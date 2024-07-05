The accomplished bass player and former Supervisor Of The Arts for Newport Public Schools performs at the Friends Of The Waterfront concert series on Friday, July 12th at the King Park Gazebo from 5-7pm.

Key Industry Leaders to Discuss Workforce Needs

Call center now open on weekends from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Ten individuals taken into custody on various charges.

Four-month project to replace structurally deficient bridge

Juan Rivera convicted of killing Jorge Garcia at Roque’s Café

Independent voters finally got a reprieve at primary time but same-day registration will have to try again next year

On America’s birthday, the Newport Gulls faced the Keene Swamp Bats for the first time this season. Unfortunately, the Gulls got bested by the Swamp Bats in an offensive showdown by the score of 12-8.

Automatic runner Romy Gonzalez scored a go-ahead run on David Hamilton’s RBI groundout in the 12th inning, Tyler O’Neill added an RBI double and the Boston Red Sox beat the Miami Marlins 6-5 on Thursday for a sweep of the three-game series.

Boston’s Nick Pivetta lost his no-hit bid against the Miami Marlins on a two-out triple to Jesus Sanchez in the seventh inning Thursday.

Millions of people in the U.S. celebrated and suffered under heat warnings Thursday as they flocked to beaches and traveled in droves to toast their nation’s birth with July Fourth parades, cookouts and the always anticipated fiery splashes of color in the evening sky.

Ceddanne Rafaela tripled, doubled and drove in three runs, Brayan Bello limited Miami to a run over 6 2/3 innings and the Boston Red Sox beat the Marlins 7-2 on Wednesday night.

The Newport Gulls have their only Wednesday off day of the regular season this week before a busy end of the week with the Keene SwampBats coming to town on Thursday and the Danbury Westerners paying a visit to Cardines Field on Friday

A public hearing on proposed zoning amendments; resolutions on short term rentals, public safety, and parking; and more.

All are welcome to this free event!

The Newport Democratic City Committee invites declared candidates and all registered Newport voters to a signature-gathering event on July 8 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at the Newport Elks Lodge.

Newport City Councilman David Carlin III, who is running unopposed for reelection in the city’s third ward, has apparently dodged efforts by the state Board of Elections to collect more than $2,500 in campaign fines, resulting in the Board referring the case to the Central Collections Unit at the Revenue Department, according to Richard Thornton, director of Campaign Finance at the Board of Elections.

Reed Visits USS Marinette Anchored in Narragansett Bay for Bristol July 4th Celebration

The 3-year-old pup loves to play with other dogs and enjoys walks and car rides.

Five-class series to be held amidst the vines

Allowing President Biden’s candidacy to get this far may cost the Party the election, and it will do further damage to American democracy if the party doesn’t reverse itself very soon indeed.

Fourth of July fireworks, Newport Classical Music Festival, and more.

Fireworks Schedule

Here’s what’s on tap locally for fireworks this week.

July 5: Portsmouth - From Escobar Farm at 9:15 pm.

July 7: Jamestown - From East Ferry Beach at 9 pm.

Cruise Ship Schedule

Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule.

Thursday, July 11 | Silver Shadow

Saturday, July 13 | Silver Shadow

Forbes: Great Elephant Migration Across America Begins In Newport, RI

The Boston Globe: ‘The Gilded Age’ actress Laura Benanti is back in Newport, headlining two musical evenings with Newport Classical