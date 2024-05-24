According to Discover Newport, the Umbrella Sky Project will be on display until October.

This year’s festival promises to be the biggest and best yet, featuring a day filled with live entertainment, family-friendly activities, and opportunities to connect with local organizations and businesses.

Here’s a full roundup of all the events, live music, and entertainment happening this Memorial Day weekend around Newport!

Are you ready to seize the opportunity to find your dream home in Newport County? This weekend presents an exciting array of open houses, showcasing the latest surge in inventory.

Today, in advance of Memorial Day Weekend, Congressman Gabe Amo (RI-01) and Representative Seth Magaziner (RI-02) and 18 Members of Congress introduced bipartisan legislation to recognize America’s first integrated military unit — the First Rhode Island Regiment — by posthumously awarding its members with the Congressional Gold Medal.

The Indiana Pacers can read the numbers.

Newport Playhouse presents The Cemetery Club

The Rhode Island Senate on Thursday passed a bill sponsored by Senate Judiciary Chairwoman Dawn Euer to protect consumers from duplicitous practices common in many auto-renewing subscriptions.

Rhode Island Remembers Fallen Heroes This Memorial Day

Like previous concerts, these performances will combine performing and non-performing arts in an approachable, 19th century-style salon.

We chat with Efren Hidalgo of Providence Brewing Co. about the prestigious award

Ahead of Memorial Day, the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is reminding people about the important steps they should take to stay healthy and safe this weekend and this summer.

Consistent with federal requirements, DEM announces changes in shellfish harvest area closures in local waters every year at this time due to potential water quality impacts associated with marinas and mooring fields.

RIPTA to run Sunday/holiday schedule on Memorial Day

The Community College of Rhode Island softball team came up short in the second of two games Thursday in the consolation round of the 2024 NJCAA Division III World Series, ending its quest for a national championship.

Newport Police Department provided the following arrest and dispatch logs from 7 am on May 23 through 7 am on May 24, 2024.

What’s Up This Weekend

Weather

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph, becoming north after midnight.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 69. North wind 6 to 9 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 53. South wind around seven mph.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 66. South wind 7 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 56. Southeast wind around seven mph.

Memorial Day: There is a chance of rain after 4 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. Southeast wind 8 to 11 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night: Rain. Low around 58. South wind around 11 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%

Happening This Weekend

What’s Up in Newport – May 20 – 27: Boots on The Ground, Rogue Island Comedy Festival, Memorial Day Celebration, and more

Viking ship Draken Harald Hårfagre will stop in Newport before heading home to Norway

What’s Up Interview: James Montgomery headlining concert at Jane Pickens Friday, May 24

Newport to appear on Food Network’s ‘Best Bite In Town’ on May 24

Paving around Pell Bridge Ramps project to cause alternating lane closures at night through May 24

Free ‘Hop-On Hop-Off Trolley’ returning to Newport this summer

Wakefield Music Festival to return to downtown for a day of fun and music on May 25

Newport Vineyards’ Memorial Day Weekend Bash: Live music, food, & wine and beer tastings

Newport Rotary Club to host Annual Charity Polo Match on May 25

Newport’s Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War to host Annual Memorial Day Ceremony at Island Cemetery

Miantonomi Park Tower will be open to the public on Memorial Day

Cruise Ship Schedule

Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule - Island Princess will visit on Saturday, June 15.

