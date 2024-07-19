The latest headlines + A look at What's Up this weekend
Newport chefs dazzle NYC with ‘Classic Coast’ culinary showcase
Four James Beard semifinalists collaborate on ‘Cooking on the Classic Coast’ dinner at Platform by James Beard Foundation
Yagi Noodles’ Chef Basil Yu: From pop-up to James Beard finalist
Chef Basil Yu talks James Beard nomination, community impact, and future collaborations
Chef Peter Carvelli reflects on culinary honor, celebrating Foglia’s second anniversary
Peter Carvelli shares journey from surprise James Beard nomination to showcasing Rhode Island’s evolving food scene
Newport Vineyards Chef Andy Teixeira aims to revolutionize farm-to-table dining
Chef Andy Teixeira discusses James Beard nomination, innovative farming practices, and commitment to seasonality
Giusto Chef William Reitzel reflects on Newport’s culinary evolution
“It’s Not Just Clam Cakes Anymore”: Newport Chef on City’s Dining Scene
ITHF Inductees talked about their life stories, including some surprising connections among them in their press conference before the induction ceremony
International Tennis Hall of Fame inductees Vijay Amritraj, Richard Evans and Leander Paes credited their parents for their success during their press conference
Newport adds bike lanes for the Newport Folk Festival
There will be new pavement markings for bicycles on the full length of Spring Street.
Miss Rhode Island Teen 2023 takes on a new role in ‘The Sound of Music’
East Greenwich’s Mia Daley transitions from pageant stage to professional theater at Theatre by the Sea
On the Market: A look at 38 homes in Newport County hosting Open Houses this weekend (July 20 – 21)
From charming historic residences to modern waterfront properties, Newport County’s diverse real estate landscape has something for everyone.
International Tennis Hall of Fame names TeamFAME Headquarters in honor of Hall of Famer Chris Evert
The building that houses TeamFAME, formerly known as Canfield House, has been designated the Chris Evert Learning Center
IYRS School of Technology & Trades celebrates 27th Annual Summer Gala
Among nearly 600 supporters, IYRS School of Technology & Trades celebrated the season with its 27th Annual Summer Gala held at the school, located at 449 Thames Street in Newport.
The Preservation Society of Newport County will celebrate the 50th anniversary of ‘Monumenta’ on August 17
The Preservation Society of Newport County will host a symposium at Rosecliff on Saturday, August 17, the 50th anniversary of the symposium “Sculpture in the Environment” that opened Monumenta in 1974.
Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Log: July 18 – 19
Newport Police Department provided the following arrest and dispatch logs from 7 am on July 18 through 7 am on July 19, 2024.
Gulls lose 9-3 on the road at Keene
The Newport Gulls rode a six-game win streak heading into Thursday night’s matchup with the Keene SwampBats but fell short 9-3 in a game that got away in the final innings.
The Ocean Race Atlantic will race from New York City to Barcelona in 2026
The Ocean Race Atlantic is set to launch in 2026
Recent Local Obituaries
Rhode Island's $100M Broadband Plan approved, bringing 'Internet For All' to Rhode Island
ITHF announces a revamped tennis tournament that will bring women back to competition in Newport, along with some interesting scheduling choices
Middletown, Newport receive $7.5 million in funding for a regional community learning center
Providence Fringe Festival returns for 11th year with 50 shows
What’s Up This Weekend
What’s Up in Newport This Week: July 15 – 21
Jaws Summer Party returns to The JPT on July 18 & 19
French musical sensation La Méchante Et Le Connard to perform at King Park on July 19
John Pizzarelli Trio will perform at The JPT on July 20
Dan Burke And The Royal Treatment to headline Newport’s NIMFest Concert Series on July 21