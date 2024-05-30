The latest headlines + A look at What's Up on Friday
Plus, a look at what's up this weekend.
What’s Up This Weekend in Newport: May 30 – June 2
Newport Polo, Arthur The King, Spring Visitors Weekend, Kite Flying Day, and more.
What’s Up Interview: Dan Hassett, founder of the Levitate Music and Arts Festival
Festival coming to Marshfield, MA July 5-7 with headliners Sublime, Mt. Joy and Lake Street Dive
Playful and friendly Trixie seeks forever home
Middletown’s Potter League Offers Trixie for Adoption
The road to the ORC World Championship goes through three major Newport regattas
With two weeks left until the first gun, the New York Yacht Club’s 170th Annual Regatta is nearing record numbers in terms of participation
Middletown increases beach parking fees to combat costs
New weekday fee set at $25, seasonal passes rise to $180
Newport Secret Garden Tour returns June 28 – 30
This year’s tour features more than twelve gardens, including returning favorites and discoveries that are bound to delight garden enthusiasts.
Artists seek to advance tradition in Little Compton
Art Show features contemporary works at local landmark
Want to write for What’sUpNewp? We’re currently looking to add more paid contributors to our crew
More than a dozen Rhode Island residents currently contribute to What’sUpNewp, and we’re looking to add more voices as we expand our efforts to explore more topics.
RIDOH: New data underscore health challenges faced by transgender youth
71% of Rhode Island high school students who are transgender say they’ve felt so sad or hopeless for two or more weeks during the past year that they’ve stopped their normal activities. This is a rate twice as high as the number of cisgender students who reported these feelings.
Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Rhode Island
The typical home value in the United States was $359,402 in April, 4.4% higher than the year before.
Rhode Island high school musical talent shines at Ocean State Star Awards
Outstanding performances and awards celebrated at PPAC
Movies and TV shows casting in Rhode Island
Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Rhode Island, neighboring states, and nationwide, and which roles they’re looking to fill.
Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Log: May 29 – 30
Newport Police take one into custody.
On This Day In Newport History – May 30, 1880: League of American Wheelmen, the first national bicycle society, formed in Newport
The League of American Bicyclists was founded as the League of American Wheelmen on May 30, 1880 in Newport, Rhode Island.
Recent Local Obituaries
Newport Historical Society unveils first-of-its-kind exhibit on the experiences of Black Newporters
Dr. Michael Fine: What’s crazy about letting business people and lawyers control health care
Anchor & Hope founders to assume operations at Sakonnet Vineyard
Happening Today
Happening Friday
Weather
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 69. North wind around seven mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low of around 54. Southwest wind around seven mph, becoming northwest after midnight.
Marine
Friday: N wind around 6 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Friday Night: SW wind around 6 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
Water Temperature: 55°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:13 am | Sunset: 8:13 pm | 14 hours and 59 minutes of sun.
High tide at 2:33 am & 3:10 pm | Low tide at 8:30 am & 9:27 pm.
Moon: Last Quarter Moon. 22.5 days, 46% lighting.
Cruise Ship Schedule
Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule - Island Princess will visit on Saturday, June 15.
Things To Do
9:30 am to 10:30 am: Baby Playtime at Newport Public Library
1 pm to 6 pm: Ca’ del Bosco Wine Garden at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
2 pm to 5 pm: Film Series – Viola Davis at Newport Public Library
4:30 pm to 7 pm: Hymnathon at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church
6 pm to 7 pm: Last Friday Social at Newport Pride Center
8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
Bally’s Tiverton: Live DJ at Center Bar at 8:30 pm
Blue Anchor Grille: Steve Demers from 6 pm to 9 pm
Busker’s Irish Pub: Mike Warner & Friends at 9 pm
Johnny’s Restaurant at The Atlantic Resort: Ride the Vibe from 6 pm to 9 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Challengers at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
La Forge Casino Restaurant: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
Landing: The Naticks from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, Chelley Knight from 4 pm to 7 pm, Straight Outta Rehab from 8 pm to 12 am
Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music from 9:30 pm to 12 am
Narragansett Cafe: Eddy’s Shoe from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
Newport Blues Cafe: Zeneth at 9 pm
O’Brien’s Pub: John Erikson from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, DJ Remedy at 9:30 pm
One Pelham East: Jimmy Weinstock from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm, Never In Vegas from 8 pm to 11:30 pm, DJ Abby Duren from 11:30 pm to 1 am
Ragged Island Brewing Co.: Tom Hanson from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
Speakeasy: Live music at 9 pm
Sunset Cove: Stephen Hodgman from 6 pm to 9 pm
The Firehouse Theatre: The Bit Players at 8 pm
The Pineapple Club at Newport Harbor Island Resort: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
The Quencher: BLOOD FEEDER-THE UNDERWIRES-PATSY DECLINE at 9 pm
The Reef: J-Crack & Cairo from 7 pm to 10 pm
Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos from 7:30 pm to 12:30 am
Vieste’s Vino Wine Bar: Live music at 7 pm
Newport County Government
Little Compton: Little Compton Town Council at 2 pm
Newport: Newport, City of at 10 am
Happening This Weekend
Newport Playhouse brings The Cemetery Club to the stage this summer
DOCNYC selection “Tomorrow, Tomorrow, Tomorrow” to screen in Jamestown with acclaimed filmmaker in attendance
Choir School of Newport County will raise funds for an upcoming trip during a ten-hour ‘Hymnathon’
Special screening of “Arthur the King” to be held at The JPT for The Potter League for Animals
IYRS School of Technology & Trades to celebrate Graduation & Launch Day on June 1
West Place Animal Sanctuary to host first public visitors weekend of 2024
Further Reading + More Local Headlines
Boston.com: R.I. man affiliated with neo-Nazi group charged with possessing child pornography
Boston Common Magazine: 8 New England Hotels Perfect For Summer Travel
East Bay RI: Portsmouth eliminated from playoffs by La Salle, 4-1
WPRI: 6 hurt in Portsmouth crash that sent ladders through windshield