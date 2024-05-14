More of the region’s elderly are “aging in place,” with state programs and family members often providing care, according to the Boston Federal Reserve’s report on nursing home closures that was released today.

A look at the 11 homes that changes hands last week in Newport County.

Abigail is a six-year-old female Bengal and is available for adoption at the Potter League for Animals in Middletown.

Rhode Island to receive federal reimbursements for storm-related costs

All 3-day, 2-say, and Saturday single-day tickets are now sold out.

As “The King of Boston Comedy”, Steve Sweeney has established himself in the top tier in stand-up comedy.

After a year of record-breaking global heat with El Niño, will La Niña bring a reprieve? That depends on where you live and how you feel about hurricanes.

Newport Police take four into custody.

As waves grew and gusts increased, a wind turbine bobbed gently, its blades spinning with a gentle woosh. The tempest reached a crescendo with little drama other than splashing water.

Weather

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers after 3 pm. Cloudy, with a high near 64. South wind 5 to 8 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 4 am. Patchy fog after 1am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 54. East wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Marine

Wednesday: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming S 5 to 7 kt in the morning. A slight chance of showers after 3 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Wednesday Night: SE wind 5 to 8 kt, becoming ENE after midnight. Showers are likely, mainly after 4 am. Patchy fog after 1 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Water Temperature: 52°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:25 am | Sunset: 7:58 pm | 14 hours and 32 minutes of sun.

High tide at 2:14 am & 2:44 pm | Low tide at 8:44 am & 8:18 pm.

Moon: First Quarter Moon. 7 days, 46% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm

Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm

Fifth Element: Ruby Mac at 7 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Civil War at 4:30 pm, Women’s Adventure Film Tour at 7:30 pm

Landing: Nick Sproviero from 4 pm to 7 pm

Newport Playhouse: The Foursome at 11 am

O’Brien’s Pub: The Van Pelt Duo at 9 pm

Ragged Island Brewing: Steve Demers from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm

Sardella’s: Live Jazz Music at 7 pm

The Quencher: Karaoke at 9 pm

Newport County Government

Cruise Ship Schedule

Here’s what’s coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule.

Saturday, June 15 | Island Princess

Wednesday, June 19 | Silver Shadow

Wednesday, June 26 | Emerald Princess

Newport County roadwork and bridge lane closures announced for May 11 – 18

It’s Time to “Shellebrate”: The 8th annual Quahog Week returns to Rhode Island May 11-18

The Sailing Museum to host Seaweed Art Workshop

Comedian Steve Sweeney to perform at Newport Blues Cafe on May 16

Newport Classical presents its next Chamber Series concert featuring soprano Magdalena Kuźma on May 17

Newport Oyster & Chowder Festival returns May 18 - 19, announces BankNewport as presenting sponsor

Jamestown Newport Ferry’s hop-on hop-off service season begins on May 18

Middletown Public Library to host free Floral Wall Art Class

Free shredding event in Tiverton on May 18

Newport In Bloom to host annual Spring Plant Sale on May 19

Town of Middletown: In-Person Beach Sticker Sales Saturday

Town of Middletown: Another Outstanding Municipal Leadership Training Session By Dirigo

Town of Middletown: Earth Day Art Contest Winners Announced

Town of Middletown: Driven To Make A Difference