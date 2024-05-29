The research project draws on archival manuscripts and contemporary art made by Black Rhode Islanders to refocus the narrative of enslaved people in Newport

With the school year quickly approaching, Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain joined What’sUpNewp for her monthly videocast on Wednesday to reflect on this past year and her hopes and expectations for the year ahead.

Meet your new best friend, Allie – this week’s adoptable cat of the week.

The school is projected to graduate more than 70 students and launch five Beetle Cat sailboats, which will bring IYRS’s total of restored Beetle Cats to 170 restored since 1996.

James Davids & Marissa Stashenko of Anchor & Hope take the reins at historic property; set to reopen June 28th