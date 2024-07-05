The latest headlines + A look at What's Up this weekend
On tap this weekend: Fourth of July fireworks, Newport Classical Music Festival, and more.
Alan Bernstein brings his Jazz Quartet to King Park on July 12
The accomplished bass player and former Supervisor Of The Arts for Newport Public Schools performs at the Friends Of The Waterfront concert series on Friday, July 12th at the King Park Gazebo from 5-7pm.
CCRI’s first “Building Bridges” event set for Newport
Key Industry Leaders to Discuss Workforce Needs
RIPTA expands customer service hours
Call center now open on weekends from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Log: July 3 – 5
Ten individuals taken into custody on various charges.
West River Street Bridge closure begins July 12
Four-month project to replace structurally deficient bridge
Providence man sentenced to two life terms for murder
Juan Rivera convicted of killing Jorge Garcia at Roque’s Café
Election-related wins and losses from the 2024 legislative session
Independent voters finally got a reprieve at primary time but same-day registration will have to try again next year
Gulls fall short in 12-8 loss to SwampBats
On America’s birthday, the Newport Gulls faced the Keene Swamp Bats for the first time this season. Unfortunately, the Gulls got bested by the Swamp Bats in an offensive showdown by the score of 12-8.
Hamilton, O’Neill hit RBIs in the 12th inning to lift Red Sox over Marlins 6-5
Automatic runner Romy Gonzalez scored a go-ahead run on David Hamilton’s RBI groundout in the 12th inning, Tyler O’Neill added an RBI double and the Boston Red Sox beat the Miami Marlins 6-5 on Thursday for a sweep of the three-game series.
Boston’s Nick Pivetta loses no-hit bid in 7th inning on 2-out triple by Marlins’ Jesus Sanchez
Boston’s Nick Pivetta lost his no-hit bid against the Miami Marlins on a two-out triple to Jesus Sanchez in the seventh inning Thursday.
Fireworks light up the skies across the US as Americans endure searing heat to celebrate July Fourth
Millions of people in the U.S. celebrated and suffered under heat warnings Thursday as they flocked to beaches and traveled in droves to toast their nation’s birth with July Fourth parades, cookouts and the always anticipated fiery splashes of color in the evening sky.
Rafaela doubles and triples, Bello allows a run over 6 2/3 innings to help Red Sox beat Marlins 7-2
Ceddanne Rafaela tripled, doubled and drove in three runs, Brayan Bello limited Miami to a run over 6 2/3 innings and the Boston Red Sox beat the Marlins 7-2 on Wednesday night.
Gulls set to host back-to-back home games on Thursday and Friday
The Newport Gulls have their only Wednesday off day of the regular season this week before a busy end of the week with the Keene SwampBats coming to town on Thursday and the Danbury Westerners paying a visit to Cardines Field on Friday
Preview: Docket for Newport City Council Meeting on July 10
A public hearing on proposed zoning amendments; resolutions on short term rentals, public safety, and parking; and more.
The Pocasset Tribe of the Wampanoag Nation to host ‘Meet the Pocassets’ program at the Tiverton Public Library
All are welcome to this free event!
Newport Democratic City Committee invites Newport voters and candidates to signature gathering event
The Newport Democratic City Committee invites declared candidates and all registered Newport voters to a signature-gathering event on July 8 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at the Newport Elks Lodge.
Councilman’s campaign fines’ case to collections, as Election Board tries to resolve outstanding cases
Newport City Councilman David Carlin III, who is running unopposed for reelection in the city’s third ward, has apparently dodged efforts by the state Board of Elections to collect more than $2,500 in campaign fines, resulting in the Board referring the case to the Central Collections Unit at the Revenue Department, according to Richard Thornton, director of Campaign Finance at the Board of Elections.
Senator Reed visits USS Marinette while it’s anchored in Narragansett Bay
Reed Visits USS Marinette Anchored in Narragansett Bay for Bristol July 4th Celebration
Potter League’s Arya: A Siberian Husky ready for adventure
The 3-year-old pup loves to play with other dogs and enjoys walks and car rides.
Sakonnet Vineyard to host ‘UnWINED Saturday Yoga Series’
Five-class series to be held amidst the vines
Dr. Michael Fine: Will the real Democratic Party please stand up?
Allowing President Biden’s candidacy to get this far may cost the Party the election, and it will do further damage to American democracy if the party doesn’t reverse itself very soon indeed.
Recent Local Obituaries on WhatsUpNewp.com
Trending Now on WhatsUpNewp.com
City of Newport's Fourth of July Fireworks display returns on July 4
100 life-sized Indian elephant sculptures embark on symbolic U.S. journey in "The Great Elephant Migration"
What Sold: A look at 15 home sales across Newport County (June 24 - 28)
Councilman’s campaign fines’ case to collections, as Election Board tries to resolve outstanding cases
What'sUpNewp Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
What’s Up This Weekend
What’s Up in Newport this week: July 1 – 7
Fourth of July fireworks, Newport Classical Music Festival, and more.
Fireworks Schedule
Here’s what’s on tap locally for fireworks this week.
July 5: Portsmouth - From Escobar Farm at 9:15 pm.
July 7: Jamestown - From East Ferry Beach at 9 pm.
Cruise Ship Schedule
Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule.
Thursday, July 11 | Silver Shadow
Saturday, July 13 | Silver Shadow
Further Reading + More Local Headlines
Forbes: Great Elephant Migration Across America Begins In Newport, RI
The Boston Globe: ‘The Gilded Age’ actress Laura Benanti is back in Newport, headlining two musical evenings with Newport Classical