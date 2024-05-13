The latest headlines from What'sUpNewp + A look at What's Up on Tuesday
Newport Mansions to host updated Inside “The Gilded Age” Tours; Dr. Michael Fine: What’s crazy about electronic medical records; and more.
Newport Mansions to host updated Inside “The Gilded Age” Tours
A special guide-led tour in May and June will offer glimpses into the making of HBO’s Emmy-winning series “The Gilded Age” at four of the Newport Mansions.
Dr. Michael Fine: What’s crazy about electronic medical records
We could have an electronic medical record system that supports patient care, like patients and doctors in other countries have. But we don’t.
Rhode Island Foundation awards $360,000 in seed funding to medical research projects
Newport Rotary Club to host Annual Charity Polo Match on May 25
Investigation finds Rhode Island child welfare agency over-hospitalized children with disabilities
RIDOT to replace 55-year-old bridge in North Kingstown
Newport Sings announces first-ever summer camp
What’s in season? A May Hope Street farmers market has fresh cheese and Asian flairs
Newport Police arrest 7 individuals on various charges over the weekend
Illness took away her voice. AI created a replica she carries in her phone
Recent Local Obituaries
It’s Time to “Shellebrate": The 8th annual Quahog Week returns to Rhode Island May 11-18
Concert Recap & Photo Gallery: Crash Test Dummies rock The JPT
What’s Up on Monday
What’s Up on Tuesday
Weather
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Southwest wind around 14 mph.
Tuesday Night: There is a chance of showers, mainly after 9 p.m. It will be cloudy, with a low of around 53. The south wind will be around 11 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.
Marine
Tuesday: SSW wind around 12 kt. Partly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tuesday Night: SSW wind around 10 kt. There is a chance of showers, mainly after 9 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
Water Temperature: 48°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:26 am | Sunset: 7:57 pm | 14 hours and 30 minutes of sun.
High tide at 1:21 am & 1:51 pm | Low tide at 7:27 am & 6:51 pm.
Moon: Waxing Crescent. 6.1 days, 36% lighting.
Things To Do
10 am to 11 am: Preschool Play at Newport Public Library
3 pm to 5 pm: Scrabble at Newport Public Library
3:30 pm to 4:30 pm: Digital Art Workshop at Newport Public Library
5 pm to 7 pm: Henna by Mandy at Newport Public Library
5:30 pm: Larchmont Remembered: Rhode Island’s Most Horrific Sea Disaster at Brownell Library
6 pm to 7 pm: Author Melissa Mogollon to discuss her debut novel Oye at Charter Books
6 pm to 7 pm: Ballroom Dance at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
7 pm: Introducing The Sakonnet History Garden: Community Meeting at Little Compton Community Center
Live Music & Entertainment
Gas Lamp Grille: Karaoke at 10 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Coup De Chance at 4 pm, Fantastic Fungi: Remastered 5-Year Anniversary at 6:30 pm, Civil War at 8:30 pm
Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm
O’Brien’s Pub: Trivia at 7 pm
Newport County Government
Jamestown: Library Board at 5 pm, Conservation Commission at 6:30 pm, Harbor Management Commission at 7 pm
Little Compton: Beach Commission at 7 pm
Middletown: Outreach Committee at 5 pm
Newport: School Committee at 6:30 pm, Historic District Commission at 6:30 pm
Portsmouth: Pension Advisory Committee at 5 pm, School Committee at 7 pm
Tiverton: School Committee Finance Sub Committee at 6:15 pm, Recreation Commission at 6:30 pm, School Committee at 7 pm
Cruise Ship Schedule
Here’s what’s coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule.
Saturday, June 15 | Island Princess
Wednesday, June 19 | Silver Shadow
Wednesday, June 26 | Emerald Princess
What’s Up This Week
What’sUpNewp stories related to this week.
Newport County roadwork and bridge lane closures announced for May 11 – 18
It’s Time to “Shellebrate”: The 8th annual Quahog Week returns to Rhode Island May 11-18
Newport Classical presents its next Chamber Series concert featuring soprano Magdalena Kuźma on May 17
Newport Oyster & Chowder Festival returns May 18 - 19, announces BankNewport as presenting sponsor
Jamestown Newport Ferry’s hop-on hop-off service season begins on May 18
Middletown Public Library to host free Floral Wall Art Class
Free shredding event in Tiverton on May 18
Newport In Bloom to host annual Spring Plant Sale on May 19
ecoRI News: Contaminated Dirt Pile at Newport High School Angers Neighbors
East Bay RI: Portsmouth Police deal with B&E, assault, weapons charges