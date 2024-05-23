The latest headlines + A look at What's Up on Friday
Newport’s Ocean Drive to close to cars, open to people biking and walking on June 8
Preserve Rhode Island awards $125,000 in 17 grants to nonprofits across the state to repair historic buildings
Friends of Island CemeteryLittle Compton Community Center, and Rose Island Lighthouse & Fort Hamilton Trust are among the recipients.
It’s Elliot’s Ride For Everyone!
Rhode Island DEM reminds boaters of safety regulations and importance of wearing a life jacket
Rhode Island joins antitrust lawsuit against Live Nation Entertainment and Ticketmaster
Hammetts Hotel sets sail in style with a $65,000 Newport Bermuda Race Package
Sailing enthusiasts can enjoy Yacht views at race send-off, private sailing lessons, roundtrip airfare to Bermuda, a private villa escape, and more.
CCRI to host Next Steps Fair for adult learners
House Finance Committee hears Edwards legislation that would reallocate school funding to Tiverton, Middletown, and Burrillville
The resolution (2024-H 8266) would authorize the transfer of funds to the town of Tiverton, the town of Burrillville and the town of Middletown from the funding allocated to public charter schools in the 2025 fiscal year budget in the amounts of $600,000 for Tiverton and $300,000 each for Burrillville and Middletown.
Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Log: May 22 – 23
Newport Police take two into custody.
Jamestown Police remembers Officer Ryan Bourque on the 8th anniversary of his death
Additional impaired driving patrols will be on the road all weekend
Newport to appear on Food Network’s ‘Best Bite In Town’ on May 24
What’s Up in Newport – May 20 – 27: Boots on The Ground, Rogue Island Comedy Festival, Memorial Day Celebration, and more
Free ‘Hop-On Hop-Off Trolley’ returning to Newport this summer
What’s Up Out There
