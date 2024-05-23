Friends of Island CemeteryLittle Compton Community Center, and Rose Island Lighthouse & Fort Hamilton Trust are among the recipients.

It’s Elliot’s Ride For Everyone!

Rhode Island reminds boaters of the importance of wearing a life jacket

Rhode Island joins DOJ and other states in antitrust lawsuit against Live Nation Entertainment

Sailing enthusiasts can enjoy Yacht views at race send-off, private sailing lessons, roundtrip airfare to Bermuda, a private villa escape, and more.

Community College of Rhode Island to Host First Next Steps Fair

The resolution (2024-H 8266) would authorize the transfer of funds to the town of Tiverton, the town of Burrillville and the town of Middletown from the funding allocated to public charter schools in the 2025 fiscal year budget in the amounts of $600,000 for Tiverton and $300,000 each for Burrillville and Middletown.

Newport Police take two into custody.

Additional impaired driving patrols will be on the road all weekend

Recent Local Obituaries

Trending Now on WhatsUpNewp.com

What’s Up Out There