Four James Beard semifinalists collaborate on ‘Cooking on the Classic Coast’ dinner at Platform by James Beard Foundation

Chef Basil Yu talks James Beard nomination, community impact, and future collaborations

Peter Carvelli shares journey from surprise James Beard nomination to showcasing Rhode Island’s evolving food scene

Chef Andy Teixeira discusses James Beard nomination, innovative farming practices, and commitment to seasonality

“It’s Not Just Clam Cakes Anymore”: Newport Chef on City’s Dining Scene

International Tennis Hall of Fame inductees Vijay Amritraj, Richard Evans and Leander Paes credited their parents for their success during their press conference

There will be new pavement markings for bicycles on the full length of Spring Street.

East Greenwich’s Mia Daley transitions from pageant stage to professional theater at Theatre by the Sea

From charming historic residences to modern waterfront properties, Newport County’s diverse real estate landscape has something for everyone.

The building that houses TeamFAME, formerly known as Canfield House, has been designated the Chris Evert Learning Center

Among nearly 600 supporters, IYRS School of Technology & Trades celebrated the season with its 27th Annual Summer Gala held at the school, located at 449 Thames Street in Newport.

The Preservation Society of Newport County will host a symposium at Rosecliff on Saturday, August 17, the 50th anniversary of the symposium “Sculpture in the Environment” that opened Monumenta in 1974.

Newport Police Department provided the following arrest and dispatch logs from 7 am on July 18 through 7 am on July 19, 2024.

The Newport Gulls rode a six-game win streak heading into Thursday night’s matchup with the Keene SwampBats but fell short 9-3 in a game that got away in the final innings.

The Ocean Race Atlantic is set to launch in 2026

