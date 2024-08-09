Having your doctor who knew you take care of you in the hospital was one thing American medicine did right.

Welcome to this week’s edition of On the Market, where we spotlight the best opportunities for homebuyers in Newport County.

The advisories were related to high levels of blue-green algae, also known as cyanobacteria.

Change of command ceremony held at Naval Station Newport

Tiverton presentation to explore native plants for wildlife

Rhode Island Voices seeks panelists to share their voice on the health and well-being of Rhode Island’s diverse communities

24-Hour Offshore Race in New England Waters

Elevated levels pose potential risk, especially for infants with health conditions

MVYRADIO announced this week that it has awarded its latest round of quarterly ‘Business Diversity Initiative’ grants to two local businesses.

Insurer’s efforts address maternal, colorectal cancer and cultural sensitivity

Some of the heaviest flooding was expected from New York’s Adirondack Mountains, across New England states including Vermont, which is recovering from previous flooding.

Three individuals taken into custody on various charges.

Recent Local Obituaries

Paul Rogers

Ernest J. Morrill

Yumiko Kraemer

Trending Now

What’s Up This Weekend

Weather

High Surf Advisory in effect from August 9, 08:00 PM EDT until August 10, 08:00 PM EDT

Rip Current Statement in effect from August 9, 08:00 AM EDT until August 9, 08:00 PM EDT

Tonight: There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Patchy fog. Low around 73. Breezy, with a south wind of 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%—new rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 11 am, then isolated showers between 11 am and 2 pm. Patchy fog before 10 am. Otherwise, cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 80. Southwest wind 11 to 15 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 77. Northwest wind 5 to 13 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. West wind 6 to 9 mph.

Safe Harbor Race Weekend, Wet Paint, 2024 National Muster of Fifes & Drums, and more.

Further Reading

AOL: These real-life mansions were used as filming locations for HBO's 'The Gilded Age'

East Bay RI: Nonprofits win grants for services to Portsmouth residents

Naval War College: Naval War College Welcomes 59th President

Rhode Island Monthly: Young Artists Trailblaze a New(port) Sound at 2024 Jazz Festival

WLNE: Police released identity of victim in fatal crosswalk crash in Newport