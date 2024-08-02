The latest headlines + A look at What's Up this weekend
Newport Folk & Jazz Festival’s Family Tent evolves with local nonprofit partnerships; Newport Jazz Festival opens doors to Newport’s youth; and more.
Chase Ceglie to perform his latest album at King Park on August 9
Ceglie joins the popular NIMFest concert series on Friday, August 9th at the King Park Gazebo from 5-7pm.
Newport Jazz Festival opens doors to Newport’s youth
Free tickets offered to Rogers High School seniors, aiming to cultivate lifelong jazz fans
RIDOH: Spouting Rock Beach Association and Camp Fuller YMCA beaches now safe for swimming
Water quality has improved, according to RIDOH
On the Market: A look at 41 listings in Newport County hosting Open Houses this weekend (August 3 – 4)
From charming historic residences to modern waterfront properties, Newport County’s diverse real estate landscape has something for everyone.
Pint For A Pint: Rhode Island Blood Center offers free beer for donors
Pint for a Pint campaign runs from August 1st to September 10th
Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Log: July 31 – August 2
Newport Police Department provided the following arrest and dispatch logs from 7 am on July 31 through 7 am on August 2, 2024.
CCRI receives $75,000 grant from Metallica Scholars Initiative
Community college joins elite group to support healthcare workforce training programs
Newport Historical Society among three Rhode Island musuems set to receive a total of $134,000 in federal grants
Funding to expand exhibits, accessibility, and training
Charlestown woman convicted in teen’s crash death
Alicia Peckham found guilty of aiding and abetting, concealing felony, and obstructing officer
Gallery Sitka to host an exhibition featuring 15 National Association of Women Artists—MA Chapter artists
The opening reception and celebration on Sunday, August 11, from 1 to 3 p.m. is free and open to the public.
8-run 7th inning guides Newport Gulls to incredible comeback victory
When hope appeared lost, the Gulls responded with their best inning of the season, putting up a seven-piece en route to taking the lead.
Home on Atlantic Avenue in Newport sells for $4.6 million
According to data maintained by the Rhode Island Statewide MLS, this transaction marks the 3rd highest sale in Newport so far this year.
Peggy Guggenheim’s influence will be explored in Preservation Society of Newport County lecture
Preservation Society invites attendees to learn about the renowned artist and her impact on modern art.
New York ensemble to bring ‘Symphony of Laughter’ to Westerly
Parlando and conductor Ian Niederhoffer to perform at the United Theatre on August 24th
Campaign reports show potential rematch shaping up for 2026 R.I. governor’s race
With two years to go, McKee outraises Foulkes in Q2, but Foulkes maintains larger war chest
Michael Corrente produced film ‘The Tributaries’ to screen at the Rhode Island Film Festival August 8
We interview Corrente and Director Kat Gueli on new film that deals with young adults’ mental health challenges
RIDOH recommends reopening Sandy Point Beach, several other beaches
RIDOH will continue to monitor and review beach water quality through Labor Day.
Remember the ice bucket challenge? 10 years later, the viral campaign is again fundraising for ALS
Dozens of people, including the Massachusetts governor and several sports stars, dumped cold water on themselves at Fenway Park Thursday to mark the 10th anniversary of the ALS ice bucket challenge.
Safe Harbor Race Weekend returns for fourth year
65 Teams Registered for Newport’s Premier Summer Regatta, Promising Fierce Competition and Shore-Side Fun
Rhode Island launches ‘PowerUpRI’ to boost residential EV charging
New program offers rebates for charger installation, aims to increase clean transportation adoption and meet climate goals
Young actors sought for Trinity Rep’s Annual ‘A Christmas Carol’
Auditions to be held August 24; open to children ages 8-12
No stopping this old sea dog, ‘Hound’ prepares for Transatlantic Race 2025
Dogged determination brings Hound to Transatlantic Race 2025
URI and RISD awarded $3.4 million for climate research
Collaboration to enhance community resilience to climate change impacts
Recent Local Obituaries
Listen To The Newport Jazz Festival
