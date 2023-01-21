The Latest: Gas Crisis - Can it happen again?; Concert Recap and Photos: Chris Spedding Trio rocks Newport’s Casino Theatre
Plus: Senator Whitehouse visits Ukraine, joins bipartisan effort to hold Russia accountable for war crimes; 80+ job opportunities available right now in the Newport area
Gas Crisis: Can it happen again?
It was four years ago when the gas stopped flowing to thousands of Newport and Middletown households and businesses. The frigid temperatures forced many families to flee the island, pipes burst and local officials were searching for answers.
Concert Recap and Photos: Chris Spedding Trio rocks Newport’s Casino Theatre
All-star band puts on a clinic at Newport Live event
Senator Whitehouse visits Ukraine, joins bipartisan effort to hold Russia accountable for war crimes
Whitehouse Joins Bipartisan Congressional Delegation to Ukraine
Now Hiring: 80+ job opportunities available right now in the Newport area
Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s a look at some of the job opportunities that are available right now in the Newport area.
11th Hour Racing team claims 2nd place for Leg 1 of The Ocean Race
11th Hour Racing Team finishes the 2,401 nautical mile Leg 1 of The Ocean Race 2022-23 in second place behind Team Holcim-PRB, just 2 hours, 48 minutes, and 46 seconds ahead
The top 10 most-read What’sUpNewp stories of the week
Catch up on all the most-read stories that appeared on What’sUpNewp this week!
Oduro’s 24 lead George Mason over Rhode Island 79-72
Josh Oduro scored 24 points as George Mason beat Rhode Island 79-72 on Saturday.
Counties with the most emergency shelters in Rhode Island
Stacker examined the Department of Homeland Security’s National Shelter System Facilities database to identify the counties with the most emergency shelters in Rhode Island.
Rhode Island filmmakers release new feature-length thriller ‘The Killers Next Door’
Rhode Island-based Thriller ‘The Killers Next Door’ now Streaming Worldwide
The Ocean Race: Team Holcim-PRB lead into Cabo Verde to win Leg One
11th Hour Racing Team secures second place over Team Malizia
Clean Ocean Access to host third installment of ‘The Land to Sea Speaker Series’
The Land to Sea Speaker Series is intended to foster a conversation and sense of collaboration regarding watershed stewardship.
Newport City Council will host a joint workshop with State Legislative Delegation on Feb. 4
The workshop will focus on “City’s legislative priorities for 2023, according to the posted agenda.
Rep. McGaw Introduces legislation to protect Rhode Island from plastic industry's 'Advanced Recycling'
