Today, Google announced the 55 state and territory winners of its Doodle for Google contest, including a winner in Middletown, Rhode Island.

Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Rhode Island, neighboring states, and nationwide, and which roles they’re looking to fill.

Free July concert series at Roger Williams Park Bandstand features GRAMMY Award-winning Afropop vocalist Dobet Gnahoré, tropical Afro-Latin combo QUITAPENAS and Salsa Dura greats La Excelencia

newportFILM will screen the new documentary TOMORROW, TOMORROW, TOMORROW, with prolific cinematographer and filmmaker Martina Radwan on hand for a post-film talkback.

The New York Yacht Club has added another facet to its diverse support of high-performance sailing with the unveiling of the Club’s Performance Sailing Fund, which has announced its first six grants.

Increasingly, U.S. colleges are creating climate change programs to meet demand from students who want to apply their firsthand experience to what they do after high school, and help find solutions.

Representative Lauren Carson today emailed supporters and constituents to announce that she is running for her sixth term in the Rhode Island House of Representatives, representing District 75 (Newport).

Newport Police take two into custody.

