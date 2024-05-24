The latest headlines + A look at What's Up this weekend
Umbrella Sky Project returns to Newport; What's happening this Memorial Day weekend; Newport Pride Festival returning on June 29; and more.
Umbrella Sky Project returns to Newport
According to Discover Newport, the Umbrella Sky Project will be on display until October.
Newport Pride Festival returning to the lawn of Great Friends Meeting House on June 29
This year’s festival promises to be the biggest and best yet, featuring a day filled with live entertainment, family-friendly activities, and opportunities to connect with local organizations and businesses.
What’s Up in Newport – May 24 – 27: Boots on The Ground, Rogue Island Comedy Festival, Memorial Day Celebration, and more
Here’s a full roundup of all the events, live music, and entertainment happening this Memorial Day weekend around Newport!
On The Market: An inside look at this weekend’s Open House lineup across Newport County (May 25 – 27)
Are you ready to seize the opportunity to find your dream home in Newport County? This weekend presents an exciting array of open houses, showcasing the latest surge in inventory.
Amo and Magaziner introduce bipartisan legislation to honor the First Rhode Island Regiment with the Congressional Gold Medal
Today, in advance of Memorial Day Weekend, Congressman Gabe Amo (RI-01) and Representative Seth Magaziner (RI-02) and 18 Members of Congress introduced bipartisan legislation to recognize America’s first integrated military unit — the First Rhode Island Regiment — by posthumously awarding its members with the Congressional Gold Medal.
Pacers put unbeaten home playoff record on the line vs. Celtics road success in Game 3
The Indiana Pacers can read the numbers.
Newport Playhouse brings The Cemetery Club to the stage this summer
Newport Playhouse presents The Cemetery Club
R.I. Senate approves Senator Euer’s bill to ban unfair sales practices in automatic renewals
The Rhode Island Senate on Thursday passed a bill sponsored by Senate Judiciary Chairwoman Dawn Euer to protect consumers from duplicitous practices common in many auto-renewing subscriptions.
Governor McKee encourages residents to lower flags to half-staff in honor of Memorial Day
Rhode Island Remembers Fallen Heroes This Memorial Day
Puddingstone Music Series continues this summer with two live performances
Like previous concerts, these performances will combine performing and non-performing arts in an approachable, 19th century-style salon.
Providence Brewery named a finalist for the Sam Adams “Brewing the American Dream” award
We chat with Efren Hidalgo of Providence Brewing Co. about the prestigious award
RIDOH: Tips for a healthy Memorial Day weekend and for being healthy outdoors
Ahead of Memorial Day, the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is reminding people about the important steps they should take to stay healthy and safe this weekend and this summer.
DEM: Seasonal shellfish area closures take effect on May 25
Consistent with federal requirements, DEM announces changes in shellfish harvest area closures in local waters every year at this time due to potential water quality impacts associated with marinas and mooring fields.
RIPTA to operate on a holiday schedule for Memorial Day
RIPTA to run Sunday/holiday schedule on Memorial Day
National championship journey ends for CCRI softball in World Series consolation bracket
The Community College of Rhode Island softball team came up short in the second of two games Thursday in the consolation round of the 2024 NJCAA Division III World Series, ending its quest for a national championship.
Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Log: May 23 – 24
Newport Police Department provided the following arrest and dispatch logs from 7 am on May 23 through 7 am on May 24, 2024.
Recent Local Obituaries
What’s Up This Weekend
Weather
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph, becoming north after midnight.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 69. North wind 6 to 9 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 53. South wind around seven mph.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 66. South wind 7 to 10 mph.
Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 56. Southeast wind around seven mph.
Memorial Day: There is a chance of rain after 4 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. Southeast wind 8 to 11 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday Night: Rain. Low around 58. South wind around 11 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%
Happening This Weekend
What’s Up in Newport – May 20 – 27: Boots on The Ground, Rogue Island Comedy Festival, Memorial Day Celebration, and more
Viking ship Draken Harald Hårfagre will stop in Newport before heading home to Norway
What’s Up Interview: James Montgomery headlining concert at Jane Pickens Friday, May 24
Newport to appear on Food Network’s ‘Best Bite In Town’ on May 24
Paving around Pell Bridge Ramps project to cause alternating lane closures at night through May 24
Free ‘Hop-On Hop-Off Trolley’ returning to Newport this summer
Wakefield Music Festival to return to downtown for a day of fun and music on May 25
Newport Vineyards’ Memorial Day Weekend Bash: Live music, food, & wine and beer tastings
Newport Rotary Club to host Annual Charity Polo Match on May 25
Newport’s Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War to host Annual Memorial Day Ceremony at Island Cemetery
Miantonomi Park Tower will be open to the public on Memorial Day
Cruise Ship Schedule
Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule - Island Princess will visit on Saturday, June 15.
