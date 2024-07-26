Artist discusses genre-defying sound, vinyl release, and extensive US tour following festival appearance

The duchess toured Salve Regina University to promote art as a form of climate activism, and to meet the red elephant that was made in her honor

The New England Patriots signed safety Jabrill Peppers to a contract extension, head coach Jerod Mayo said before Friday’s practice.

Celebrity chef, television personality, author and educator Jacques Pépin will share insights and stories from his illustrious career during the Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival in September at Rosecliff.

Newport Police Department provided the following arrest and dispatch logs from 7 am on July 25 through 7 am on July 26, 2024.

Today, Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo announced that the Department of Commerce and NOAA have recommended nearly $2 million for a project in Rhode Island to make the state’s coast more resilient to climate change and other coastal hazards.

Despite a 4-3 loss to the North Shore Navigators on Thursday, Upper Valley’s loss to Keene means the Newport Gulls have secured a spot in the 2024 NECBL Playoffs.

In what turned out to be a much longer night than anybody expected, a late comeback attempt fell just short for the Newport Gulls in a 4-3 loss at the North Shore Navigators.

Well over 100 gather to celebrate the historic Newport festival

The maker of a massive wind turbine blade that broke apart off Nantucket Island and washed up on the beaches says a manufacturing problem was responsible.

Governor McKee Signs Executive Order Announcing July 28 as the 35th Annual Governor’s Bay Day

According to data maintained by the Rhode Island Statewide MLS, this transaction marks the highest sale in the Kay/Catherine neighborhood of Newport so far this year.

Annual production of Dicken’s classic tale relocated due to construction at Trinity

Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Rhode Island, neighboring states, and nationwide, and which roles they’re looking to fill.

A one-day, island-wide art tour across Conanicut Island

From jazz standards to pop hits, the Cruisers bring a diverse repertoire to venues nationwide

University announces names of graduates from Newport County

Newport Police Department provided the following arrest and dispatch logs from 7 am on July 24 through 7 am on July 25, 2024.

Cranston, Westerly projects aim to reduce flooding, improve water quality

Newport panel recommends creation of dedicated body to manage complex redevelopment needs, citing need for consistent political support across administrations

Newport officials present options for digital speed displays, data collection to address traffic safety issues citywide

$500,000 acquisition of 81 Garfield Street from DOT gives city flexibility for future stormwater management

2.84% COLA increase effective for July pension benefit

Newport Folk Festival, The Newport Show, ‘ARTINI: An Art Show’, and much more.