The latest headlines from What'sUpNewp and look at What's Up on Friday
3 Arrested, 1 Summoned in Newport; Dr. Michael Fine: What’s crazy about health insurance and private equity; and more.
3 Arrested, 1 Summoned in Newport
Three arrested in Newport, Rhode Island between Wednesday and Thursday
Dr. Michael Fine: What’s crazy about health insurance and private equity
Once upon a time, medicine was an honorable profession where people trained for years so they could work in their communities to care for the sick, to listen, to reduce suffering, and to help people get back on their feet as soon as possible.
Rhode Island Wind Ensemble to perform at Newport Winter Festival in benefit for MLK Center
Rhode Island Wind Ensemble to perform at Newport Winter Festival in support of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center
Tiverton Public Library to host program on ‘Colonial Superhighway and the Black Laborers who lived there’
Tiverton Library to Host Presentation on Colonial Superhighway and Black Laborers
Rhode Island invests in affordable, energy-efficient housing with $500,000 in funding
Projects in Tiverton, Providence, and Hopkinton receive funding.
Rhode Island Music Hall of Fame announces Class of 2024
The four new members will be Harry Allen, Dr. George Kent, Shawnn Monteiro, and Daryl Sherman.
Girl Scouts of Southeastern New England to host 8th Annual Cookies and Cocktails Event
Girl Scouts of Southeastern New England to host eighth annual Cookies and Cocktails event
MVYRADIO awards 10th round of ‘Business Diversity Initiative’ grants
MVYRADIO announced this week that it has awarded its latest round of quarterly ‘Business Diversity Initiative’ grants to four local businesses.
“Gilded Newport Mysteries: Murder at the Breakers” premieres on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries on Feb. 2
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Announces Premiere Date for ‘Gilded Newport Mysteries: Murder at the Breakers’
Recent Local Obituaries on WhatsUpNewp.com
Popular on WhatsUpNewp.com
Castle Hill Inn introduces 'Aurelia', a new fine dining restaurant
Rhode Island lawmakers propose increasing eligibility and maximum credit for circuit breaker tax credit
Report: Roads in Rhode Island are worst in the nation, deteriorating the fastest
What’s Up on Friday
Weather
Friday: A slight chance of rain before 9 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. North wind 5 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 28. North wind 10 to 13 mph.
Extended Forecasts: 7-Day Weather Forecast & 3-day Surf Forecast
Marine
Friday: Variable winds less than 5 kt, becoming N 5 to 9 kt in the morning. A slight chance of rain before 9 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Friday Night: N wind 9 to 11 kt. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
Water Temperature: 36°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:56 am | Sunset: 5:01 pm | 10 hours & 5 minutes of sun.
High tide at 12:20 am & 12:35 pm | Low tide at 6:01 am & 5:55 pm.
Moon: Waning Gibbous. 21.3 days, 59% lighting.
Things To Do in Newport County
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to What'sUpNewp Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.