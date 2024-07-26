The latest headlines + A look at What's Up this weekend
Alisa Amador makes memorable Newport Folk Festival debut, and more.
Alisa Amador makes memorable Newport Folk Festival debut
Artist discusses genre-defying sound, vinyl release, and extensive US tour following festival appearance
Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, visits Newport and The Great Elephant Migration
The duchess toured Salve Regina University to promote art as a form of climate activism, and to meet the red elephant that was made in her honor
Patriots sign safety Jabrill Peppers to a contract extension, head coach Jerod Mayo says
The New England Patriots signed safety Jabrill Peppers to a contract extension, head coach Jerod Mayo said before Friday’s practice.
Jacques Pépin to headline Newport MansionsWine & Food Festival; tickets on sale now
Celebrity chef, television personality, author and educator Jacques Pépin will share insights and stories from his illustrious career during the Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival in September at Rosecliff.
Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Log: July 25 – 26
Newport Police Department provided the following arrest and dispatch logs from 7 am on July 25 through 7 am on July 26, 2024.
Aquidneck Land Trust project awarded nearly $2 million by NOAA, Biden-Harris Administration
Today, Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo announced that the Department of Commerce and NOAA have recommended nearly $2 million for a project in Rhode Island to make the state’s coast more resilient to climate change and other coastal hazards.
Gulls officially clinch spot in 2024 NECBL playoffs
Despite a 4-3 loss to the North Shore Navigators on Thursday, Upper Valley’s loss to Keene means the Newport Gulls have secured a spot in the 2024 NECBL Playoffs.
Newport can’t complete the comeback, loses 4-3 at North Shore
In what turned out to be a much longer night than anybody expected, a late comeback attempt fell just short for the Newport Gulls in a 4-3 loss at the North Shore Navigators.
Folk Family celebrates return of Newport Folk Festival
Well over 100 gather to celebrate the historic Newport festival
Company says manufacturing problem was behind wind turbine blade breaking off Nantucket Island
The maker of a massive wind turbine blade that broke apart off Nantucket Island and washed up on the beaches says a manufacturing problem was responsible.
Rhode Island’s 35th annual Governor’s Bay Day will take place on July 28
Governor McKee Signs Executive Order Announcing July 28 as the 35th Annual Governor’s Bay Day
Historic home on Kay Street sells for $3.5 million
According to data maintained by the Rhode Island Statewide MLS, this transaction marks the highest sale in the Kay/Catherine neighborhood of Newport so far this year.
PPAC Announces Collaboration with Trinity Rep – “A Christmas Carol” to run at PPAC this holiday season
Annual production of Dicken’s classic tale relocated due to construction at Trinity
Movies and TV shows casting in Rhode Island
Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Rhode Island, neighboring states, and nationwide, and which roles they’re looking to fill.
Open Studios event at Jamestown Arts Center on August 3 will showcase local artists
A one-day, island-wide art tour across Conanicut Island
Navy Band Cruisers to perform on Martha’s Vineyard, across New England
From jazz standards to pop hits, the Cruisers bring a diverse repertoire to venues nationwide
26 Newport County students graduate from Roger Williams University
University announces names of graduates from Newport County
Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Log: July 24 – 25
Newport Police Department provided the following arrest and dispatch logs from 7 am on July 24 through 7 am on July 25, 2024.
Cranston, Westerly get $1.8 million in federal funding
Cranston, Westerly projects aim to reduce flooding, improve water quality
Commission: Current process ‘won’t realize full potential’ of Newport’s North End
Newport panel recommends creation of dedicated body to manage complex redevelopment needs, citing need for consistent political support across administrations
Newport explores high-tech solutions for neighborhood speeding
Newport officials present options for digital speed displays, data collection to address traffic safety issues citywide
Newport acts quickly to buy strategic flood-zone property
$500,000 acquisition of 81 Garfield Street from DOT gives city flexibility for future stormwater management
Rhode Island announces cost of living adjustments for retired state employees
2.84% COLA increase effective for July pension benefit
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Rhode Island
What’s Up in Newport this week: July 22 – 28
Newport Folk Festival, The Newport Show, ‘ARTINI: An Art Show’, and much more.