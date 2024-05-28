The latest headlines + A look at What's Up on Wednesday
Newport Police make 12 arrests over Memorial Day Weekend
Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Log: May 24 – 28, 2024
Newport superintendent reflects on challenging year, and expectations in a What’sUpNewp videocast
With the school year quickly coming to a close, Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain joins What’sUpNewp for her monthly videocast at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 29, and we’ll ask her to reflect on this past year and her hopes and expectations for the year ahead.
What Sold: A look at 17 home sales across Newport County (May 20 – 24)
As the Summer market gains momentum and a larger pool of qualified purchasers, active buyers face a significant scarcity of available properties, making the search for the ideal home a formidable task.
Actress Denée Benton to headline event at Rosecliff
The David B. Ford Lecture and Dinner Set for July 9
Italian team Acrobatica wins first leg of Atlantic Cup
After multiple lead changes, Acrobatica took line honors crossing the finish at 7:46 A.M. EST just 10 minutes 27 seconds ahead of Everial
Middletown Town Council asks state to look at speed limit on East Main Road
Town Councilor Peter Connerton said more needs to be done to make upper East Main Road safer, a plan seconded by his colleagues. With that in mind, the state will look at a proposal to lower the speed limit in the area to 25 mph.
54 Newport County residents earn diplomas from Salve Regina University
In total, this year’s graduating class was the University’s largest ever at 823.
Hollywood movies rarely reflect climate change crisis. These researchers want to change that
Aquaman might not mind if the oceans rise, but moviegoers might.
Rhode Island College appoints first Cybersecurity Institute Director
Douglas Alexander brings 40+ years of experience in IT and cybersecurity
Op-Ed by Rep. Lauren Carson: Rhode Island needs plan for coming silver tsunami
Rhode Island can’t be caught flat-footed for the massive demographic shift that we can see years ahead of time. We need to get a plan in place, so all Rhode Islanders can live safely and comfortably in their golden years.
Gerry Goldstein: A protest derailed, in different times
The recent demonstrations on college campuses produced varying opinions on how administrators can respect freedom of speech while keeping protesters from trampling the rights of others.
What’s in Season: Memorial Day at Fishermen’s Memorial Farmer’s Market offers bee-utiful bounty
Local, raw honey from Sheridan Apiary is a sweet treat for dinner, drinks, and dessert
Portsmouth Abbey hosts 94th Commencement
The clouds cleared and the sun shone brightly as faculty, staff and members of the Portsmouth Abbey Class of 2024 walked across the Holy Lawn at the onset of the school’s 94th Commencement on Sunday, May 26.
Recent Local Obituaries
What’s Up Out There
