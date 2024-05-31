The latest headlines + A look at What's Up this weekend
On tap this weekend: Newport Polo, Arthur The King, Spring Visitors Weekend, Kite Flying Day, and more.
Oldest living National Spelling Bee champion reflects on his win 70 years later
“It was, at the time, one of the greatest events of my life,” he said in an interview at his East Greenwich, Rhode Island home. “It’s still something that I remember fondly.”
On The Market: An inside look at this weekend’s Open House lineup across Newport County (June 1 – 2)
Looking for a new place to call your own? This weekend presents an exciting array of open houses, showcasing the latest listings in Newport County.
33rd Newport International Polo Season will kick off on June 1 with USA vs. Pakistan
Newport Polo will introduce the Pakistan Polo Team for Opening Day on Saturday, June 1, 2024, as the 38th nation to participate in the Newport International Polo Series Presented by Turkish Airlines.
80 high school students recognized for leadership, service, and academic achievement
Secretary of State presents awards to 80 outstanding high school students
RIDOT provides an update on the Pell Bridge Ramps Phase 2 project
Daytime sitewide shoulder closures for fiber optic cable installations are scheduled Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Vermont becomes 1st state to enact law requiring oil companies pay for damage from climate change
Vermont has become the first state to enact a law requiring fossil fuel companies to pay a share of the damage caused by climate change after the state suffered catastrophic summer flooding and damage from other extreme weather.
When Pride comes to town: The economic impact of Pride events
Pride events aren’t just great for celebrants; they’re great for host cities as well — at least judging by Lyft data, which shows a remarkable increase in ride activity during Pride parades.
Providence woman charged with falsifying Nomination Papers
Holly McClaren accused of submitting fraudulent documents for Sabina Matos
Op-Ed: There are no Winners or Losers in Town Budgeting
By Barbara A. VonVillas, Middletown resident and Town Council member
Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Log: May 30 – 31
Newport Police take two into custody.
Rhode Island FC announces David Peart as its new Club President
Proven executive brings over 30 years of sports business experience to the Ocean State
Rhode Island Slave History Medallions honors Juneteenth with programming and inaugural Black history walking tours in Newport
Colonial Newport comes alive by remembering the lives of enslaved and free Black Newporters
Newport Weather: Mostly sunny this weekend
Chance of Rain Increases Sunday Night
Recent Local Obituaries
Rhode Island Kids Count: Diving deeper into the Newport County numbers
What’s Up This Weekend
Weather
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low of around 52. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 75. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. South wind 6 to 8 mph, becoming west after midnight.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. South wind 6 to 10 mph.
Sunday Night: A slight chance of showers after 9 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 59. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Happening This Weekend
Newport Playhouse brings The Cemetery Club to the stage this summer
Choir School of Newport County will raise funds for an upcoming trip during a ten-hour ‘Hymnathon’
Special screening of “Arthur the King” to be held at The JPT for The Potter League for Animals
IYRS School of Technology & Trades to celebrate Graduation & Launch Day on June 1
West Place Animal Sanctuary to host first public visitors weekend of 2024
Cruise Ship Schedule
Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule - Island Princess will visit on Saturday, June 15.
Cigar Aficionado: Breakwaters Cigar & Whiskey Lounge, Middletown, Rhode Island
ecoRI News: New Bottle Bill Lands in House; Would Add 10-Cent Deposit on Beverage Containers, Including Nips