Bertha Russell (Carrie Coon) and Ward McAllister (Nathan Lane) walk toward The Elms in a scene from "The Gilded Age" Season 2. Photo Credit: Barbara Nitke/HBO

A special guide-led tour in May and June will offer glimpses into the making of HBO’s Emmy-winning series “The Gilded Age” at four of the Newport Mansions.

We could have an electronic medical record system that supports patient care, like patients and doctors in other countries have. But we don’t.

Rhode Island Foundation awards $360,000 in seed funding to 15 medical research projects

Newport Rotary Club to host annual charity polo match

Investigation finds Rhode Island child welfare agency over-hospitalizing children with disabilities

Rhode Island Department of Transportation begins construction on Tower Hill Road bridge

Newport Sings Summer Camp to Offer Kids a Week of Music and Fun

Special wasabi goat cheese from Simmons Farm encourages Japanese-inspired, Asian-fusion meals

Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Log: May 10 – 13

Bogan’s doctors have started cloning the voices of other willing Rhode Island patients and hope to bring the technology to hospitals around the world.

Recent Local Obituaries

What's Up on Monday

What's Up on Tuesday

What’s Up on Tuesday

Weather

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Southwest wind around 14 mph.

Tuesday Night: There is a chance of showers, mainly after 9 p.m. It will be cloudy, with a low of around 53. The south wind will be around 11 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.

Marine

Tuesday: SSW wind around 12 kt. Partly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tuesday Night: SSW wind around 10 kt. There is a chance of showers, mainly after 9 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Water Temperature: 48°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:26 am | Sunset: 7:57 pm | 14 hours and 30 minutes of sun.

High tide at 1:21 am & 1:51 pm | Low tide at 7:27 am & 6:51 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent. 6.1 days, 36% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Gas Lamp Grille: Karaoke at 10 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Coup De Chance at 4 pm, Fantastic Fungi: Remastered 5-Year Anniversary at 6:30 pm, Civil War at 8:30 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: Trivia at 7 pm

Newport County Government

Cruise Ship Schedule

Here’s what’s coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule.

Saturday, June 15 | Island Princess

Wednesday, June 19 | Silver Shadow

Wednesday, June 26 | Emerald Princess

What’s Up This Week

What’sUpNewp stories related to this week.

Newport County roadwork and bridge lane closures announced for May 11 – 18

It’s Time to “Shellebrate”: The 8th annual Quahog Week returns to Rhode Island May 11-18

Newport Classical presents its next Chamber Series concert featuring soprano Magdalena Kuźma on May 17

Newport Oyster & Chowder Festival returns May 18 - 19, announces BankNewport as presenting sponsor

Jamestown Newport Ferry’s hop-on hop-off service season begins on May 18

Middletown Public Library to host free Floral Wall Art Class

Free shredding event in Tiverton on May 18

Newport In Bloom to host annual Spring Plant Sale on May 19

ecoRI News: Contaminated Dirt Pile at Newport High School Angers Neighbors

East Bay RI: Portsmouth Police deal with B&E, assault, weapons charges