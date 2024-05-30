Newport Polo, Arthur The King, Spring Visitors Weekend, Kite Flying Day, and more.

Festival coming to Marshfield, MA July 5-7 with headliners Sublime, Mt. Joy and Lake Street Dive

Middletown’s Potter League Offers Trixie for Adoption

With two weeks left until the first gun, the New York Yacht Club’s 170th Annual Regatta is nearing record numbers in terms of participation

New weekday fee set at $25, seasonal passes rise to $180

This year’s tour features more than twelve gardens, including returning favorites and discoveries that are bound to delight garden enthusiasts.

Art Show features contemporary works at local landmark

More than a dozen Rhode Island residents currently contribute to What’sUpNewp, and we’re looking to add more voices as we expand our efforts to explore more topics.

71% of Rhode Island high school students who are transgender say they’ve felt so sad or hopeless for two or more weeks during the past year that they’ve stopped their normal activities. This is a rate twice as high as the number of cisgender students who reported these feelings.

The typical home value in the United States was $359,402 in April, 4.4% higher than the year before.

Outstanding performances and awards celebrated at PPAC

Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Rhode Island, neighboring states, and nationwide, and which roles they’re looking to fill.

Newport Police take one into custody.

The League of American Bicyclists was founded as the League of American Wheelmen on May 30, 1880 in Newport, Rhode Island.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 69. North wind around seven mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low of around 54. Southwest wind around seven mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Friday: N wind around 6 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Friday Night: SW wind around 6 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Water Temperature: 55°F.

Sunrise: 5:13 am | Sunset: 8:13 pm | 14 hours and 59 minutes of sun.

High tide at 2:33 am & 3:10 pm | Low tide at 8:30 am & 9:27 pm.

Moon: Last Quarter Moon. 22.5 days, 46% lighting.

Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule - Island Princess will visit on Saturday, June 15.

Little Compton: Little Compton Town Council at 2 pm

Newport: Newport, City of at 10 am

Happening This Weekend

What’s Up This Weekend in Newport: May 30 – June 2

Newport Playhouse brings The Cemetery Club to the stage this summer

DOCNYC selection “Tomorrow, Tomorrow, Tomorrow” to screen in Jamestown with acclaimed filmmaker in attendance

Choir School of Newport County will raise funds for an upcoming trip during a ten-hour ‘Hymnathon’

Special screening of “Arthur the King” to be held at The JPT for The Potter League for Animals

IYRS School of Technology & Trades to celebrate Graduation & Launch Day on June 1

West Place Animal Sanctuary to host first public visitors weekend of 2024

Boston.com: R.I. man affiliated with neo-Nazi group charged with possessing child pornography

Boston Common Magazine: 8 New England Hotels Perfect For Summer Travel

East Bay RI: Portsmouth eliminated from playoffs by La Salle, 4-1

WPRI: 6 hurt in Portsmouth crash that sent ladders through windshield