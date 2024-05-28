Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Log: May 24 – 28, 2024

With the school year quickly coming to a close, Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain joins What’sUpNewp for her monthly videocast at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 29, and we’ll ask her to reflect on this past year and her hopes and expectations for the year ahead.

As the Summer market gains momentum and a larger pool of qualified purchasers, active buyers face a significant scarcity of available properties, making the search for the ideal home a formidable task.

The David B. Ford Lecture and Dinner Set for July 9

After multiple lead changes, Acrobatica took line honors crossing the finish at 7:46 A.M. EST just 10 minutes 27 seconds ahead of Everial

Town Councilor Peter Connerton said more needs to be done to make upper East Main Road safer, a plan seconded by his colleagues. With that in mind, the state will look at a proposal to lower the speed limit in the area to 25 mph.

In total, this year’s graduating class was the University’s largest ever at 823.

Aquaman might not mind if the oceans rise, but moviegoers might.

Douglas Alexander brings 40+ years of experience in IT and cybersecurity

Rhode Island can’t be caught flat-footed for the massive demographic shift that we can see years ahead of time. We need to get a plan in place, so all Rhode Islanders can live safely and comfortably in their golden years.

The recent demonstrations on college campuses produced varying opinions on how administrators can respect freedom of speech while keeping protesters from trampling the rights of others.

Local, raw honey from Sheridan Apiary is a sweet treat for dinner, drinks, and dessert

The clouds cleared and the sun shone brightly as faculty, staff and members of the Portsmouth Abbey Class of 2024 walked across the Holy Lawn at the onset of the school’s 94th Commencement on Sunday, May 26.

Recent Local Obituaries

