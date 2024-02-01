Three arrested in Newport, Rhode Island between Wednesday and Thursday

Once upon a time, medicine was an honorable profession where people trained for years so they could work in their communities to care for the sick, to listen, to reduce suffering, and to help people get back on their feet as soon as possible.

Rhode Island Wind Ensemble to perform at Newport Winter Festival in support of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center

Tiverton Library to Host Presentation on Colonial Superhighway and Black Laborers

Projects in Tiverton, Providence, and Hopkinton receive funding.

The four new members will be Harry Allen, Dr. George Kent, Shawnn Monteiro, and Daryl Sherman.

Girl Scouts of Southeastern New England to host eighth annual Cookies and Cocktails event

MVYRADIO announced this week that it has awarded its latest round of quarterly ‘Business Diversity Initiative’ grants to four local businesses.

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Announces Premiere Date for ‘Gilded Newport Mysteries: Murder at the Breakers’

Recent Local Obituaries on WhatsUpNewp.com

Popular on WhatsUpNewp.com

What’s Up on Friday

Weather

Friday: A slight chance of rain before 9 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. North wind 5 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 28. North wind 10 to 13 mph.

Extended Forecasts: 7-Day Weather Forecast & 3-day Surf Forecast

Marine

Friday: Variable winds less than 5 kt, becoming N 5 to 9 kt in the morning. A slight chance of rain before 9 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Friday Night: N wind 9 to 11 kt. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Water Temperature: 36°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:56 am | Sunset: 5:01 pm | 10 hours & 5 minutes of sun.

High tide at 12:20 am & 12:35 pm | Low tide at 6:01 am & 5:55 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous. 21.3 days, 59% lighting.

Things To Do in Newport County