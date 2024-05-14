The latest headlines from What'sUpNewp + A look at What's Up on Wednesday
Newport County real estate transactions, week of May 6 – 10; As New Englanders age, the number of nursing homes declines; and more.
As New Englanders age, the number of nursing homes declines
More of the region’s elderly are “aging in place,” with state programs and family members often providing care, according to the Boston Federal Reserve’s report on nursing home closures that was released today.
Newport County real estate transactions, week of May 6 – 10
A look at the 11 homes that changes hands last week in Newport County.
Abigail the Bengal cat seeks a loving home in Connecticut or Massachusetts
Abigail is a six-year-old female Bengal and is available for adoption at the Potter League for Animals in Middletown.
FEMA OKs reimbursement for Rhode Island storm costs
Rhode Island to receive federal reimbursements for storm-related costs
Only Friday and Sunday single-day tickets remain for the 2024 Newport Jazz Festival
All 3-day, 2-say, and Saturday single-day tickets are now sold out.
Comedian Steve Sweeney to perform at Newport Blues Cafe on May 16
As “The King of Boston Comedy”, Steve Sweeney has established himself in the top tier in stand-up comedy.
La Niña is coming, raising the chances of a dangerous Atlantic hurricane season – an atmospheric scientist explains this climate phenomenon
After a year of record-breaking global heat with El Niño, will La Niña bring a reprieve? That depends on where you live and how you feel about hurricanes.
Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Log: May 13 – 14
Newport Police take four into custody.
New industry readies for launch as researchers hone offshore wind turbines that float
As waves grew and gusts increased, a wind turbine bobbed gently, its blades spinning with a gentle woosh. The tempest reached a crescendo with little drama other than splashing water.
Recent Local Obituaries
Trending Now on WhatsUpNewp.com
Dr. Michael Fine: What’s crazy about electronic medical records
What’s in season? A May Hope Street farmers market has fresh cheese and Asian flairs
Concert Recap & Photo Gallery: Crash Test Dummies rock The JPT
It’s Time to “Shellebrate”: The 8th annual Quahog Week returns to Rhode Island May 11-18
What’s Up on Tuesday
Did you miss our newsletter this morning? Get caught up on all that’s happening, new, and to do out there today, here - What's Up in Newport: Tuesday, May 14
What’s Up on Wednesday
Weather
Wednesday: A slight chance of showers after 3 pm. Cloudy, with a high near 64. South wind 5 to 8 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 4 am. Patchy fog after 1am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 54. East wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Marine
Wednesday: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming S 5 to 7 kt in the morning. A slight chance of showers after 3 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
Wednesday Night: SE wind 5 to 8 kt, becoming ENE after midnight. Showers are likely, mainly after 4 am. Patchy fog after 1 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Water Temperature: 52°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:25 am | Sunset: 7:58 pm | 14 hours and 32 minutes of sun.
High tide at 2:14 am & 2:44 pm | Low tide at 8:44 am & 8:18 pm.
Moon: First Quarter Moon. 7 days, 46% lighting.
Things To Do
10 am to 11 am: Family Storytime at Newport Public Library
10:30 am: May Homeschool Family Workshop at Newport Art Museum
10:30 am to 12 pm: “Ocean Flora as Art” workshop at The Sailing Museum
11 am to 6 pm: Wednesday Flight Specials at Newport Vineyards
3:30 pm to 5 pm: Dungeons and Dragons at Newport Public Library
6:30 pm to 8:30 pm: Fermentation Class at Forty 1 North
Live Music & Entertainment
Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
Fifth Element: Ruby Mac at 7 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Civil War at 4:30 pm, Women’s Adventure Film Tour at 7:30 pm
Landing: Nick Sproviero from 4 pm to 7 pm
Newport Playhouse: The Foursome at 11 am
O’Brien’s Pub: The Van Pelt Duo at 9 pm
Ragged Island Brewing: Steve Demers from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
Sardella’s: Live Jazz Music at 7 pm
The Quencher: Karaoke at 9 pm
Newport County Government
Jamestown: Beavertail State Park Advisory at 2:30 pm, Affordable Housing at 5:15 pm, Planning Commission at 6:30 pm, Tree Preservation & Protection at 6:30 pm
Little Compton: School Committee at 3:30 pm, Planning Board at 6:30 pm
Middletown: Open Space and Fields Committee at 5:30 pm
Newport: Trust & Investment Commission at 8 am, Cemetery Advisory Commission at 4 pm, School Committee - Policy Subcommittee at 5:30 pm, Energy and Environment Commission at 6:30 pm
Portsmouth: Economic Development Committee at 5:30 pm
Tiverton: Historic Preservation Advisory Board at 9 am, Recreation Commission at 6 pm
Cruise Ship Schedule
Here’s what’s coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule.
Saturday, June 15 | Island Princess
Wednesday, June 19 | Silver Shadow
Wednesday, June 26 | Emerald Princess
What’s Up This Week
What’sUpNewp stories related to this week.
Newport County roadwork and bridge lane closures announced for May 11 – 18
It’s Time to “Shellebrate”: The 8th annual Quahog Week returns to Rhode Island May 11-18
The Sailing Museum to host Seaweed Art Workshop
Comedian Steve Sweeney to perform at Newport Blues Cafe on May 16
Newport Classical presents its next Chamber Series concert featuring soprano Magdalena Kuźma on May 17
Newport Oyster & Chowder Festival returns May 18 - 19, announces BankNewport as presenting sponsor
Jamestown Newport Ferry’s hop-on hop-off service season begins on May 18
Middletown Public Library to host free Floral Wall Art Class
Free shredding event in Tiverton on May 18
Newport In Bloom to host annual Spring Plant Sale on May 19
Further Reading
Town of Middletown: In-Person Beach Sticker Sales Saturday
Town of Middletown: Another Outstanding Municipal Leadership Training Session By Dirigo
Town of Middletown: Earth Day Art Contest Winners Announced
Town of Middletown: Driven To Make A Difference