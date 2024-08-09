The latest headlines + A look at What's Up this weekend
Dr. Michael Fine: What’s crazy about your doctor not coming to see you in the hospital anymore
Having your doctor who knew you take care of you in the hospital was one thing American medicine did right.
On the Market: A look at 23 listings in Newport County hosting Open Houses this weekend (Aug. 10 – 11)
Welcome to this week’s edition of On the Market, where we spotlight the best opportunities for homebuyers in Newport County.
RIDOH and DEM recommend lifting advisories on some bodies of water; recommend avoiding contact with other bodies of water
The advisories were related to high levels of blue-green algae, also known as cyanobacteria.
Rear Admiral Walker takes the helm of the Naval War College
Change of command ceremony held at Naval Station Newport
Audubon Society of RI to present “Landscaping for Birds and Insects” at the Tiverton Public Library
Tiverton presentation to explore native plants for wildlife
Rhode Islanders can shape future of public health through Rhode Island Voices
Rhode Island Voices seeks panelists to share their voice on the health and well-being of Rhode Island’s diverse communities
Dozens of boats to participate in Ida Lewis Distance Race on August 16
24-Hour Offshore Race in New England Waters
Perrigo recalls CVS brand infant formula over Vitamin D levels
Elevated levels pose potential risk, especially for infants with health conditions
MVYRADIO awards another round of ‘Business Diversity Initiative’ grants
MVYRADIO announced this week that it has awarded its latest round of quarterly ‘Business Diversity Initiative’ grants to two local businesses.
Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island achieves NCQA Accreditation
Insurer’s efforts address maternal, colorectal cancer and cultural sensitivity
Remnants of Debby threaten the Northeast with flooding, possible tornadoes
Some of the heaviest flooding was expected from New York’s Adirondack Mountains, across New England states including Vermont, which is recovering from previous flooding.
Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Log: August 8 – 9
Three individuals taken into custody on various charges.
Recent Local Obituaries
What’s Up This Weekend
Weather
High Surf Advisory in effect from August 9, 08:00 PM EDT until August 10, 08:00 PM EDT
Rip Current Statement in effect from August 9, 08:00 AM EDT until August 9, 08:00 PM EDT
Tonight: There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Patchy fog. Low around 73. Breezy, with a south wind of 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%—new rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 11 am, then isolated showers between 11 am and 2 pm. Patchy fog before 10 am. Otherwise, cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 80. Southwest wind 11 to 15 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 77. Northwest wind 5 to 13 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. West wind 6 to 9 mph.
What’s up in Newport this week: Aug. 6 – 11
Safe Harbor Race Weekend, Wet Paint, 2024 National Muster of Fifes & Drums, and more.
