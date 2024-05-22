The latest headlines + A look at What's Up on Thursday
A Middletown student is representing Rhode Island in Google’s annual ‘Doodle for Google’ contest; Rep. Lauren Carson is running for re-election
A Middletown student is representing Rhode Island in Google’s annual ‘Doodle for Google’ contest
Today, Google announced the 55 state and territory winners of its Doodle for Google contest, including a winner in Middletown, Rhode Island.
Movies and TV shows casting right now in Rhode Island
Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Rhode Island, neighboring states, and nationwide, and which roles they’re looking to fill.
FirstWorks announces 2024 Summer Beats Concert Series lineup
Free July concert series at Roger Williams Park Bandstand features GRAMMY Award-winning Afropop vocalist Dobet Gnahoré, tropical Afro-Latin combo QUITAPENAS and Salsa Dura greats La Excelencia
DOCNYC selection “Tomorrow, Tomorrow, Tomorrow” to screen in Jamestown with acclaimed filmmaker in attendance
newportFILM will screen the new documentary TOMORROW, TOMORROW, TOMORROW, with prolific cinematographer and filmmaker Martina Radwan on hand for a post-film talkback.
New York Yacht Club launches Performance Sailing Fund, awards initial six grants
The New York Yacht Club has added another facet to its diverse support of high-performance sailing with the unveiling of the Club’s Performance Sailing Fund, which has announced its first six grants.
Graduating seniors seek degrees in climate change and more US universities deliver
Increasingly, U.S. colleges are creating climate change programs to meet demand from students who want to apply their firsthand experience to what they do after high school, and help find solutions.
Rep. Lauren Carson is running for re-election
Representative Lauren Carson today emailed supporters and constituents to announce that she is running for her sixth term in the Rhode Island House of Representatives, representing District 75 (Newport).
Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Log: May 21 – 22
Newport Police take two into custody.
Recent Local Obituaries
Trending Now on WhatsUpNewp.com
What Sold: A look at 20 home sales across Newport County (May 13 - 17)
What’s Up Interview: James Montgomery headlining concert at Jane Pickens Friday, May 24
What’s Up Out There
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to What'sUpNewp Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.