Gerry Goldstein: A pond where it’s easy being green; Singer-Songwriter John Gorka playing Norman Bird Sanctuary Thursday, August 31; Letter: Rogers High School. It’s Inflation.
Fools Rules Regata, Water Brother: The Sid Abbruzzi Story, Fishes at the Fort, and more!
Gerry Goldstein: A pond where it’s easy being green
Seven decades on, why still the fascination with these creatures whose forebears once hopped at the feet of dinosaurs?
Singer-Songwriter John Gorka playing Norman Bird Sanctuary Thursday, August 31
Newport Live to present award-winning folksinger
Obituary: Mary T. Seebode
December 10, 1965 – August 10, 2023
Obituary: Yun Min (Yi) Cabral
September 11, 1945 – August 12, 2023
Beloved 2000s Irish boy band Westlife set to embark on first-ever North American tour
Westlife will kick off their four-date North American tour on Thursday, March 13, at Toronto’s Meridian Hall, followed by Boston’s MGM Music Hall at Fenway on March 14, New York City’s famed Radio City Music Hall on March 16, and close out the run at the Chicago Theatre on March 18.
Longtime Boston Bruins center David Krejci announces retirement at age 37
David Krejci has decided to retire, an expected development that leaves the Boston Bruins without their top two centers after setting records for the most wins and points in a season.
Letter: Rogers High School. It’s Inflation.
By Aida Neary, Newport resident and parent
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
What’s Up Today: Monday, August 14
Mondays in Miantonomi, New Wave of Surfistas – Surf & Yoga, and more. Plus, all of the latest What’sUpNewp headlines.