jamestown, Little Compton, Middletown, Newport, Portsmouth, Tiverton, and Warren.
Book Review: ‘Cujo’ character returns as one of 12 stories in Stephen King’s ‘You Like It Darker’
The best of these stories, as is true with the best of King’s work, feature horror tempered with heart.
California congressman urges closer consultation with tribes on offshore wind
A congressman who represents California’s north coast has sent a letter to federal regulators asking that they “urgently place” a senior official in the state to respond to tribal needs as wind power is developed offshore.
Rhode Island Senator Alana DiMario named ‘Environmental Champion’ by Clean Water Action
Rhode Island Senator Honored for Environmental Protections
Newport, Middletown, and Portsmouth to host community workshops for a Regional Hazard Mitigation Plan
The Towns of Portsmouth and Middletown and the City of Newport are developing the first-ever multi-jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan for Aquidneck Island.
DEM offering grants to make swimming lessons more accessible to children from low-income families
DEM Offering $65K in Grant Funding to Communities and Organizations to Provide Free Swimming Lessons to Low-Income Youth
Best-performing Rhode Island stocks last week
The highest-performing stock on the list returned +3.3% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.
Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Log: May 17 – 20
Newport Police take four into custody over the weekend.
This Day in RI History: May 20, 1959 – Susan Cowsill is born
Youngest member of Newport band The Cowsills
What’s Happening Today
What’s Up on Tuesday
Weather
Tuesday: Patchy fog before 9 am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 64. Light southwest wind becoming south 8 to 13 mph in the morning.
Tuesday Night: Patchy fog after 4 am. Otherwise, it is mostly cloudy, with a low of around 54. South wind 5 to 8 mph.
Marine
Tuesday: Variable winds less than 5 kt, becoming S 6 to 11 kt in the morning. Patchy fog before 9 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tuesday Night: SSW wind 5 to 7 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt after midnight. Patchy fog after 4 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Water Temperature: 50°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:20 am | Sunset: 8:04 pm | 14 hours and 44 minutes of sun.
High tide at 7:02 am & 7:21 pm | Low tide at 12:41 am & 12:23 pm.
Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 12.4 days, 94% lighting.
Cruise Ship Schedule
Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule - Island Princess will visit on Saturday, June 15.
Things To Do
3 pm to 4 pm: Chess Club at Newport Public Library
3:30 pm to 4:30 pm: Teen Collage Workshops at Newport. Public Library
5:30 pm to 6:30 pm: In Conversation: Jordan Seaberry and Dr. Sunita Puri at Newport Art Museum
6 pm to 7 pm: Ballroom Dance at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
6:30 pm: Born to Rise™ Women’s Story night at Diego’s Barrio Cantina
Live Music & Entertainment
Fastnet Pub: Disco Tuesday with DJ 4Hundo at 10 pm
Gas Lamp Grille: Karaoke at 10 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Wicked Little Letters at 4:30 pm, Coup De Chance at 7:30 pm
Landing: Mark Flynn from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, Jay Parker from 4 pm to 7 pm, John Erikson from 8 pm to 11 pm
Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm
O’Brien’s Pub: Trivia at 7 pm
Newport County Government
Discover Newport: Newport and Bristol County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau dba Discover Newport at 12 pm
Jamestown: Jamestown School Committee at 6 pm
Little Compton: Little Compton School Committee at 3:30 pm, Little Compton Board of Canvassers at 6 pm, Little Compton Board of Canvassers at 7:30 pm
Middletown: Middletown Juvenile Hearing Board at 5:45 pm, Middletown Library Board of Trustees at 6 pm
Newport: Newport Ad Hoc Bridge Realignment Property Advisory Commission at 5 pm, Newport School Committee – Wellness Subcommittee at 5:30 pm
Portsmouth: Portsmouth Board of Canvassers at 3 pm, Portsmouth Water and Fire District at 7 pm
Tiverton: Tiverton Town Council at 7 pm, Tiverton School Committee at 7 pm, Tiverton Conservation Commission at 11:30 pm
What’s Up This Week
What’sUpNewp stories related to this week.
What’s Up in Newport – May 20 – 27: Boots on The Ground, Rogue Island Comedy Festival, Memorial Day Celebration, and more
Viking ship Draken Harald Hårfagre will stop in Newport before heading home to Norway
Preview: Docket for Newport City Council Regular Meeting on May 22
Newport to appear on Food Network’s ‘Best Bite In Town’ on May 24
Paving around Pell Bridge Ramps project to cause alternating lane closures at night through May 24
Free ‘Hop-On Hop-Off Trolley’ returning to Newport this summer
Wakefield Music Festival to return to downtown for a day of fun and music on May 25
Newport Vineyards’ Memorial Day Weekend Bash: Live music, food, & wine and beer tastings
Newport Rotary Club to host Annual Charity Polo Match on May 25
Newport’s Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War to host Annual Memorial Day Ceremony at Island Cemetery
