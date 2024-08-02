Ceglie joins the popular NIMFest concert series on Friday, August 9th at the King Park Gazebo from 5-7pm.

Newport Festivals Foundation’s partnership with area organizations creates win-win situation for festival-goers and community groups

Free tickets offered to Rogers High School seniors, aiming to cultivate lifelong jazz fans

Water quality has improved, according to RIDOH

From charming historic residences to modern waterfront properties, Newport County’s diverse real estate landscape has something for everyone.

Pint for a Pint campaign runs from August 1st to September 10th

Newport Police Department provided the following arrest and dispatch logs from 7 am on July 31 through 7 am on August 2, 2024.

Community college joins elite group to support healthcare workforce training programs

Funding to expand exhibits, accessibility, and training

Alicia Peckham found guilty of aiding and abetting, concealing felony, and obstructing officer

The opening reception and celebration on Sunday, August 11, from 1 to 3 p.m. is free and open to the public.

When hope appeared lost, the Gulls responded with their best inning of the season, putting up a seven-piece en route to taking the lead.

According to data maintained by the Rhode Island Statewide MLS, this transaction marks the 3rd highest sale in Newport so far this year.

Preservation Society invites attendees to learn about the renowned artist and her impact on modern art.

Parlando and conductor Ian Niederhoffer to perform at the United Theatre on August 24th

With two years to go, McKee outraises Foulkes in Q2, but Foulkes maintains larger war chest

We interview Corrente and Director Kat Gueli on new film that deals with young adults’ mental health challenges

RIDOH will continue to monitor and review beach water quality through Labor Day.

Participants will learn all about native bees and helpful pollinators from URI Bee Lab’s Casey Johnson

Dozens of people, including the Massachusetts governor and several sports stars, dumped cold water on themselves at Fenway Park Thursday to mark the 10th anniversary of the ALS ice bucket challenge.

Ride Island initiative brings documentary and experts to Newport, highlighting need for improved pedestrian and cyclist safety

65 Teams Registered for Newport’s Premier Summer Regatta, Promising Fierce Competition and Shore-Side Fun

Uce, an 8-month-old bundle of energy, available for adoption at Potter League in Middletown

New program offers rebates for charger installation, aims to increase clean transportation adoption and meet climate goals

Auditions to be held August 24; open to children ages 8-12

Dogged determination brings Hound to Transatlantic Race 2025

Collaboration to enhance community resilience to climate change impacts

Listen To The Newport Jazz Festival

MVYRADIO is on the scene for the 2024 Newport Jazz Festival. Listen in on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday as the MVYRADIO staff keeps you connected to all the great music. This year, the Newport Jazz Festival will record some sets from each day and make them available for a ONE-TIME ONLY broadcast only on MVYRADIO. From 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, listen in for performances recorded that day at Fort Adams. Tune in to 88.7fm, 96.5 fm in Newport, or online at MVYRADIO.org

